I've tested over 40 pairs of cycling glasses and two of my favourites are on offer for Prime Day
Both the 100% S3 and Hypercraft are knocked down for Amazon Prime Day
I love that I get to test cycling glasses; they're my favourite bit of any outfit, and you'd be amazed the difference a good pair can make over an average set. Having tested well over 40 pairs while putting together my giant guide to the best cycling glasses I've got a great idea of what works and what doesn't.
The good news, for those of you living in the U.S.A. is that two of my favourites are on sale on Amazon. While it is Prime Day as I write this, these don't seem to be prime day discounts, so I believe you won't even have to sign up for Prime if you don't want to give Uncle Jeff your details.
Anyway, to the discounts:
100% S3 Sunglasses:
$185.00 $125.30 at Amazon
32% off - First up are the 100% S3, which I rate as the best for winter. They're only a hair off matching the performance of pairs like the Oakley Encoder, but crucially they ship with a clear lens, so when I head out at night or deeper into the winter when I'm riding to and from work in the dark, these are what I reach for. You get brilliant coverage, great comfort, and now a more wallet-friendly price. The maximum discount seems to be on the white frames with black lenses, which will handily match any kit, but many of the other styles are also discounted to some degree.
100% Hypercraft Sunglasses:
$185.00 $134.33 at Amazon
27% off - Secondly, we've got the Hypercraft, also from 100%. It's an incredibly light set of cycling glasses, and the biggest discount is on the similarly muted Stone Grey colourway, but as with the S3 many other options are also knocked down. The coverage is just as good, but as well as being a much lighter pair of glasses they're a little more airy, meaning I prefer them on hot climbs, or on extremely cold days where the additional airflow helps reduce the risk of fogging.
Other Prime Day deals
USA Deals
- 61% off Fizik Tempo R5 Powerstrap Shoes: $129.99 $50.91
- 43% off Garmin Instinct Smartwatch: $249.99 $142.49
- Garmin Edge 530 Sensor Bundle:
$399.99$279.99
- CamelBak Podium Chill insulated bottle:
$16.00$8.55
UK Deals
- Garmin Fenix 7X Solar:
£779.99£539.99
- CatEye AMPP 500 / VIZ 150 light set:
£59.99£34.99
- JBL Tune 130NC TWS Wireless Earphones:
£79.99£49.99 at Amazon
- Garmin Edge 530:
£259.99£219.99 at Amazon
Other deal roundups
- Amazon Prime Day cycling deals: All of the best deals from the Prime Day sales
- Amazon Prime Day Wahoo deals: Cycling computers, sensors and more from Wahoo
- Garmin smartwatch hits an all-time low price: The Garmin Fenix 7X hits its lowest-ever price
- Amazon Prime Live blog: All the best deals as soon as we find them
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Will joined the Cyclingnews team as a reviews writer in 2022, having previously written for Cyclist, BikeRadar and Advntr. There are very few types of cycling he's not dabbled in, and he has a particular affection for older bikes and long lasting components. Road riding was his first love, before graduating to racing CX in Yorkshire. He's been touring on a vintage tandem all the way through to fixed gear gravel riding and MTB too. When he's not out riding one of his many bikes he can usually be found in the garage tinkering with another of them, or getting obsessive about tyres. Also, as he doesn't use Zwift, he's our go-to guy for bad weather testing... bless him.
Rides: Custom Zetland Audax, Bowman Palace:R, Peugeot Grand Tourisme Tandem, Falcon Explorer Tracklocross, Fairlight Secan & Strael
Most Popular
By Dan Challis