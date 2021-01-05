Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec unveil sponsor-filled 2021 jersey

Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec have unveiled their 2021 kit, adding a splash of black to their familiar red and white colour scheme. The Italian ProTeam, which is well known for its blanket of sponsors, doesn't disappoint this year either, with barely an inch of unadorned fabric on the Rosti-made kit.

The team's longstanding sponsors, toymaker Androni GIocattoli and metal packaging company Sidermec, remain in prime positions, as do industrial brush manufacturer Tre Colli and Lauretana mineral water.

Industrial logistics company and new sponsor Work Service Group appears to be the only new addition to the jersey, featuring on the back and shoulders. Meanwhile, on the cycling side, tyre and wheel manufacturer Miche, saddle brand Selle Italia, and bike supplier Bottecchia both feature.

Away from the kit, Gianni Savio's team has undergone a wealth of changes for 2021, with eight new signings coming in as nine riders leave.

Climber Eduardo Sepúlveda is the highest-profile signing, coming from Movistar, while sprinter Matteo Malucelli joins from Caja Rural-Seguros RGA and Ethiopian Natnael Tesfatsion turns pro after joining from NTT Continental Team.

On the outbound list are Francesco Gavazzi, who leaves for Eolo-Kometa after five years at Androni, with Mattia Frapporti, Manuel Belletti and Luca Pacioni also joining him at Alberto Contador and Ivan Basso's ProTeam. Promising Costa Rican climber Kevin Rivera moves to Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè.

Swiss climber Simon Pellaud remains at the squad, as does Colombian Jhonathan Restrepo, while breakaway favourites Mattia Bais and Luca Chirico are among the other riders again on the 2021 roster.

The team will once again base its season around the Giro d'Italia in 2021 if they obtain a wild card invitation, no doubt looking to add to its 14 stage wins, the last of which came in 2019 courtesy of Fausto Masnada.