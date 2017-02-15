Bardiani-CSF aim for redemption at Tour de Langkawi

Image 1 of 5 The Bardiani CSF riders in training (Image credit: C&PStudioLab) Image 2 of 5 Enrico Barbin (Bardiani-CSF) (Image credit: C&PStudioLab) Image 3 of 5 Simone Velasco (Bardiani CSF) (Image credit: C&PStudioLab) Image 4 of 5 Paolo Simion (Bardiani CSF) (Image credit: C&PStudioLab) Image 5 of 5 Marco Maronese (Image credit: C&PStudioLab)

Italian Pro-Continental squad Bardiani-CSF makes its first appearance in Asia this season at the Tour de Langkawi aiming to improve on its start to 2017.

The team has announced a balanced six-man roster with options for all eight stages of the 2.HC event that starts February 22 in Kuala Berang and concludes March 1 in Putrajaya.

"Tour de Langkawi is an important step in our first part of the season. The race will be a test bench especially in view of spring calendar. Riders know this and I expect bold performances – no one has to miss the chance to do well," team director Stefano Zanatta explained. "I'm confident we can leave our mark on the race. Our last attendance at Trofeo Laigueglia has been too much featureless, Malaysia must be our redemption."

Bardiani-CSF has ridden the last two editions of the Malaysian race with Luca Chirico its best placed overall rider in both 2015 and 2016. Chirico has moved on from the team with Paolo Simion aiming to build on his past results at the race in the sprints.

Fellow sprinter Marco Maronese joins Simion at the race with allrounders Enrico Barbin, Lorenzo Rota and Simone Velasco, and rouleur Niccolò Pacinotti completing the roster.

While the team is at Langkawi, the other half of the Bardiani-CSF squad will be competing at the Abu Dhabi Tour (February 23-26) with the team preparing for its major goal of the season; the 100th edition of the Giro d'Italia in May.

Bardiani-CSF for the 2017 Tour de Langkawi: Paolo Simion, Marco Maronese, Enrico Barbin, Lorenzo Rota and Simone Velasco, and Niccolò Pacinotti.