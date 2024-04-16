Anna Shackley forced to retire due to heart irregularities

By Kirsten Frattini
published

'We are very sorry to see Anna's cycling career end like this' says sports manager Danny Stam

Anna Shackley
Anna Shackley (Image credit: Getty Images)

SD Worx-Protime confirmed that Anna Shackley has been forced to retire from professional cycling due to heart problems. Shackley has undergone multiple tests since January, and her medical team confirmed that she suffers from cardiac arrhythmia and other heart irregularities.

SD Worx-Protime also confirmed that she immediately stopped training and racing. Her medical team concluded that the heart irregularities were not compatible with a top-level sports career.

Kirsten Frattini
Kirsten Frattini
Deputy Editor

Kirsten Frattini is the Deputy Editor of Cyclingnews, overseeing the global racing content plan.

Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.

She began her sports journalism career with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. In 2018, Kirsten became Women's Editor – overseeing the content strategy, race coverage and growth of women's professional cycling –