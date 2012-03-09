Emotional win for Hosking at Drentse 8

Image 1 of 5 Happy - Chloe Hosking (Specialized - lululemon) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 2 of 5 Drentse 8 podium (l-r): Giorgia Bronzini (Diadora-Pasta Zara), Chloe Hosking (Specialized - lululemon) and Marianne Vos (Rabo Women) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 3 of 5 An overjoyed Chloe Hosking (Specialized - lululemon) celebrates beating Giorgia Bronzini (Diadora-Pasta Zara) and Marianne Vos (Rabo Women) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 4 of 5 About to take her first major European victory, Chloe Hosking (Specialized - lululemon) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 5 of 5 Eventual winner Chloe Hosking (Specialized - lululemon) on the cobbles (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)

Chloe Hosking (Specialized-lululemon) scored the biggest victory of her career to date by taking out the 141.2 kilometre Drentse 8 ahead of reigning world champion Giorgia Bronzini (Diadora - Pasta Zara) and Marianne Vos (Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team).

The event is a warm-up to Saturday's first race of the World Cup, the Ronde Van Drenthe on Saturday.

Hosking, 21, edged ahead of her high-profile rivals on the final bend metres out from the finish line with Bronzini ruing bad positioning.

"I was blocked in the crucial moment and then I had to re-start [my sprint]," the Italian said.

As for Hosking, there were no such worries as she took the win with apparent ease.

"I know the big one is on Saturday but this is my first really big European win and I've been over here since 2009 and, the girls were all amazing today so I'm really overwhelmed," a tearfully happy Hosking told local broadcaster RTV.

The victory follows a solid run of form at the end of 2011 where Hosking finished sixth at the World Championships in Copenhagen and was best young rider in the Holland Ladies Tour.

The Australian began her international season at the Ladies Tour of Qatar where she finished fifth on the general classification. It followed an appearance at the Jayco Bay Cycle Classic for the Total Rush – Hyster outfit where Hosking won the opening stage and finished third overall.

Specialized-lululemon will line up on Saturday with Hosking, Charlotte Becker, Lisa Brennauer, Emilia Fahlin, Ellen Van Dijk, and Trixi Worrack.