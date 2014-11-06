Behind The Barriers TV Video: Cincy3 Kings CX After Dark

Image 1 of 5 Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) won convincingly again at King’s CX (Image credit: David McElwaine) Image 2 of 5 Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) was the first up the stairs with Summerhill close behind (Image credit: David McElwaine) Image 3 of 5 Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) hammering out of the saddle (Image credit: David McElwaine) Image 4 of 5 Canadian Champion Catharine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team) chasing Nash with Lloyd and Miller close behind (Image credit: David McElwaine) Image 5 of 5 Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) celebrating her second victory in two days (Image credit: David McElwaine)

US cyclo-cross champion Jeremy Powers (Rapha-Focus) and Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) won the second round of the Cincy3 Cyclo-cross Festival at the UCI C1 Kings CX After Dark held at Kingswood Park on November 1 in Mason, Ohio.

Nash put forth a commanding victory for a second consecutive day in the elite women’s race, this time beating Rachel Lloyd (California Giant-Specialized) and her Luna Pro teammate Catherine Pendrel. “It was awesome," Nash said. "I’ve been second at this race a couple of times. It was a good ride once again and I’m pretty happy. I didn’t make too many mistake and I felt really good.”

Powers continued his winning streak on US soil with a solo win in the elite men's race ahead of Zach McDonald (KCCX) and James Driscoll (Raleigh-Clement). “It was good, cold, “Powers said. “It was the first really cold race and at the start, the air, it was heavy to breath when it was so cold. The course was super tacky and it ended up being a really hard race, a lot of pedalling. it was fun.”

In the latest video from Behind The Barriers TV, watch highlights from the elite women’s and men’s races along with interviews with the winners and podium finishers.