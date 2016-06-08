Behind the scenes in a Grand Tour team with inCycle - Video

Image 1 of 5 Etixx-Quick Step won the super team prize (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Aviva Women's Tour fans watch the race from the side of the road (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 4 of 5 Anthony Pauwels celebrates with Fabio Sabatini following Marcel Kittel's stage 3 win at the Giro in May (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

This week's episode of inCycle is another packed affair with the team going behind the scenes with Etixx-Quick Step at the Giro d'Italia, get the low down on how the Aviva Women's Tour route comes together and find out how Bauke Mollema is preparing for the 2016 Tour de France.

There is a also a re-cap of the Women's WorldTour race, Philadelphia International Cycling Classic, feature on former Slovenian ski jumper Primoz Roglic who took the biggest win of his young cycling career at the Giro d'Italia in the Chianti vineyards.

At the Giro, inCycle caught up with Etixx-Quickstep's physiotherapist and osteopath Anthony Pauwels who was also helping out as a soigneur. The brother of Serge Pauwels from Dimension Data, Anthony Pauwels provides insight into Etixx-QuickStep's successful Giro in which the team won four stages, had three riders wear the pink jersey and won the best young rider classification with Bob Jungels.

Andy Hawes then provides a breakdown of deciding the stage routes in the Aviva Women's Tour and what he and his team look for when conducting a reconnaissance of stage 3 from Ashbourne to Chesterfield.

Finally, Mollema explains his approach to next month's Tour and outlines which stages that he will be key to deciding to the overall winner. The Dutchman has finished top-ten at the Tour for the last three years and is aiming for another top result in July.

