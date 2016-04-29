Barbero, Caja Rural to return to Philly Cycling Classic

Image 1 of 6 Spain's Carlos Barbero Cuesta celebrates his win at the 2015 Philadelphia International Cycling Classic. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 6 Carlos Barbero (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) wins. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 3 of 6 Carlos Barbero on the stage 1 podium at Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 6 Spain's Carlos Barbero Cuesta wins stage 1 at Tour de Beauce followed by Caja Rural-Seguros RG teammate Eduard Prades. (Image credit: Corporation du Grand Prix cycliste de Beauce/Brian Black Hodes) Image 5 of 6 Megan Guarnier (Boels Dolman) shows off her new stars and stripes kit (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 6 of 6 Philadelphia International Cycling Classic (Image credit: Immediate Media)

Defending Philadelphia International Cycling Classic champion Carlos Barbero Cuesta and his Caja Rural-Seguros RGA team will return to the newly upgraded UCI 1.1 event on June 5 in Pennsylvania. Organisers of the event announced the 19 teams that will participate in the race on Thursday.

"I am really looking forward to going back to Philadelphia, everyone was extremely nice, it was a great experience, and it is an amazing city," said Barbero Cuesta in a press release. "I have the best memories of the race, it was a really special day for our team and for our sponsor as we won Fuji Bikes' home race. I know it will be difficult to win again but it will be really wonderful if we can."

The men will race for 176km, completing nine laps of the course with a spectacular finish at the top of the Manayunk Wall. The 19.7km circuit will loop through Philadelphia, finishing at the top of The Wall. The racers will battle for KOMs on Lemon Hill and the Manayunk Wall with a sprint zone located along Kelly Drive.

The men's race will start at 8 a.m. EST, followed by the Women's WorldTour event at 12:30 p.m. EST.

2016 Philadelphia Cycling Classic men's teams:

• Amore & Vita Selle Italia (Ukraine)

• Astellas Cycling Team (USA)

• Caja Rural Seguros (Spain)

• Cylance-Cannondale Pro Cycling p/b Incycle (USA)

• Cycling Academy-Cannondale (Israel)

• Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World (USA)

• H & R Block (Canada)

• Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Sportswear (USA)

• Irish National Team (Ireland)

• Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis (USA)

• Lupus Racing Team (USA)

• Team Novo Nordisk (USA)

• Quebecor Garneau (Canada)

• Silber Pro Cycling (Canada)

• Team Illuminate (USA)

• Team Jamis (USA)

• Rally Cycling (USA)

• UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team (USA)