Last and Hart and among UK Mountain Bike Hall of Fame nominees

Image 1 of 3 Oli Beckingsale, the leading British finisher in the elite men's race (Image credit: Luke Webber) Image 2 of 3 World Champion Danny Hart (Giant Factory Off-Road Team) (Image credit: Canadian Cyclist) Image 3 of 3 British national team racer Annie Last sprints to her best World Cup finish yet in 2010 at Dalby. (Image credit: British Cycling)

The UK Mountain Bike Hall of Fame announced the nominees for 2013 on Saturday. In the first year, 2012, along with 22 industry supporters, 12 people were selected to be the first inductees to set the ball rolling. In 2013, the Hall of Fame Supporters from the industry have chosen 22 nominees, but only 10 of them will actually make it into the Hall of Fame.

By creating a virtual UK MTB Hall of Fame in the form of a website, Twitter and Facebook page, the Hall of Fame creators have provided a social media vehicle through which voters from all around the world will be the judge and jury of who will be elected. Voting starts on Saturday, April 20th and continues until Sunday, June 2nd on Facebook.

The UK MTB Hall of Fame was created in 2012 in order to show recognition of mountain bikers of all disciplines and also key figures in the mountain bike industry. Over a period of time, these figures will have all made a significant contribution towards making mountain biking in the UK what it is today through sport, passion and sheer hard work.

The UK Mountain Bike Hall of Fame Awards Ceremony will take place at Gatcombe Park on Friday evening, June 14. It is being held in conjunction with the Mountain Mayhem race.

2013 UK Mountain Bike Hall of Fame nominees

Martin Ashton

Scott Beaumont

Oli Beckingsale

Steve Behr

Perry Bellisario

Michael Bonney

Adrian Carter

Jenny Copnall

Tim Davies

Dafydd Davis

John Dight

Gary Foord

Tim Greenland

Danny Hart

Martyn Hawyes

Annie Last

Rob Lee

Tym Manley

Steve Toze

Geoff Waugh

Ian Weatherill

Steve Woods