Beating Vollering one more time – Evita Muzic targets Tour de France Femmes podium and Alpe d'Huez dream

‘The goal would be to lose as little time as possible on the three first stages, then the legs will speak at the end’ says French FDJ-Suez contender

VINUESA SPAIN MAY 03 LR Demi Vollering of The Netherlands and Team SD Worx Protime Red Leader Jersey and Evita Muzic of France and Team FDJ SUEZ sprint at finish line to win during the 10th La Vuelta Femenina 2024 Stage 6 a 1321km stage from Tarazona to La Laguna Negra Vineuesa 1722m UCIWT on May 03 2024 in Vineuesa Spain Photo by Alex BroadwayGetty Images
Evita Muzic (FDJ-SUEZ) crosses the La Lugana Negra. Vineuesa stage finish line ahead of Demi Vollering at La Vuelta Femenina (Image credit: Getty Images)

The race to the top of La Laguna Negra at La Vuelta Femenina in May was a moment to remember for Évita Muzic (FDJ-SUEZ). The French rider not only took a spectacular stage win but also beat Demi Vollering (SD Worx-Protime). 

That has given her hope as the spotlight sweeps toward the Tour de France Femmes where the final deciding pedal strokes will unfold on the legendary hairpins of L'Alpe d'Huez.

Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.