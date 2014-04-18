Australian contingent ready for home mountain bike World Cup

Image 1 of 5 Rebecca Henderson (Trek Factory Racing) (Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages) Image 2 of 5 Daniel McConnell (Trek Factory Racing) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 3 of 5 Troy Brosnan on his way to winning the Australian downhill nationals (Image credit: Tim Bardsley-Smith) Image 4 of 5 Michael Hannah (Hutchinson UR) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 5 of 5 Having won there in 2012, Hutchinson UR Team rider Tracey Hannah, will look to replicate the feat when she returns to the Cascades MTB Park for the 2014 UCI World Cup (Image credit: Gameplan Media)

Cycling Australia (CA) and Mountain Bike Australia (MTBA) announced the Australian contingent for the second round of the 2014 UCI World Cup Series to be held in Cairns on April 25-27.

In the cross country event, 2012 London Olympians Dan McConnell and Rebecca Henderson both had landmark years on the international scene in 2013 and will lead the way in Cairns.

Looking to the downhill, the brother and sister combination of Mick Hannah and Tracey Hannah are Cairns locals and will be hoping to beat the world in their own backyard. Young gun Troy Brosnan is also one to watch after joining Hannah on the World Cup podium in the opening round of the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup season in South Africa.

In the eliminator, reigning world champion Paul Van De Ploeg will return to racing after injury and be the hot favourite for the men, and Emily Parkes will hope to continue her national championship medal-winning form in the women's event.

President of Mountain Bike Australia, Russ Baker AM, spoke of the significance of the event for the sport in Australia.

"The first MTB World Cup on Australian soil in six years sees a welcome and exciting return of this level of competition," Baker said. "While riders strive to be world champions, the standard of competition at World Cups can actually be higher and the races harder because more top level riders can enter."

"For our elite riders, Cairns is one race in a series to which they devote their entire year - some would say their lives. It is an incredible level of commitment from our riders, and from all the teams and sponsors who support them."

Dubbed the "Rumble in the Rainforest", the three-day Cairns event begins on April 25 and over 300 riders are expected to converge on tropical North Queensland along with tens of thousands of fans.

Australian riders racing in Cairns for the UCI World Cup round 2

Elite men cross country

Andrew Blair

Travis Frisby

Brendan Johnston

Shaun Lewis

Dan McConnell

Mark Tupalski

Paul Van Der Ploeg

Elite women cross country

Rebecca Henderson

Karen Hill

Jenni King

Sarah Riley

Tory Thomas

Jodie Willett

U23 men cross country

Christopher Aitken

Scott Bowden

Michael Crosbie

Ben Forbes

Chris Hamilton

Cameron Ivory

Sebastian Jayne

Ethan Kelly

Alexander Meyland

Russell Nankervis

Tasman Nankervis

Blake Polverino

Kyle Ward

Tristan Ward

U23 women

Holly Harris

Emily Parkes

Elite men downhill

Bryn Atkinson

Rhys Atkinson

Chris Barlin

Jesse Beare

Berend Boer

Troy Brosnan

Joshua Button

Thomas Crimmins

Luke Ellison

Connor Fearon

Michael Hannah

Samuel Hill

Lindsay Klein

Peter Knott

Chris Kovarik

Dean Lucas

Sean McCarroll

David McMillan

Todd Madsen

Jack Moir

Brendan Moon

Graeme Mudd

Ben Power

Will Rischbieth

Brent Smith

Elite women downhill

Victoria Armstrong

Danielle Beecroft

Sarah Booth

Michelle Crisp

Shelly Flood

Tracey Hannah

Ellie Wale

Kellie Weinert

Junior men downhill

Dru Berryman

Dan Booker

Jackson Davis

Benjamin Dengate

Ben Hill

Cody Love

Matthew McCorkell

Alec Reid

Matt Taylor

Aiden Varley

Max Warshawsky

Joel Willis

Junior women downhill

Tegan Molloy

Elite men eliminator

Michael Crosbie

Shaun Lewis

Paul Van Der Ploeg

Kyle Ward

Tristan Ward

Elite women eliminator

Holly Harris

Emily Parkes