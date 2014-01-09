Androni-Venezuela release 2014 jersey

Image 1 of 3 2014 Androni-Venezuela jersey (Image credit: Androni - Venezuela) Image 2 of 3 Bianchi unveils Androni-Venezuela’s new Sempre Pro (Image credit: Bianchi) Image 3 of 3 Johnny Hoogerland with Androni Giocattoli team manager Gianni Savio (Image credit: Androni Giocattoli)

On the eve of their 2014 team presentation, Androni-Venezuela have released the new team kit. The ealry part of the season for the Italian team, who have secured a wild-card berth at the Giro d'Italia, begins at the Tour de San Luis and continues in Malaysia at the Tour de Langkawai. The season will be built around the Giro campaign which will feature new signing, Dutch road race champion Johnny Hoogerland.

The team for 2014 contains several new faces including Kenny Van Hummel although Matti Gavazzi has mutually rescinded his contract with the team. Manuel Belletti joined the team after two tears with Ag2R while Marco Bandiera, having spent 2013 with IAM Cycling and with several years of WorldTour experience, will be a benefit to the young riders on the team.

The 2014 roster includes Franco Pellizotti, Marco Bandiera (IAM), Manuel Belletti (Ag2r), Omar Bertazzo, Matteo Di Serafino, Patrick Facchini, Marco Frapporti, Antonino Parrinello, Diego Rosa, Emanuele Sella, Nicola Testi (Amateur) Gianfranco Zilioli (stagiare), Andrea Zordan (stagiare), Johnny Hoogerland and Kenny van Hummel (both Vacansoleil-DCM), Carlos Ochoa, Jackson Rodriguez and Tomas Gil Godoy Yonder.