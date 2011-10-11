Tour de l'Avenir winner Chaves signs with Coldeportes

Johan Esteban Chaves signs a polka dot jersey (Image credit: ASO/P.Perreve)

Esteban Chaves, the recent winner of the Tour de l'Avenir, has been reported to have signed with the new Colombian team Coldeportes managed by Claudio Corti. According to El Tiempo, Chaves has committed to the new squad which is expected to complete its application for Professional Continental status with the UCI before the November 1 deadline.

The young Colombian took the overall victory of the French Espoir race with his current team Colombia es Pasion, but the outfit has announced that it will return to Continental level for 2012. Coldeportes, managed by former Barloworld and Saeco team manager Corti, is reported to include one Professional Continental outfit, one Continental team for America and a cycling school in its native Colombia.

"The big objective for 2012 is to participate in the great races in Europe," said Corti on the website of the country's public sports initiatives, deportes.gov.co.

The squad is expected to be officially presented on November 12, but 13 riders have already been named in addition to Chaves: Juan Pablo Suárez, Rafael Infantino, Edward Beltrán, Robinson Chalapud, Dalivier Ospina, Juan Pablo Forero, Jarlinson Pantano, Felipe Laverde, Víctor Hugo Peña, Carlos Julio Quintero, Wilson Marentes, Edwin Parra and Frank Osorio.