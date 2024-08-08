Beating Vollering one more time – Evita Muzic targets Tour de France Femmes podium and Alpe d'Huez dream

The race to the top of La Laguna Negra at La Vuelta Femenina in May was a moment to remember for Évita Muzic (FDJ-SUEZ). The French rider not only took a spectacular stage win but also beat Demi Vollering (SD Worx-Protime).

That has given her hope as the spotlight sweeps toward the Tour de France Femmes where the final deciding pedal strokes will unfold on the legendary hairpins of L'Alpe d'Huez.

Muzic will be racing alongside Uttrup Ludwig, Grace Brown, Coralie Demay, Loes Adegeest, Amber Kraak and Léa Curinier in the FDJ-Suez Tour de France Femmes.

This year's race may begin in the Netherlands and sweep through Belgium in the opening stages this year, but it finishes in home territory for Muzic, who has been one of the top French hopes for the event since this incarnation of it began three years ago.

The last three stages take the race back into France and head to the Alps for the first time, delivering a final day that crests the HC ranked Col du Glandon before throwing up the final test of the Alpe d'Huez.

The combination may be a sprinters nightmare but for Muzic the chance to chase a win on the top of that climb, particularly if it could be one that clinched her yellow, is the holy grail.

"I was dreaming for Alpe d'Huez on the Tour de France," Muzic said ahead of the race.

"For sure, in my dream, I want to win on the top of Alpe d'Huez. But it'll be about the legs.

"I think there will be no surprise that the legs, really will talk, and I hope to be good there and to do the best result for the team and for me, for all the preparation I have done."

That preparation for Muzic has been intently focussed, with the rider training at altitude with the team while many of her rivals were in Paris at the Olympic Games.

Missing the once in four year event as it took place in her home nation was undoubtedly a blow, but one that had its advantages given the race which passes right through her home region in stages 6 and 7 was always going to be her primary goal.

"At the beginning, I was disappointed to not be there for the Olympics, especially because it was in Paris," said Muzic. "And yes, I was thinking to first go there but after, I was really focused on the positive side of this decision, and I think it's better for the preparation."

That preparation is ever so important this year. She came eighth overall in 2022 but had to abandon with illness before the mountains in 2023. Muzic has big goals for the 2024 Tour after a season so far which has given her every reason to believe that she can achieve them, including her defeat of Vollering at the La Vuelta Femenina.



"It was, for sure, really cool to win, and especially in front of Demi, and now I have lots more confidence in me," said Muzic. "Now I know I have beaten her one time, so I can do it one more time."

That confidence, means Muziccan start this year's French Grand Tour with overall podium ambition. She is co-leader at FDJ-Suez with Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig but their roles could change during the race.

The team appears to be more aware than ever that they can come unstuck before the mountains even arrive, with Muzic finishing fifth overall at La Vuelta after getting caught out in echelons on stage 4.

"Now the goal would be to lose as little time as possible on the three first stages and then the legs will really speak at the end," said Muzic.

A successful 2024 Tour de France Femmes is "either a stage win or a really good general classification" but of course the ultimate dream is yellow.

"We have high ambitious because the Tour de France, it is always special in the season," said FDJ Suez manager Stephen Delcourt.

"Every year we want for our sponsors, for our partners, for our fans, success in the Tour de France."

"We have a dream together. We have a plan together," said Delcourt.

"Maybe it's not for this year, maybe not for next year, but we have this line for the future, and we are ambitious. We know also that the contenders are really, really strong, but we are also really strong."

