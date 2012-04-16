Another big win for Hosking in Europe

Image 1 of 7 Happy - Chloe Hosking (Specialized - lululemon) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 2 of 7 Chloe Hosking (Team Specialized - Lululemon) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 3 of 7 Podium: Emma Johansson (Hitec Products - Mistral Home), Chloe Hosking (Specialized-lululemon) and Liesbet De Vocht (Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 4 of 7 Chloe Hosking crosses the line at Halle - Buizingen (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 5 of 7 Hosking takes victory for Specialized-lululemon at Halle - Buizingen (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 6 of 7 Hosking takes victory for Specialized-lululemon at Halle - Buizingen (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 7 of 7 Specialized-lululemon lead out for Chloe Hosking (Image credit: Photopress.be)

Specialized-lululemon's Chloe Hosking won her second big race of the year on Sunday in Halle-Buizingen. After a hectic race and some serious work from her teammates, Hosking took out the 40-person bunch sprint.

The team had six riders in the lead group of 40 before an escape group of nine rode clear with Amber Neben the only representative for Specialized-lululemon.

"I wasn't very happy with that so I asked the girls to bring it back," explained Sport Director Ronny Lauke.

"The girls were amazing," said Hosking. "They chased hard for 35km and then backed it up and gave me a perfect lead-out

"The three 12k finishing laps had a couple of hard climbs near the finish line," Hosking explained. "Amber controlled the front to give the girls a break from their big chase and also keep the pace steady up the climb. Then at the perfect time, Clara [Hughes], Ellen [Van Dijk] and Ina [Teutenberg] came to the front and set it up for the lead-out. Clara and Ellen took turns until 450 to go and then Ina launched and I was able to leave it until 150m to come around.

"It was definitely an advantage having a leadout like that," Hosking, 21, continued. "The finish was fairly technical with a big cross wind. The girls gave me the perfect line and Ina hugged the fence so I had just enough room to come around.

"It was a hard day but a great day. I felt great and it feels really good to be able to finish off the hard work."

Sunday's result follows Hosking's victory at Drentse-8 early last month. The Australian began her international season at the Ladies Tour of Qatar where she finished fifth on the general classification. It followed an appearance at the Jayco Bay Cycle Classic for the Total Rush – Hyster outfit where Hosking won the opening stage and finished third overall.