Amazon Prime Big Deals Day live: The best deals as we find them

Today marks the opener of the latest iteration of the Amazon Prime Day sales, the second this year and perfectly timed to warm everyone up to the Black Friday sales that inevitably lie ahead. To give it its proper name, this week's sale is the Amazon Prime Big Deals Day, albeit it's two days long. Here at Cyclingnews, we've been trawling through the sales to dig out the very best deals for our readers.

In this live report, we've pinned the best deals at the top of the page - a roundup which will be continually updated as we find new deals - and then beneath, we'll be sharing a steady stream of consciousness . memes . Savings! Savings.

Given Amazon's sheer enormity, there's likely to be something for everyone, but we're cyclists here. That's where our expertise lays so that's where we'll keep our focus. Hopefully it goes without saying that we'll only share deals on things we'd actually bbe happy to buy ourselves or recommend to a friend. We won't be telling you to buy any old thing just because it's on offer.

Without further ado, let's get stuck in!

Amazon Prime Day deals: USA

Amazon Prime Day deals: UK

In detail: The best deals overall

USA Deals

Wahoo Kickr Core: $899.99 $599.99

33% off - The Wahoo Kickr Core is, in our opinion, one of the top budget-friendly smart trainers available at the moment, earning a solid 4.5/5 stars in our review. With winter just around the corner, it's an excellent entry point into indoor cycling. The Zwift Hub does offer slightly better value with 12 months of Zwift and with a free cassette, but this Core price is similar, so is still worth sharing.

Garmin Forerunner 945 Triathlon Bundle: $729.99 $374.99 at Amazon

Save 49% - This versatile smartwatch bundle is an ideal companion for multisport athletes. It includes both an HRM Tri and an HRM Swim to ensure highly accurate heart rate tracking across all your sporting activities. The Forerunner 945, at the heart of this bundle, is a fully loaded watch with onboard music, Garmin Pay, an extensive array of training metrics, and even incident detection for added safety during your cycling adventures. At nearly half its regular price, this offer represents the lowest price we've ever come across for this exceptional smartwatch bundle.

Garmin Edge 830 Bundle: $469.99 $379.99 at Amazon

Save $90 While the Edge 830 has now been replaced by the Edge 840, it remains a great bike computer with outstanding specifications, featuring a touchscreen, detailed maps, and a comprehensive set of training metrics. This MTB bundle includes a mount, a speed sensor, and a bar-mounted control button that allows you to navigate through screens without taking your hands off the handlebars. It's currently available at the lowest price we've ever seen for this specific bundle, making it an excellent opportunity to purchase if it meets your needs. Check out our Garmin Edge 830 review for further details.

Garmin Edge 1030 Plus: $499.99 $371.00 at Amazon

Save $129 - The Edge 1030 Plus used to be the undisputed leader until the Edge 1040 took its place. Nevertheless, it still ranks among the best if you're seeking maximum functionality and a large screen. With a battery life of approximately 12 hours during rides, you can extend it further with an additional power pack for on-the-go charging. For more in-depth information, you can refer to our Edge 1030 Plus review. If you prefer a more budget-friendly option, consider the Edge 830 Plus, which offers similar functions in a slightly smaller package.

Wahoo Elemnt Bolt V2 Bundle: $379.99 $299.99

21% off - If you're looking for an all-inclusive Elemnt Bolt package, this deal is one of the best you'll come across. It offers a 21% discount on the original bundle price and saves you over $100 compared to buying each component separately, even at their individually discounted rates. You'll get a high-quality computer along with speed, cadence, and heart rate sensors, enabling you to thoroughly analyze your ride data after each ride.

Wahoo Kickr Snap: $349.99 $299.99

14% off - This smart trainer deal is about as budget-friendly as they come. The Kickr Snap, Wahoo's most affordable option, provides similar functionality to pricier direct-drive models. It's a wheel-on trainer, so your bike simply slots in. You can still use popular indoor cycling apps like Zwift, making it a fantastic opportunity to snag a bargain if you're looking for the most cost-effective setup. We suggest investing in a trainer tyre, though, to protect your outdoor tyres from excessive wear and tear.

Garmin Edge 530 Sensor Bundle: $399.99 $279.99 at Amazon

Save $120 - The Edge 530 computer utilizes button-press navigation rather than a touchscreen and is a couple of models outdated, behind the Edge 530 Plus and the Edge 540. However, it still boasts impressive capabilities, tracking a wide range of metrics and connecting to various sensors, including power and heart rate monitors. In my Edge 530 review, I noted the initial setup could be a bit fiddly, but Garmin has made significant improvements in this regard. Additionally, it's worth mentioning that it lacks a touchscreen, which may or may not be your preference. You can purchase the computer on its own for a slightly lower price, but we recommend opting for the package that includes sensors, particularly the heart rate monitor, to make the most of its capabilities.

Wahoo Elemnt Bolt V2: $279.99 $229.99

18% off - The Elemnt Bolt is a standout bike computer in our books at Cyclingnews. Despite its compact size, it delivers impressive performance and integrates seamlessly with other products in the Wahoo ecosystem, many of which are currently available at discounted prices in the Prime Day sales. In our opinion, it's the top choice for racers. If you're familiar with your routes and don't mind trading some navigational features for a smaller, more streamlined device, it's a clear winner. Plus, it includes an aero mount for added gains.

Garmin HRM Pro Plus: $129.99 $98.30 at Amazon

Save $31 - The HRM Pro Plus earned the Cyclingnews Award for the best overall heart rate monitor due to its impressive functionality, reliable connectivity, and user-friendly design. While it may seem like overkill if you're solely interested in tracking your heart rate while cycling, this device truly shines for multisport athletes and dedicated runners. Its onboard accelerometers elevate it beyond being just a heart rate monitor, adding a wealth of additional features to enhance your training and performance.

Fizik Tempo R5 Powerstrap: $129.99 $50.91 at Amazon

61% off - Enjoy a huge discount on these Fizik cycling shoes. Fizik is renowned for producing top-quality cycling footwear, and we were really impressed with these in our review. As an added bonus, these shoes boast a stylish appearance, which never hurts. Keep in mind that the discount may vary depending on the size and color you choose, but in some cases, you can save over two-thirds of the original price.

CamelBak Podium Chill insulated bottle: $16.00 $8.55 at Amazon

Save 47% - The Podium Chill is quite easily the best water bottle I, Josh, have owned. Unlike an infuriatlingly large number of competitors, it works exactly as it should. The twist-lock top is totally leakproof, the screw-on lid too, and despite using it for extremely sugary drinks and having been through my dishwasher well in excess of 200 times, the design remains good, water remains tasteless and the insulation still works as it should. This isn't quite as cheap as we've seen it before, but it's only $1 off that. The Camelbak Podium probably won't make you any faster, but if you've ever had a bottle leak in your bag, car, or all over your downtube, buying this will make you so. much. happier.

UK Deals

Garmin Fenix 7X Solar: £779.99 £539.99 at Amazon

Save 31% - The Fenix 7X Solar is a formidable device with solar panels that extend its battery life for weeks between charges. It's equipped with an extensive range of features, encompassing numerous sports modes, hundreds of metrics, Garmin Pay, onboard music, Spotify integration, and all the fundamental functions you'd expect. The only drawback to note is that the screen brightness may be affected by the presence of the solar panel. If you're comfortable with more frequent charging and can find a comparable price, you may consider opting for the standard version.

Garmin Edge 530: £259.99 £219.99 at Amazon

Save 15% - The Edge 530 provides comprehensive mapping and data tracking capabilities, enabling pairing with a wide range of sensors, from power to heart rate and beyond. It's capable of controlling your smart trainer for indoor workouts and offers in-depth analysis of your off-road mountain biking skills. Additionally, it includes a security feature that can sound an alarm if someone attempts to steal your bike.

Garmin Forerunner 55: £179.99 £119.99 at Amazon

Save 33% - Save a third on this Garmin sports watch, which offers excellent battery life and essential training features. While it lacks extras like Garmin Pay and onboard music, it remains user-friendly with its five-button navigation. You can still choose from a variety of sports, including cycling, and rely on its GPS and heart rate sensor to track your workouts. The Garmin Connect app seamlessly syncs your data to Strava, and it even provides marathon training plans and pacing guidance for race day. Although it has been slightly cheaper in the past, it's worth considering that Black Friday is over six weeks away, and there's no guarantee of a lower price. If you're not in a hurry, you might want to wait, but this deal is still a solid option.

Shokz Openrun Mini bone conduction headphones: £129.95 £90.95 at Amazon

Save £39 - The Shokz OpenRun Mini headphones feature a shortened band that provides a better fit for smaller heads. And the good news is that they are currently available at a 30% discount!

Garmin HRM Pro Plus £119.99 £84.90 at Amazon

29% off - Garmin's top-tier heart rate monitor, the Pro Plus, stands as the flagship in their lineup. It provides all the standard cycling features and goes a step further by incorporating accelerometers to track running and swimming metrics such as pace and cadence. Notably, this upgraded version features an easier-to-remove battery cover, which, while not a frequent occurrence, simplifies the process when it's time to replace the battery.

Blink Outdoor security cameras: £154.99 £77.49 at Amazon

Save 50% - While it may not be a cycling-specific deal, Blink cameras are an excellent addition for anyone with bikes stored in sheds, garages, or indoors. They provide peace of mind by deterring potential thieves or capturing any suspicious activity. These cameras can be paired with indoor cameras and all connect via Wi-Fi to a dedicated app. With this app, you can monitor in real-time, record HD and infrared nighttime footage, and even communicate through the app to warn off potential intruders. It's a valuable investment for safeguarding your pride and joy.

JBL Tune 130NC TWS Wireless Earphones: £79.99 £49.99 at Amazon

38% off - These JBL wireless in-ear headphones are hard to overlook with their impressive features: 40 hours of battery life, Active Noise Cancelling technology, and a sweatproof design. They offer slightly better specifications compared to the Tune 125 headphones, albeit at a slightly higher price. If you value longer battery life and noise-canceling capabilities, these could be a worthwhile choice.

Cateye AMPP 800 front light: £64.99 £45.94 at Amazon

29% off - The AMPP 800 bike light boasts an impressive 800-lumen beam, providing just enough illumination for nighttime riding and more than enough to enhance your visibility in traffic. What sets it apart is its intentional design to emit light to the sides, making you visible to cars approaching from a broader range of angles. This feature enhances your overall safety while cycling in various conditions.

CatEye AMPP 500 / VIZ 150 light set: £59.99 £34.99 at Amazon

42% off - This light set pairs a moderately powered front light with a high-powered rear light, creating an ideal combination for enhancing your visibility. It's a valuable addition to your gear, especially if you frequently ride in traffic during overcast or dark conditions, ensuring you remain highly visible to others on the road.

Fizik Bondcush Soft Bar Tape: £24.99 £15.99 at Amazon

Save 36% - Bar tape is a consumable item, and like any other consumable, it's wise to stock up when you can find a good deal. If your bike is due for a refresh, opting for a black roll of Fizik Bondcush with its soft touch feeling is an excellent choice.