Australian squad finalised for track worlds

Image 1 of 6 Annette Edmondson flat out in the omnium pursuit (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 2 of 6 Team Australia makes a hand off during the Madison Final (Track World Championships, Apledoorn, Ned) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 3 of 6 Australians Jack Bobridge, Rohan Dennis, Luke Durbridge and Michael Hepburn on the way to winning gold in the final of the team pursuit in a time of 3:57:832 (Image credit: AFP) Image 4 of 6 Australia won bronze in the women's team pursuit and briefly held the world record (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 5 of 6 Kaarle McCulloch in sprint qualifying (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 6 of 6 Shane Perkins (Australia) in sprint qualification (Image credit: Gerry McManus)

Australian selectors have confirmed the final Cyclones team to contest the 2012 UCI Track World Championships being staged at Melbourne's Hisense Arena next week.

At the end of the training camp in Adelaide the men's track endurance squad has been trimmed by one with Queensland's Mitchell Mulhern missing out on selection.

"All credit to Mitch for his fantastic contribution this season through the World Cup rounds and for his commitment during the training camp," said Cycling Australia National Performance Director Kevin Tabotta. "We certainly see him as a rider with a future ahead of him and a prospect for the program in coming years.

"But a decision has now been made and five riders are in contention for a start in the line up to ride the qualifying round of the team pursuit on Wednesday afternoon."

2011 world champions Jack Bobridge, Michael Hepburn and Rohan Dennis have been named along with teenager Alexander Edmondson who joined the trio to post the third fastest time in history to win gold at the London round of the World Cup last month. It's a double debut for the Edmondson clan with his elder sister Annette also racing in her first senior world championships.

Reigning omnium national champion Glenn O'Shea is the fifth rider in contention for a start in the men's team pursuit.

The men's and women's endurance riders, except for Cameron Meyer and Leigh Howard who fly in next week, arrived in Melbourne today to join the sprinters who flew in yesterday from their Sydney training camp.





Endurance group -

Ashlee Ankudinoff, Amy Cure, Annette Edmondson, Melissa Hoskins, Josephine Tomic, Jack Bobridge, Rohan Dennis, Alexander Edmondson, Michael Hepburn, Leigh Howard, Cameron Meyer, Glenn O'Shea