Cairns, Australia to host 2017 UCI Mountain Bike & Trials World Championships

Following the earlier news that Cairns will host Mountain Bike World Cups in 2014 and 2016, the Australian city in tropical north Queensland will also hold the 2017 UCI Mountain Bike & Trials World Championships, the sport's governing body announced on Thursday.

"The UCI is delighted that the 2017 UCI Mountain Bike & Trials World Championships will be held on the iconic Smithfield course in Cairns," said President Pat McQuaid at the Management Committee meeting in Norway. "We're certain that athletes from around the globe will relish competing in this beautiful tropical location and we thank Cycling Australia and the Queensland Government for their hard work and commitment."

Cairns previously hosted the MTB World Championships in 1996. The The Smithfield Mountain Bike Park has since been built with high-level events in mind.

Cycling Australia President Klaus Mueller was thrilled at the news.

"We thank the UCI, Tourism and Events Queensland and the State Government for turning an ambitious vision into reality," he said. "We look forward to welcoming the world's best athletes to battle it out in Cairns in 2017."

The World Championships will be a key lead-up event to the Commonwealth Games which take place the following year on the Gold Coast with MTB taking place at Hinze Dam on a newly-built course.