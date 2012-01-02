Hosking to apologize for remarks to McQuaid

Chloe Hosking working hard to reel in the break. (Image credit: Mark Gunter)

Specialized-Lululemon's Chloe Hosking is working on an official apology to UCI President Pat McQuaid after remarks she made on Saturday upon winning the opening stage of the Jayco Bay Classic.

Upset over a lack of UCI support for women's cycling, Hosking had said, "What can you say, Pat McQuaid is a d**k." She was particularly frustrated by a lack of a minimum wage for elite female road racers.

"I have to apologise for how I phrased my comments, I wasn't that eloquent," said Hosking in a subsequent statement to reporters post-race in Geelong.

"Women's cycling every year is getting stronger and stronger," Hosking said. "It needs to get more recognition and I'm not going to apologise for what I said, but I do apologise for how I said it."

While neither the UCI nor McQuaid has issued an official response, Cycling Australia was unhappy about Hosking's words.

"All our members have the right to express views contrary to those of the UCI, but it is not acceptable for any member of Cycling Australia to personally denigrate others."

The federation further suggested that her comment about McQuaid would not help women's cycling and implored all involved parties to treat each other with respect.