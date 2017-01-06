Nibali trains with new teammates ahead of Bahrain-Merida presentation - Gallery

Image 1 of 24 Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) (Image credit: Bahrain Merida Pro Cycling Team) Image 2 of 24 The 2017 Bahrain-Merida team train in the desert (Image credit: Bahrain Merida Pro Cycling Team) Image 3 of 24 Ramunas Navardauskas (Bahrain-Merida) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 24 Heinrich Haussler (Bahrain-Merida) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 24 Jon Intausti (Bahrain-Merida) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 24 Enrico Gasparotto (Bahrain-Merida) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 24 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Bahrain-Merida) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 24 Giovanni Visconti (Bahrain-Merida) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 24 Niccolo Bonifazio (Bahrain-Merida) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 24 Janez Brajkovic (Bahrain-Merida) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 24 Franco Pellizotti (Bahrain-Merida) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 24 Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 24 Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 24 Manuele Boaro (Bahrain-Merida) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 24 The 2017 Bahrain-Merida team (Image credit: Bahrain Merida Pro Cycling Team) Image 16 of 24 The 2017 Bahrain-Merida team (Image credit: Bahrain Merida Pro Cycling Team) Image 17 of 24 Niccolo Bonfazio and Giovanni Visconti (Bahrain-Merida) (Image credit: Bahrain Merida Pro Cycling Team) Image 18 of 24 Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) (Image credit: Bahrain Merida Pro Cycling Team) Image 19 of 24 The 2017 Bahrain-Merida team (Image credit: Bahrain Merida Pro Cycling Team) Image 20 of 24 Bahrain-Merida get ready to ride (Image credit: Bahrain Merida Pro Cycling Team) Image 21 of 24 The Bahrain-Merida riders gather under the Bahraini sun (Image credit: Bahrain Merida Pro Cycling Team) Image 22 of 24 Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain-Merida) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 24 Ion Izagirre (Bahrain-Merida) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 24 Antonio Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Giro d'Italia champion Vincenzo Nibali lined up with his Bahrain-Merida teammates at their meeting in the team sponsor's home country this week, enjoying the sunny skies and dry weather of the Gulf Coast.

The team held its first gathering last month in Croatia, but will be formally presented on the home soil of patron Prince Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, a member of the Bahrain royal family and founder of the team, this weekend.

The team includes national champions Kanstantsin Siutsou (Belarus) and Ramunas Navardauskas (Lithuania), in addition to a host of talent recruited from across the WorldTour and Pro Continental ranks.

Heinrich Haussler, who missed the camp in Croatia due to knee surgery, is in attendance for the Bahrain presentation.

Bahrain-Merida for 2017: Valerio Agnoli, Yukiya Arashiro, Manuele Boaro, Grega Bole, Niccolò Bonifazio, Borut Bozic, Janez Brajkovic, Ondrej Cink, Sonny Colbrelli, Ivan Garcia Cortina, Enrico Gasparotto, Tsgabu Grmay, Heinrich Haussler, Jon Ander Insausti, Jon Izagirre Insausti, Chun Kai Feng, Wang Meiyin, Javier Moreno Bazan, Ramunas Navardauskas, Antonio Nibali, Vincenzo Nibali, Domen Novak, Franco Pellizotti, David Per, Luka Pibernik, Kanstantsin Siutsou, Giovanni Visconti