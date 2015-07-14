Basso optimistic before testicular cancer surgery
'Tomorrow will be a great day'
Ivan Basso and his Tinkoff-Saxo team have revealed he will undergo surgery in Milan on Wednesday after being diagnosed with testicular cancer while riding the Tour de France.
The Italian discovered he had testicular cancer after a series of test on Monday morning in Pau during the rest day. He had been complaining of some pain after a crash on stage 5 and the tests revealed he had a small tumour on his left testicle. It seems that Basso’s crash led to an early diagnosis of his cancer, improving his chances of a positive prognosis.
