'I’m excited to see what we can do' - Ruby Roseman-Gannon at Women’s Tour Down Under

Ruby Roseman-Gannon and her Liv-Alula-Jayco team introduced at 2024 Women's Tour Down Under (Image credit: Getty Images)

Australian champion Ruby Roseman-Gannon will lead her Liv-AlUla-Jayco team on home soil at the first UCI race of the 2025 season at the Women’s Santos Tour Down Under. After a standout 2024 highlighted by her first WorldTour victory - a stage at the Tour of Britain - the 26-year-old rider will be looking to nab a stage win at home. 

As a neo-pro in 2022, Roseman-Gannon made a big impression by winning a stage and the overall victory at the Santos Festival of Cycling.  In 2023, when the race was elevated to the Women's WorldTour, she nabbed a fifth-place stage finish and fourth overall. In January 2024, Roseman-Gannon claimed one top-10 stage placing, and suffered from the heat on the race known for its sweltering conditions.

