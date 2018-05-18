Amgen Women's Race: Stage 1 highlights - Video
Kendall Ryan takes win and race lead
Kendall Ryan (Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank) scored the biggest win of her career when she sprinted to victory on stage 1 of the Amgen Women’s Race. The win was Ryan’s first at WorldTour level as she outkicked Rally’s Emma White and Annette Edmondson (Wiggle-High5) to take the victory by a clear margin.
The 124-kilometre stage 1 started and finished in Elk Grove and traversed the flat Central Valley of California. Despite a dearth of climbs, there were plenty of riders interested in making it into the day’s break, which ensured a fast pace throughout.
However, it the bunch sprint always seemed inevitable with Ryan striking to take the win and the first leader’s jersey of the race.
Watch highlights of stage 1 of the Amgen Women’s Race above.
