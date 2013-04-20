Last and Hart and among UK Mountain Bike Hall of Fame nominees
List of 2013 nominees announced
The UK Mountain Bike Hall of Fame announced the nominees for 2013 on Saturday. In the first year, 2012, along with 22 industry supporters, 12 people were selected to be the first inductees to set the ball rolling. In 2013, the Hall of Fame Supporters from the industry have chosen 22 nominees, but only 10 of them will actually make it into the Hall of Fame.
Related Articles
By creating a virtual UK MTB Hall of Fame in the form of a website, Twitter and Facebook page, the Hall of Fame creators have provided a social media vehicle through which voters from all around the world will be the judge and jury of who will be elected. Voting starts on Saturday, April 20th and continues until Sunday, June 2nd on Facebook.
The UK MTB Hall of Fame was created in 2012 in order to show recognition of mountain bikers of all disciplines and also key figures in the mountain bike industry. Over a period of time, these figures will have all made a significant contribution towards making mountain biking in the UK what it is today through sport, passion and sheer hard work.
The UK Mountain Bike Hall of Fame Awards Ceremony will take place at Gatcombe Park on Friday evening, June 14. It is being held in conjunction with the Mountain Mayhem race.
2013 UK Mountain Bike Hall of Fame nominees
Martin Ashton
Scott Beaumont
Oli Beckingsale
Steve Behr
Perry Bellisario
Michael Bonney
Adrian Carter
Jenny Copnall
Tim Davies
Dafydd Davis
John Dight
Gary Foord
Tim Greenland
Danny Hart
Martyn Hawyes
Annie Last
Rob Lee
Tym Manley
Steve Toze
Geoff Waugh
Ian Weatherill
Steve Woods
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy