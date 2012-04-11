BC Bike Race to give away free entries to deserving advocates

Image 1 of 2 A rider in the BC Bike Race (Image credit: Dave Silver) Image 2 of 2 A rider on BC Bike Race singletrack (Image credit: Dave Silver)

The BC Bike Race and the Kazimirski Law Corporation have teamed up to give away two entries to the 2012 edition of the mountain bike stage race, which is currently sold out. The spots are for people who make mountain biking happen in their community.

Race organizers are asking for nominations for deserving riders. "What do we mean by a deserving rider? They could be a trail builder, a dedicated volunteer, an inspiring rider, a developing young racer, or anyone else you feel deserves this opportunity," said organizers.

Marc Kazimirski is a passionate cyclist, a former Canadian national team member and is a personal injury lawyer in Vancouver, British Columbia. Kazimirski is a cycling advocate and the Kazlaw Community Mountain Biking Award is meant to support cycling in the lucky winner's community.

To nominate someone, submit a short summary (up to 500 words) describing what this person does to make mountain biking happen, along with one to four inspiring photos. Email nominations to karen@bcbikerace.com by April 14. Eligible nominees will be announced and public voting will commence to pick the winners.

BC Bike Race is a seven-day mountain bike race from Vancouver to Whistler. BCBR is gearing up for its sixth year. The 2012 edition includes a new stage on day 7 in Whistler, 12 individually times gravity enduro stages and two more kids' races in communities along the route all this to compliment the established Epic and Challenge routes.

For more information on the award, visit www.bcbikerace.com/registration/promotion.