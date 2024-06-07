Anna Henderson finds loss to Kopecky 'bittersweet' in Tour of Britain Women comeback

British national team makes its mark on stage 2 with runner-up place and QOM jersey

WREXHAM WALES JUNE 07 LR Anna Henderson of The United Kingdom and Millie Couzens of The United Kingdom and Team Great Britain prior to the 9th Tour of Britain Women 2024 Stage 2 a 1401km stage from Wrexham to Wrexham UCIWWT on June 07 2024 in Wrexham Wales Photo by Matt McNultyGetty Images
Anna Henderson (forefront) rides alongside Team Great Britain teammate Millie Couzens for the start of stage 2, where Henderson finished second (Image credit: Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Consisting of six riders from four different trade teams, the British national team selected for the Tour of Britain Women was making its mark on the race for the second day in a row. Lizzie Deignan (usually Lidl-Trek) defended her blue mountain classification jersey Friday, and on the Horseshoe Pass, it was time for Anna Henderson (usually Visma-Lease a Bike) to shine.

Henderson was the only one who was able to follow the attack of Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-Protime), eventually finishing runner-up on the stage and moving to second overall. The result is even more noteworthy as this is Henderson’s first race back after suffering a collarbone fracture in the Vuelta Femenina in late April.

Lukas Knöfler

Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.