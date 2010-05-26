Armstrong to resume racing in Luxembourg

Lance Armstrong (Team RadioShack) keeps his eyes on the prize. (Image credit: Jon Devich)

Team RadioShack announced today that Lance Armstrong will head up its team for the Tour of Luxembourg. Armstrong returns to competition for the race on June 2 after crashing out of the Amgen Tour of California on May 20.

Armstrong was involved in a mass pile-up early in stage 5 of that race and feared he had broken his elbow. Later examinations revealed no fractures, but he received stitches to a gash in his face. He had been hoping to use the Amgen Tour of California to find his form ahead of the Tour de France, admitting before the start of the race that he had struggled to find the kind of fitness he wanted.

The RadioShack team for Luxembourg will also include Sam Bewley, Daryl Impey, Andreas Klöden, Tiago Machado, Gregory Rast, Ivan Rovny and Bjørn Selander plus directors Johan Bruyneel and Dirk Demol.

It will be the first race back for Armstrong and Bruyneel since Floyd Landis leveled accusations against the pair that they engaged in illegal doping practices while part of the US Postal Service team. Both Armstrong and Bruyneel vigorously denied the charges.