Andy Schleck: Fränk has never taken anything illegal

Andy Schleck has reiterated his brother's innocence after Fränk returned an Adverse Analytical Finding to a urine test on July 14 at the Tour de France.

The elder Schleck yesterday asked for testing of his B-Sample after the WADA accredited laboratory in Châtenay-Malabry detected the presence of the diuretic Xipamide in his system which he claims is due to "poisoning." RadioShack-Nissan has withdrawn Fränk Schleck from the race.

Andy, currently recovering from a pelvic fracture has told Luxembourg media that he and his family are all behind his brother.

"This is a huge blow for us because Fränk has never taken anything illegal," Andy Schleck stated in an interview with Le Quotidien. "I swear on my mother's head! You know, we train together all the time, we are preparing together all the time, we race together all the time, even if it's a little less true this season. And I can tell you and you repeat that we have never taken anything. Now we have to wait but if the B sample is positive, the complaint is ready to be filed. Now, you just wait for further developments. But we are determined to defend ourselves."

Schleck explained that he has been left both angry and confused over the findings and said that his older brother is "in shock" following the events of the past 24 hours.

"Today I can tell you that I am disgusted with cycling," Schleck said. "I love this sport more than anything but now it's really hard for me and for the whole family."