Armstrong renews call for "truth and reconciliation"

Lance Armstrong has responded to UCI president Pat McQuaid's assertions that he has not apologized for his doping infractions, and that he should come forward and pitch in to clean up the sport, by reiterating his desire to see a 'truth and reconciliation' commission formed.

"As I have said repeatedly, I am fully committed to participating in a comprehensive and global effort to help close this chapter of our sport," Armstrong told Cyclingnews. "For this to happen the sport desperately needs a Truth and Reconciliation Commission to be convened to address multiple generations and not just a single team.

"There has been too much posturing and politicizing of this already. It is time to get down to work. Let me be clear, I plan on being the first man in the door. Tell me when and where."

The World Anti-Doping Agency and the US Anti-Doping Agency have both supported the idea of such a commission, while the UCI rejected the idea on grounds it should not be limited to cycling, and then because it could not fund both the TRC and its independent commission. The IC was disbanded in January before it was able to complete its investigation of the UCI's anti-doping policies.