Image 1 of 5 Bianchi unveils Androni-Venezuela's new Sempre Pro (Image credit: Bianchi)

Gianni Savio’s Androni-Venezuela team will continue to ride Bianchi’s in 2014 after the Italian bicycle manufacturer announced that the team would ride the Sempre Pro for the second year running.





Savio has been as busy as ever in the off-season, retaining former Italian champion Franco Pellizotti, and signing Dutch champion Johnny Hoogerland from the defunct Vacansoleil team.



