Armstrong's pre-Tour plans still up in the air
May ride Tour of Luxembourg, but still dealing with crash injuries
Lance Armstrong's preparations for the Tour de France remain up in the air, as he recovers from injuries suffered in a crash in the fifth stage of the Tour of California, which forced him out of the race.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy