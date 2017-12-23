Anna Scarponi writes a moving thank-you letter

Michele Scarponi with his wife and one of his twin sons (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Michele Scarponi’s widow, Anna, has written a moving letter of thanks to the cycling community for the support and affection she has received since the death of the Italian rider in April.

Scarponi was killed near his home in the central Marche region on April 22, just days after winning the opening stage of the Tour of the Alps, as he prepared to lead the Astana team at the Giro d'Italia. It has been reported that the driver of the vehicle that struck him had been looking at his phone at the time of the fatal collision.

Thousands of family, friends and tifosi attended Scarponi’s funeral, including world champion Peter Sagan, Fabio Aru, Dario Cataldo, Vincenzo Nibali, Enrico Gasparotto, Gilberto Simoni, Ivan Basso, Alexander Vinokourov and Italian national coach Davide Cassani.

Anna Scarponi has quietly mourned the loss of her husband and protected her young twins from the public spotlight. However, as the holidays approached, she wanted to thank everyone for their support.

“Thanks to everyone’s affection, we’ve never felt alone or abandoned in this dark and difficult moment. You warmed our hearts in thousands of ways: from simply being there to help in other ways,” Anna Scarponi wrote in the letter to Italian website Tuttobiciweb.

“I’m obviously writing this on behalf of my little treasures Giacomo and Tommaso. Thanks to your help and support I’ll be able to tell them about their dad and how much he was loved by everyone.

“This will be our first Christmas without Michele, but I still want to wish you happy holidays. Happy Christmas and happy New Year to all.”

Anna Scarponi’s full thank-you letter sent to Tuttobiciweb:

For the first time since that tragic day of April 22 I’m able to do what I’d wanted and should have done but that was difficult because it forced me to think about that damned day: the loss of Michele and the opening of a wound that will never heal.

With this short letter I’d like to thank you the whole cycling family for their huge show of real support with real warmth and sensitivity. I’ve managed to personally thank some friends and people I know but I also want to truly thank everyone who showed their support.

Thanks to everyone’s affection we’ve never felt alone or abandoned in this dark and difficult moment. You warmed our hearts in thousands of ways: from simply being there to help in other ways.

I’m obviously writing this on behalf of my little treasures Giacomo and Tommaso. Thanks to your help and support I’ll be able to tell them about their dad and how much he was loved by everyone.

This will be our first Christmas without Michele but I still want to wish you happy holidays. Happy Christmas and happy New Year to all.

Thanks again from the bottom of my heart.

Anna.

