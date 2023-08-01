Arnaud Demare joins Arkea-Samsic from Groupama-FDJ with immediate effect

Arnaud Démare has joined Arkéa-Samsic with immediate effect after he reached an agreement to end his contract with Groupama-FDJ. The Frenchman has signed a deal that will keep him at Arkéa-Samsic until the end of 2025.

“I have signed for the 2024 and 2025 seasons with Arkéa, but I was able to terminate my contract with Groupama and FDJ by mutual agreement in order to join Arkéa-Samsic and compete with this structure at the end of the 2023 season from August 1,” Démare said on Tuesday morning, showing off his new red and black colours in a social media announcement.

“I'd like to thank these two partners for releasing me from my final months of contract. It's the best thing that could have happened to me to turn the page quickly and look to the future. I'm really looking forward to the end of the season with the Arkéa-Samsic team.”

Démare’s imminent departure from Groupama-FDJ was confirmed when he was omitted from their Tour de France team. He had previously expressed disappointment last winter when Groupama-FDJ opted not to renew the contracts of key lead-out men Jacopo Guarnieri and Ramon Sinkeldam.

The Frenchman has spent his entire professional career with Marc Madiot’s squad, winning two stages of the Tour de France, eight at the Giro d’Italia, three French titles and the last two editions of Paris-Tours.

“I'm opening a new chapter in my career with a team that believes in me and motivates me,” Démare said.

“I'm determined to do well. Emmanuel Hubert's talks were enthusiastic and motivating. I want to make a success of my debut as soon as possible in my new colours. I'm highly motivated.”

Earlier on August 1, Arkéa-Samsic made room for Démare on their 2023 roster by allowing Andrii Ponomar rescind his contract in order to join an unnamed Italian squad.