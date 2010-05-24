Trending

Armstrong's pre-Tour plans still up in the air

May ride Tour of Luxembourg, but still dealing with crash injuries

Lance Armstrong (Radioshack) probably felt like he'd been in a bar fight by day's end, but in fact it was from an early crash on stage five.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Lance Armstrong's preparations for the Tour de France remain up in the air, as he recovers from injuries suffered in a crash in the fifth stage of the Tour of California, which forced him out of the race.

