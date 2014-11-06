Behind The Barriers TV Video: Cincy3 Kings CX After Dark
Watch cyclo-cross race highlights and interviews from Mason, Ohio
US cyclo-cross champion Jeremy Powers (Rapha-Focus) and Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) won the second round of the Cincy3 Cyclo-cross Festival at the UCI C1 Kings CX After Dark held at Kingswood Park on November 1 in Mason, Ohio.
Related Articles
Nash put forth a commanding victory for a second consecutive day in the elite women’s race, this time beating Rachel Lloyd (California Giant-Specialized) and her Luna Pro teammate Catherine Pendrel. “It was awesome," Nash said. "I’ve been second at this race a couple of times. It was a good ride once again and I’m pretty happy. I didn’t make too many mistake and I felt really good.”
Powers continued his winning streak on US soil with a solo win in the elite men's race ahead of Zach McDonald (KCCX) and James Driscoll (Raleigh-Clement). “It was good, cold, “Powers said. “It was the first really cold race and at the start, the air, it was heavy to breath when it was so cold. The course was super tacky and it ended up being a really hard race, a lot of pedalling. it was fun.”
In the latest video from Behind The Barriers TV, watch highlights from the elite women’s and men’s races along with interviews with the winners and podium finishers.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy