Arndt undergoes spinal surgery, Merlier resumes training after Classic Brugge-De Panne crash

By published

Theuns and Fretin ruled out of Gent-Wevelgem after getting caught up in the carnage

NICE FRANCE MARCH 16 Tim Merlier of Belgium and Team Soudal QuickStep prior to the 83rd Paris Nice 2025 Stage 8 a 119km stage from Nice to Nice UCIWT on March 16 2025 in Nice France Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
Tim Merlier (Soudal-QuickStep) is hoping to recover from his Classic Brugge-De Panne crash in time for Gent-Wevelgem on Sunday (Image credit: Getty Images)

The final kilometres of the men's Classic Brugge-De Panne took many victims as numerous crashes rippled through the peloton.

A laundry list of riders suffered injuries ranging from contusions and cuts to a collapsed lung and fractured ribs suffered by Lionel Taminiaux.

Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired full-time. Before joining the team, she had written for numerous major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly and Rouleur. She writes and edits at Cyclingnews as well as running newsletter, social media, and how to watch campaigns.

Dani has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France, Road World Championships, and the spring Classics. She has interviewed many of the sport's biggest stars, including Mathieu van der Poel, Demi Vollering, and Remco Evenepoel, and her favourite races are the Giro d'Italia, Strade Bianche and Paris-Roubaix.

Season highlights from 2024 include reporting from Paris-Roubaix –  'Unless I'm in an ambulance, I'm finishing this race' – Cyrus Monk, the last man home at Paris-Roubaix – and the Tour de France – 'Disbelief', gratitude, and family – Mark Cavendish celebrates a record-breaking Tour de France sprint win.

