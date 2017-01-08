Bahrain-Merida team officially presented in Bahrain - Gallery

Vincenzo Nibali and the rest of the riders and staff - except Heinrich Haussler, who underwent knee surgery - were present in the Gulf State to attend the presentation and don the new team kit for a couple of publicity rides.
The team held its first two camps in Croatia - the first an informal first gathering in late October, and the second a more serious training-oriented affair last month. But this week many of the riders travelled out for the first time to the state they'll be representing over the coming season.
All decked out in matching suits, the riders posed for photographs outside the royal palace before heading in to hear Prince Nasser, who was the founding force behind the project, officially present the team.
Bahrain-Merida for 2017: Valerio Agnoli, Yukiya Arashiro, Manuele Boaro, Grega Bole, Niccolò Bonifazio, Borut Bozic, Janez Brajkovic, Ondrej Cink, Sonny Colbrelli, Ivan Garcia Cortina, Enrico Gasparotto, Tsgabu Grmay, Heinrich Haussler, Jon Ander Insausti, Jon Izagirre Insausti, Chun Kai Feng, Wang Meiyin, Javier Moreno Bazan, Ramunas Navardauskas, Antonio Nibali, Vincenzo Nibali, Domen Novak, Franco Pellizotti, David Per, Luka Pibernik, Kanstantsin Siutsou, Giovanni Visconti
