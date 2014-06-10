Arredondo extends with Trek Factory Racing after impressive Giro d'Italia

Image 1 of 3 Julian Arredondo (Trek) won the mountains classication (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 Julian Arredondo (Trek Factory Racing) all smiles on the Stage 18 podium (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 3 Julian Arredondo thumps the air in celebration (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Julian Arredondo, who won the mountains classification at the Giro d’Italia last month, has extended his contract with the Trek Factory Racing team and will now stay with the team through the 2016 season.

The Colombian joined the team this year after two years with the Continental-ranked Team Nippo–De Rosa. He immediately won two stages at the Tour de San Luis and rode well in Fleche Wallone and Liege-Bastogne-Liege. The Giro d'Italia was his first Grand Tour and he also won the 18th stage to the Rifugio Panarotta.

“In the short time that Julian has been in the pro peloton, he has solidified his place there,” said team manager Luca Guercilena in a press release announcing Arredondo's contract extension. “His appetite for racing is contagious and in the same time he’s always ready to learn lessons, being new to this level of racing and all. His mindset is right and his talent is obvious.”

The 25-year old was also very happy. “I have had so much support from everyone in the team. An extra year added to my contract is a sign that the team believes in me. It is also a recognition of the hard work I have done,” he said. “It means great satisfaction for me. It means security and stability and it makes me hungry to keep working hard and ambitious for more nice results.”

Guercilena sees the contract extension as a long-term investment. “We believe in him. Trek believes in him. His future is bright.”

Arredondo is now taking a break back home in Colombia. His next goals are the Tour of Utah and the Tour of Colorado in August.