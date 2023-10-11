Amazon Prime Day tool deals I used as a full time bike mechanic

It's the final day of the Amazon Prime Day Sales and we've been working hard to bring you worthwhile and good value deals on a range of cycling equipment.

As an ex-mechanic, I've spent plenty of time, years in fact, buying my own tools, using them, and finding out what works and is useful and what isn't. In this spirit, I thought it might be useful to pull a few choice Prime Day tool deals together to help out any of our readers who like to get the spanners out at home.

I'm hoping you find at least one of these suggestions useful, they are all tools I have used or have bought myself in the past to maintain my own or customers' bikes. None of them break the bank but can provide a lot of value in your tool box.

UK Deals

Pedro's socket II: £23.05 £15.99 at Amazon

31% off - A socket tool to remove a bottom bracket is a far nicer experience than using a spanner. The Pedro's II is probably my favourite ever. It's solid and a good weight, accepts 3/8" drive tools or a big adjustable spanner and fits all 16 notch / 44mm bb cups - that's the larger size Shimano HT2 fitment. There's also a lifetime warranty.

Draper Engineers Scriber: £10.62 £7.75 at Amazon

27% off - I used an engineer scriber or simply put 'a pokey stick' every day when running a workshop. They are incredibly useful for a wide range of jobs. Opening up brake or gear housings, removing dirt and mud, marking cut points on steerer tubes, the list goes on. Invest in one and you'll be surprised how much it can do.

Park Tool Big Blue Book: £27.99 £20.99 at Amazon

25% off - The Park Tool Big Blue book of bicycle repair is up to its 4th edition now and is an excellent resource to have at home. It's packed full of information, torque spec charts and much more. And you'll have it on your shelf to reference forever.

Thor 710 Nylon Hammer: £17.53 £13.50 at Amazon

23% off - Modern bike parts are delicate and need a deft touch sometimes when servicing them. This Thor nylon hammer was my go-to when servicing wheel hubs, where a heavier-weight metal hammer was overkill. The 710 from Thor won't damage lightweight components when you still need to use some force.

YUNGMAX Brush Set: £5.99 £4.79 on Amazon

20% off - This is officially a bottle-cleaning brush set and you can obviously use the large one for cleaning your cycling bottles. However the smaller brushes are very useful for cleaning dirt out of hard-to-reach places, my main use was scrubbing the inside of brake calipers and getting them super clean and free of contamination essential for top-performing brakes.

