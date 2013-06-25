Beckingsale and Beaumont among UK Mountain Bike Hall of Fame inductees

Image 1 of 2 Oli Beckingsale, the leading British finisher in the elite men's race (Image credit: Luke Webber) Image 2 of 2 Johannes Fischbach (Germany) with Scott Beaumont (Great Britain) trailing (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

The UK MTB Hall of Fame inducted its members for 2013. Inductees were selected from a list of nominees by public voting on the MTB Hall of Fame Facebook page from a list created by members of the bike industry, the founder supporters of the UK MTB Hall of Fame.

The 2013 inductees included Martyn Ashton, Scott Beaumont, Oli Beckingsale, Steve Behr, Michael Bonney, Adrian Carter, Dafydd Davis, John Dight, Rob Lee and Steve Toze.

"These guys are all at the top of the tree in the UK mountain biking world. They are legends, not only here, but in some cases around the world," said Patrick Adams & Jill Greenfield of Pacific Edge Events who came up with the whole idea.

"We felt it was time they were recognised for everything they have done that has shaped UK mountain biking into what it is today. They have built a sport on which an entire industry has grown. We are proud of each and every one of them."

Inductees were honored at a ceremony held in conjunction with the Mountain Mayhem race at Gatcombe Park, Gloucestershire on June 14.

For more information on the UK MTB Hall of Fame, visit www.ukmtbhalloffame.com.