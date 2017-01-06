Nibali trains with new teammates ahead of Bahrain-Merida presentation - Gallery

The team held its first gathering last month in Croatia, but will be formally presented on the home soil of patron Prince Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, a member of the Bahrain royal family and founder of the team, this weekend.
The team includes national champions Kanstantsin Siutsou (Belarus) and Ramunas Navardauskas (Lithuania), in addition to a host of talent recruited from across the WorldTour and Pro Continental ranks.
Bahrain-Merida for 2017: Valerio Agnoli, Yukiya Arashiro, Manuele Boaro, Grega Bole, Niccolò Bonifazio, Borut Bozic, Janez Brajkovic, Ondrej Cink, Sonny Colbrelli, Ivan Garcia Cortina, Enrico Gasparotto, Tsgabu Grmay, Heinrich Haussler, Jon Ander Insausti, Jon Izagirre Insausti, Chun Kai Feng, Wang Meiyin, Javier Moreno Bazan, Ramunas Navardauskas, Antonio Nibali, Vincenzo Nibali, Domen Novak, Franco Pellizotti, David Per, Luka Pibernik, Kanstantsin Siutsou, Giovanni Visconti
