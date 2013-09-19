Amgen renews title sponsorship of Tour of California

The final GC podium for the 2013 Tour of California (L-R): Michael Rogers, Tejay van Garderan and Janier Acevedo (Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

The biotechnology company Amgen and AEG, owner/operator of the Tour of California, announced today that Amgen has renewed its title sponsorship of the Amgen Tour of California. Amgen has had title sponsorship of the California stage race since its 2006 inception with 2014 marking the ninth edition of the event.

Related Articles AEG and Amgen close to solidifying Tour of California partnership

"We are very excited about renewing our title sponsorship," said Ray Jordan, senior vice president of Corporate Affairs at Amgen. "At Amgen, we are passionate about serving patients and this is a great opportunity to connect with them from a different perspective."

Programs running in tandem with the Amgen Tour of California will be designed to raise awareness about some of the world's most serious illnesses, such as cancer and cardiovascular disease, two leading causes of death globally.

Expanded programming will build on the success of Breakaway from Cancer, a national initiative to increase awareness of important resources available to people affected by cancer – from prevention through survivorship. Amgen will continue to honor and celebrate cancer survivors through a variety of events taking place during the eight-day event including official race starts, jersey presentations and Breakaway Mile events, a special walk along the race course for community members impacted by cancer.

The announcement underscores Amgen's continued commitment to the State of California, the healthy benefits of cycling, inclusive of the active Amgen Cycling Club, and a long history of involvement in charitable events.

"From day one of our partnership, Amgen has been an extraordinary, dedicated partner and has worked closely with us to build the race into what it is today – America's premier cycling event, and one of the most anticipated on the international calendar," said Kristin Bachochin, executive director of the Amgen Tour of California and senior vice president of AEG Sports.

"The partnership with Amgen has played a major role in creating the stature and respect that our race has been known for from day one," added Nick Baker, Sr. Vice President, AEG Global Partnerships. "This is truly a company and a partnership that rises above the business side of sponsorship."

The 2013 edition of the race, May 12-19, was won by Tejay van Garderen (BMC) and was the American's first professional stage race victory.