Australia's Hosking, Malseed ready for Santos Women's Tour

Image 1 of 5 Chloe Hosking celebrates her Ovo Energy Women's Tour stage victory. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Chloe Hosking digging deep at Drentse Acht van Westerveld (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 3 of 5 Shannon Malseed and her Australia Development team share a joke whilst waiting to sign in (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 4 of 5 Shannon Malseed climbs in the bunch (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 5 of 5 Chloe Hosking (Ale Cipollini) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Organisers of the 2018 Santos Women's Tour have announced some of the team rosters that will participate in the UCI 2.1 race set to take place from January 11-14. Australia's Chloe Hosking will lead the Ale Cipollini squad and Shannon Malseed will debut with her new team Tibco-SVB.

Hosking will start her second season with Ale Cipollini at the Australian race. It was a stand-out race for the Italian team last year as Hosking won stage 3 and the sprint classification, while teammate Janneke Ensing won the mountain classification and placed second overall behind winner Amanda Spratt.

Hosking went on to have a successful season, with victories at Drentse Acht van Westerveld, Ovo Energy Women's Tour, Ladies Tour of Norway, and she won the sprint classification at the Tour of Chongming Island. She also had podium performances at Omloop van het Hageland, Grand Prix de Dottignies, the Giro Rosa and Boels Ladies Rental Tour.



Malseed is another Australian who is looking to have a strong showing as it will be the first time she races with Tibco-SVB. It is also the first time Tibco-SVB has sent a team to the event. The American team announced hiring Malseed in November.

Malseed has already started racing ahead of her team's arrival to Australia, winning the women's A criterium at the Ballarat Cycling Carnival. She also placed 13th at the Cycling Australia Road National Championships criterium Wednesday.

"Having a rising Australian talent in Shannon Malseed on the team, we are acutely aware of how important this race is, especially to the Australian riders, and we will be prepared to expect a very strong and fit southern hemisphere contingent to animate the race," director Ed Beamon said on the team website.





Ale Cipollini for the Santos Women's Tour: Chloe Hosking, Soraya Paladin, Anna Trevisi, Roxanne Knetemann, Mayuko Hagiwara and Karlijn Swinkels.

Tibco-SVB for the Santos Women's Tour: Shannon Malseed, Kathryn Buss, Emma Grant, Alison Jackson, Emily Newsom and Kendall Ryan.