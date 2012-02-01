ASO cedes organisation of Tour de l'Avenir

Alexander Quintana Rojas signs a jersey as Tour de l'Avenir champion. (Image credit: Lilana Echeverri)

Tour de France organiser's Amaury Sport Organisation will hand the reins of the Tour de l’Avenir, next scheduled to take place from 26th August to 1st September, to Tour de l'Ain organiser's Alpe Vélo.

According to ASO the change will not effect financial and logistical support of the race, but is simply a move to streamline their exisiting operations.

The Tour de l’Avenir, created in 1962 by sports newspaper l’Equipe, part of the Amaury Group, is a one-week long race that has developed a reputation over the years for producing future Grand Tour winners. Denis Menchov, Greg Le Mond, Laurent Fignon and Miguel Indurain have all stood on the top step of the podium in the past

Since 2008 the event has been run exclusively for national teams and caters for the amateur espoirs riders looking to make a name for themselves in Europe.

Last year's race was won by Colombian rider Esteban Chaves.