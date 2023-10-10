I've tested over 40 pairs of cycling glasses and two of my favourites are on offer for Prime Day

I love that I get to test cycling glasses; they're my favourite bit of any outfit, and you'd be amazed the difference a good pair can make over an average set. Having tested well over 40 pairs while putting together my giant guide to the best cycling glasses I've got a great idea of what works and what doesn't.

The good news, for those of you living in the U.S.A. is that two of my favourites are on sale on Amazon. While it is Prime Day as I write this, these don't seem to be prime day discounts, so I believe you won't even have to sign up for Prime if you don't want to give Uncle Jeff your details.

Anyway, to the discounts:

100% S3 Sunglasses: $185.00 $125.30 at Amazon

32% off - First up are the 100% S3, which I rate as the best for winter. They're only a hair off matching the performance of pairs like the Oakley Encoder, but crucially they ship with a clear lens, so when I head out at night or deeper into the winter when I'm riding to and from work in the dark, these are what I reach for. You get brilliant coverage, great comfort, and now a more wallet-friendly price. The maximum discount seems to be on the white frames with black lenses, which will handily match any kit, but many of the other styles are also discounted to some degree.

100% Hypercraft Sunglasses: $185.00 $134.33 at Amazon

27% off - Secondly, we've got the Hypercraft, also from 100%. It's an incredibly light set of cycling glasses, and the biggest discount is on the similarly muted Stone Grey colourway, but as with the S3 many other options are also knocked down. The coverage is just as good, but as well as being a much lighter pair of glasses they're a little more airy, meaning I prefer them on hot climbs, or on extremely cold days where the additional airflow helps reduce the risk of fogging.

