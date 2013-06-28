Armstrong not invited to ASO Tour de France function in Paris

Image 1 of 4 Lance Armstrong and Marco Pantani on the Mont Ventoux during the 2000 Tour de France (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 2 of 4 Lance Armstrong will wave goodbye to his 7 Tour titles (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4 Tour de France director Christian Prudhomme (Image credit: Sirotti)

Every living man who has finished the Tour de France has been invited to attend a function by the ASO in Paris on July 21, with the exception of Lance Armstrong.

Stripped of his seven Tour victories at the end of last year, Armstrong's name has been removed as winner from 1999-2005 and according to director Christian Prudhomme the blank space that remains is "the story of a real talent who lost his way."

News Limited reports that the 'Giants of the Tour' ceremony due to take place at the end of the 100th edition of the Tour de France, will not include the Texan. According to the report, ASO press officer Thomas Cariou did not answer questions as to why Armstrong was not invited nor was it expanded upon if any other riders were not invited.

Armstrong confessed to using performance-enhancing drugs during his seven-year reign but denies that he violated anti-doping rules during his comeback between 2009 and 2011.