Andalucia Bike stage race readies for fifth edition in 2015
Dates announced for early season mountain bike stage race
Organizers of the Andalucia Bike Race announced the dates for its 2015 edition, which will be the race's fifth running. In its first four years, the Spanish race has hosted nearly 2,000 riders from 33 different countries.
The southern provinces of Córdoba and Jaén have held 23 stages (one was cancelled in 2013 due to snow). Riders such as former world champions Jose Hermida, Annika Langvad, Alban Lakata and Ralph Näf have competed in Andalucia and many top pros use the race as a way to test the legs at the end off the off-season and for early season preparation.
The 2015 race will run from February 22 to 27 and it will continue with its team format of two riders per team.
For more information, visit www.andaluciabikerace.com.
