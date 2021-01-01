Pogacar and Trentin model 2021 UAE Team Emirates kit

Image 1 of 12 Davide Formolo, Tadej Pogacar and Matteo Trentin model the new UAE Team Emirates kit (Image credit: UAE Team Emirates) Image 2 of 12 Tadej Pogacar (Image credit: UAE Team Emirates) Image 3 of 12 Davide Formolo (Image credit: UAE Team Emirates) Image 4 of 12 Matteo Trentin (Image credit: UAE Team Emirates) Image 5 of 12 (Image credit: UAE Team Emirates) Image 6 of 12 (Image credit: UAE Team Emirates) Image 7 of 12 (Image credit: UAE Team Emirates) Image 8 of 12 (Image credit: UAE Team Emirates) Image 9 of 12 (Image credit: UAE Team Emirates) Image 10 of 12 (Image credit: UAE Team Emirates) Image 11 of 12 (Image credit: UAE Team Emirates) Image 12 of 12 (Image credit: UAE Team Emirates)

Tour de France winner Tadej Pogačar, Davide Formolo and new signing Matteo Trentin have modelled the redesigned UAE Team Emirates kit for the 2021 season.

The squad showcased the new kit in a video published on Friday morning. The refreshed jersey is produced by UAE Team Emirates’ new kit supplier GOBIK.

Pogačar scored a dramatic victory in the 2020 Tour de France, winning the time trial to La Planche des Belles Filles on the final weekend to divest his fellow Slovenian Primoz Roglic of the maillot jaune.

In a recent interview with L’Équipe, the 22-year-old confessed to “conflicting emotions” at denying Roglic the honour of becoming the first Slovenian winner of the Tour.

The supporting cast around Pogačar has been strengthened in 2021 with the arrival of Rafal Majka from Bora-Hansgrohe, while Matteo Trentin arrives from CCC Team to lead the squad’s Classics efforts alongside Fernando Gaviria and Alexander Kristoff.

As well as Critérium du Dauphiné stage winner Davide Formolo, the 2021 UAE Team Emirates roster includes Davide de la Cruz, who placed 7th at the Vuelta a España, as well as emerging talents such as Brandon McNulty, Mikkel Bjerg and Andrés Ardila.