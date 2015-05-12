Broken nose, teeth for Ben Jacques-Maynes after Tour of California crash

Image 1 of 5 Ben Jacques-Maynes (Jamis - Hagens Berman) is racing his tenth Tour of California this year. The only rider to be doing so Image 2 of 5 Mountains classification leader Ben Jacques-Maynes (Jamis-Hagens Berman) (Image credit: AFP) Image 3 of 5 Ben Jaques Maynes (Team Jamis / Hagens Berman presented by Sutter Home) (Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography) Image 4 of 5 Not to be left behind, Ben Jacques Maynes (Jamis Hagens Berman) pushes ahead along with them. (Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com) Image 5 of 5 Ben Jacques-Maynes (Jamis) riding in the break (Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

The last Tour of California for Ben Jacques-Maynes came to an unexpectedly abrupt halt on stage 2 in Lodi when a touch of wheels caused a massive crash and took down the Jamis-Hagens Berman captain, who plans to retire this year.

Jacques-Maynes suffered a dislocated shoulder and facial injuries in the wreck.

"It was a typical bike race pileup, maybe a bit faster due to a nervous peloton but a Trek guy skidded in from of me and there was very little to be done about it," he wrote on his Facebook page.

The crash happened during the last of the city circuits when there was a touch of wheels near the front of the field as they approached a left turn. In addition to road rash that only added to the many scars from his lengthy career, it was his bloodied face that caused the most alarm.

Jacques-Maynes ticked off a list of injuries he sustained: "Trashed my face a bit, broken nose, bit through my tongue and lots of cuts in my mouth from exploding teeth everywhere."

A popular domestic rider, Jacques-Maynes is racing in his last season, and is the only rider to start all 10 Tours of California. His Facebook and Twitter pages lit up with notes from fans around the world after the incident.

"Thanks so very much for all the kind messages and well wishes, it means a lot," he wrote. "I'm in good spirits though and I'll know more when I've had a few days to evaluate things."