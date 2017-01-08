Trending

Bahrain-Merida team officially presented in Bahrain - Gallery

Vincenzo Nibali and fellow riders attend ceremony at royal palace

The whole Bahrain-Merida team lined up outside

(Image credit: Bahrain Merida Pro Cycling Team)
The Bahrain-Merida riders awaiting the team presentation

(Image credit: Bahrain Merida Pro Cycling Team)
Riders and staff pose for a photo outside

(Image credit: Bahrain Merida Pro Cycling Team)
Ion Izaguirre is one of the team's star riders

(Image credit: Bahrain Merida Pro Cycling Team)
Italians NIccolo Bonifazio and Sonny Colbrelli share a joke

(Image credit: Bahrain Merida Pro Cycling Team)
Prince Nasser enters the building

(Image credit: Bahrain Merida Pro Cycling Team)
The team kit was on display

(Image credit: Bahrain Merida Pro Cycling Team)
Yukiya Arashiro and Enrico Gasparott in the crowd

(Image credit: Bahrain Merida Pro Cycling Team)
Kanstantin Siutsou, Niccolo Bonifazio, and Ondrej Cink greet the cameras

(Image credit: Bahrain Merida Pro Cycling Team)
Riders enjoying each other's company

(Image credit: Bahrain Merida Pro Cycling Team)
The crowd in the main hall

(Image credit: Bahrain Merida Pro Cycling Team)
Riders pose for photos outside

(Image credit: Bahrain Merida Pro Cycling Team)
Waiting around

(Image credit: Bahrain Merida Pro Cycling Team)
General manager Brent Copeland alongside Vincenzo Nibali at the team presentation

(Image credit: Bahrain Merida Pro Cycling Team)
Three of the Italians - Franco Pelizotti, Sonny Colbrelli, and Manuele Boaro

(Image credit: Bahrain Merida Pro Cycling Team)
Riders line up for photos outside

(Image credit: Bahrain Merida Pro Cycling Team)
Yukiya Arashiro at the presentation

(Image credit: Bahrain Merida Pro Cycling Team)
Joaquim Rodriguez, in the middle, is with the team in a mentoring capacity

(Image credit: Bahrain Merida Pro Cycling Team)
The jersey is presented on stage

(Image credit: Bahrain Merida Pro Cycling Team)
Ramunas Navardauskas

(Image credit: Bahrain Merida Pro Cycling Team)
Vincenzo Nibali alongside Kanstantin Siutsou and Giovanni Visconti

(Image credit: Bahrain Merida Pro Cycling Team)
Enrico Gasparott, the team's leader for the Ardennes Classics

(Image credit: Bahrain Merida Pro Cycling Team)
Riders listen to the presentation

(Image credit: Bahrain Merida Pro Cycling Team)
The Merida Warp time trial bike on display

(Image credit: Bahrain Merida Pro Cycling Team)
Prince Nasser is welcomed

(Image credit: Bahrain Merida Pro Cycling Team)
Three former Lampre-Merida riders: Chun Kai Feng, Tsgabu Grmay, and Luka Pibernik

(Image credit: Bahrain Merida Pro Cycling Team)
Ondrej Cink and Niccolo Bonifazio with Alex Carera

(Image credit: Bahrain Merida Pro Cycling Team)

The Bahrain-Merida team was officially presented to the world on Sunday at Prince Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa's royal palace in Bahrain. 

Vincenzo Nibali and the rest of the riders and staff - except Heinrich Haussler, who underwent knee surgery - were present in the Gulf State to attend the presentation and don the new team kit for a couple of publicity rides. 

The team held its first two camps in Croatia - the first an informal first gathering in late October, and the second a more serious training-oriented affair last month. But this week many of the riders travelled out for the first time to the state they'll be representing over the coming season.

All decked out in matching suits, the riders posed for photographs outside the royal palace before heading in to hear Prince Nasser, who was the founding force behind the project, officially present the team. 

Bahrain-Merida for 2017: Valerio Agnoli, Yukiya Arashiro, Manuele Boaro, Grega Bole, Niccolò Bonifazio, Borut Bozic, Janez Brajkovic, Ondrej Cink, Sonny Colbrelli, Ivan Garcia Cortina, Enrico Gasparotto, Tsgabu Grmay, Heinrich Haussler, Jon Ander Insausti, Jon Izagirre Insausti, Chun Kai Feng, Wang Meiyin, Javier Moreno Bazan, Ramunas Navardauskas, Antonio Nibali, Vincenzo Nibali, Domen Novak, Franco Pellizotti, David Per, Luka Pibernik, Kanstantsin Siutsou, Giovanni Visconti