Amaran, Cheatley lead NRC standings
Fly V Australia, Colavita lead teams' classification
Luis Amaran (Jamis-Sutter Home) is set to become the next USA Cycling National Racing Calendar champion after both he and main rival Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare-Maxxis) failed to finish the series’ penultimate round. Sutherland was struck with illness at last week’s Tour of Utah, which saw him fail to finish the event and make no ground on Amaran’s substantial series lead.
Fly V Australia leads the men’s teams standings, helped further by its victory in the teams classification at Utah.
With Utah being a men’s only event the women’s standings remain unchanged with Cath Cheatley (Colavita-Baci) leading the series. The Colavita-Baci squad also leads the women’s series team standings.
Both series conclude at the 27th Annual Chris Thater Memorial on August 28-29.
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita)
|1139
|pts
|2
|Rory Sutherland (Unitedhealthcare P/B Maxxis)
|805
|3
|David Veilleux (Kelly Benefits Strategies)
|743
|4
|Jonathan Cantwell (Fly V Australia)
|735
|5
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|632
|6
|Scott Zwizanski (Kelly Benefits Strategies)
|604
|7
|Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|576
|8
|Ben Day (Fly V Australia)
|573
|9
|Karl Menzies (Unitedhealthcare P/B Maxxis)
|566
|10
|Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita)
|528
|11
|Levi Leipheimer (Team Mellow Johnny's)
|520
|12
|Hilton Clarke (Unitedhealthcare P/B Maxxis)
|408
|13
|Tyler Wren (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita)
|389
|14
|Bernard Sulzberger (Fly V Australia)
|385
|15
|Ben Kersten (Fly V Australia)
|344
|16
|Jacob Keough (Unitedhealthcare P/B Maxxis)
|323
|17
|Darren Lill (Fly V Australia)
|315
|18
|Ken Hanson (Team Type 1)
|309
|19
|Andy Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|277
|20
|Patrick Bevin (Rubicon-Oreba Benefiting Livestron)
|274
|21
|Luca Damiani (Kenda Pro Cycling P/B Geargrinder)
|247
|22
|Ben King (Trek-Livestrong)
|237
|23
|Michael Friedman (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)
|232
|24
|Bernard Van Ulden (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)
|215
|25
|Robert Sweeting (Team Globalbike)
|214
|26
|Alessandro Bazzana (Fly V Australia)
|211
|27
|Brad Huff (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)
|211
|28
|Jai Crawford (Fly V Australia)
|209
|29
|Cesar Grajales (On The River P/B Ion Sports Nutritio)
|170
|30
|Bradley White (Unitedhealthcare P/B Maxxis)
|164
|31
|Paul Mach (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|163
|32
|Will Routley (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)
|162
|33
|Issac Howe (Team Mountain Khakis F/B Jittery Joe)
|159
|34
|Pat Mccarty (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
|159
|35
|Rob Bush (Kenda Pro Cycling P/B Geargrinder)
|156
|36
|Peter Latham (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|153
|37
|Jay Thomson (Fly V Australia)
|150
|38
|Carter Jones (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)
|149
|39
|Daniel Holt (Team Type 1)
|147
|40
|Francisco Mancebo Perez (Canyon Bicycles)
|145
|41
|Lisban Quintero (Crca/Foundation)
|144
|42
|Anibal Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita)
|143
|43
|Andrew Talansky (California Giant/Specialized)
|137
|44
|Keil Reijnen (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)
|136
|45
|Tom Danielson (Dz Nuts)
|135
|46
|Phil Zajicek (Fly V Australia)
|132
|47
|Dan Bowman (Kelly Benefits Strategies)
|130
|48
|Aurelien Passeron (Garneau Club Chaussures Ogilvy)
|128
|49
|Neil Bezdek (Team Mountain Khakis F/B Jittery Joe)
|126
|50
|Ian Boswell (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|125
|51
|Yosvanny Falcon (Ouch-Bahati Foundation Pro Cyclin)
|121
|52
|Kyle Gritters (Williams Cycling P/B Sc Velo)
|117
|53
|Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)
|115
|54
|Jeremiah Wiscovitch (Williams Cycling P/B Sc Velo)
|111
|55
|Scottie Weiss (Kenda Pro Cycling P/B Geargrinder)
|108
|56
|Bellzack (Kelly Benefits Strategies)
|106
|57
|Chris Winn (Team Rio Grande)
|106
|58
|Alexy Shimdt (Team Type 1)
|101
|59
|Dave Zabriskie (Dz Nuts)
|101
|60
|Christopher Horner (Radio Shack)
|99
|61
|Jonathan Mccarty (Matrix/Rbm)
|99
|62
|Jesse Sergent (Trek-Livestrong)
|96
|63
|Clayton Barrows (Axa Equitable Cycling Team/Crca)
|95
|64
|Jaroslav Dareowsky (Amore-Vita)
|90
|65
|James Driscoll (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita)
|90
|66
|Chad Burdzilauskas (Kenda Pro Cycling P/B Geargrinder)
|87
|67
|Jake Rytlewski (Kenda Pro Cycling P/B Geargrinder)
|87
|68
|Max Jenkins (Unitedhealthcare P/B Maxxis)
|86
|69
|Alex Hagman (On The River P/B Ion Sports Nutritio)
|85
|70
|Taylor Phinney (Trek-Livestrong)
|85
|71
|Davide Frattini (Team Type 1)
|84
|72
|Jason Donald (Ouch-Bahati Foundation Pro Cyclin)
|83
|73
|Ignacio Silva (Trek-Livestrong)
|80
|74
|Kyle Wamsley (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|79
|75
|Jesse Anthony (Kelly Benefits Strategies)
|77
|76
|Chris Demarchi (Amgen-Ubs Elite Masters)
|77
|77
|Andrew Dahlheim (Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team)
|75
|78
|Lachlan Morton (Holowesko Partners U23)
|74
|79
|Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|74
|80
|Corey Collier (Ouch-Bahati Foundation Pro Cyclin)
|73
|81
|Charles Dionne (Fly V Australia)
|73
|82
|Taylor Gunman (Rubicon-Oreba Benefiting Livestron)
|73
|83
|Rob Britton (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|72
|84
|Zachary Davies (Groove Subaru Cycling Team)
|71
|85
|Burke Swindlehurst (Teamgive)
|70
|86
|Alex Candelario (Kelly Benefits Strategies)
|69
|87
|Paul Martin (Panther/Competitive Cyclist)
|69
|88
|Mike Northey (Rubicon-Oreba Benefiting Livestron)
|69
|89
|Chad Cagle (Park Place Dealerships)
|66
|90
|Matthew Cooke (Team Mountain Khakis F/B Jittery Joe)
|64
|91
|Nathan Brown (Trek-Livestrong)
|62
|92
|Johnny Clarke (Unitedhealthcare P/B Maxxis)
|60
|93
|Ian Gray (Team Rio Grande)
|59
|94
|Victor Ayala (Herbalife Lagrange)
|57
|95
|Alex Dowsett (Trek-Livestrong)
|55
|96
|Andrew Pinfold (Unitedhealthcare P/B Maxxis)
|55
|97
|Andres Diaz (Racemenu.Com)
|54
|98
|Ian Holt (Team Rio Grande)
|54
|99
|Adam Carr (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling)
|51
|100
|Josh Dillon (Bikereg.Com/Cannondale)
|51
|101
|Jeff Louder (Bmc Racing Team)
|49
|102
|Jason Waddell (Park Place Dealerships)
|48
|103
|David Boily (Team Spidertech P/B Planet Energy)
|47
|104
|Michael Creed (Team Type 1)
|47
|105
|Chad Hartley (Kenda Pro Cycling P/B Geargrinder)
|47
|106
|Logan Hutchings (Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnnya)
|47
|107
|Mark Hekman (Team Mountain Khakis F/B Jittery Joe)
|46
|108
|Adam Myerson (Team Mountain Khakis F/B Jittery Joe)
|46
|109
|Timothy Farnham (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling)
|45
|110
|Cheyne Hoag (Kelly Benefits Strategies)
|45
|111
|Shane Kline (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|45
|112
|Tim Roe (Trek-Livestrong)
|45
|113
|Joseph Schmalz (Mercy Elite Cycling)
|44
|114
|Taylor Shelden (Holowesko Partners)
|44
|115
|Rahsaan Bahati (Ouch-Bahati Foundation Pro Cyclin)
|42
|116
|Ryan Anderson (Kelly Benefits Strategies)
|41
|117
|Colton Barrett (Texas Roadhouse P/B Motorex)
|41
|118
|Edwin Bull (Van Dessel Factory Team)
|40
|119
|Raymond Kreder (Holowesko Partners U23)
|40
|120
|Victor Riquelme (Trisports Cycling/Eclipse Racing)
|40
|121
|Joey Rosskopf (Team Mountain Khakis F/B Jittery Joe)
|40
|122
|Mike Sherer (Verizon U23 P/B Abd)
|40
|123
|Jerome Townsend (Bikereg.Com/Cannondale)
|40
|124
|Cody Stevenson (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling)
|39
|125
|Brian Jensen (Hrrc/Trek)
|38
|126
|David Tanner (Fly V Australia)
|37
|127
|Chris Baldwin (Unitedhealthcare P/B Maxxis)
|35
|128
|Marc De Maar (Unitedhealthcare P/B Maxxis)
|35
|129
|William Dickeson (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)
|35
|130
|Robbie Squire (Holowesko Partners)
|35
|131
|Gavin Mannion (Trek-Livestrong)
|33
|132
|Shawn Milne (Team Type 1)
|32
|133
|Justin Williams (Trek Livestrong U23)
|32
|134
|Carlos Ospina (Colombian National)
|31
|135
|Roman Van Uden (Rubicon-Oreba Benefiting Livestron)
|31
|136
|Emile Abraham (Aerocat Cycling Team)
|30
|137
|Hayden Brooks (Fly V Australia)
|30
|138
|Ryan Dewald (Haymarket Bicycles/Home Visit)
|30
|139
|Jeremey Grimm (Rgf Sports Marketing)
|30
|140
|Jamie Kimberley (Kelly Benefit Strategies/Lsv Amate)
|30
|141
|Brian Mccullouch (Team Possabiliteis Gary Fisher Suba)
|30
|142
|Ryan Freund (Verizon U23 P/B Abd)
|28
|143
|Nick Waite (Kenda Pro Cycling P/B Geargrinder)
|28
|144
|Thom Coupe (Bikereg.Com/Cannondale)
|27
|145
|Luke Keough (Clnoonan/Bayhillcapital P/B Corner)
|27
|146
|Adam Bergman (Hrrc/Trek)
|26
|147
|Pat Lemieux (Texas Roadhouse P/B Motorex)
|26
|148
|Jermaine Burrowes (Crca/Dave Jordan Coaching-Zephyr)
|25
|149
|Daniel Holloway (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|25
|150
|Alex Howes (Holowesko Partners U23)
|25
|151
|Jason Meidhof (Clean Currents P/B Don Beyer Volv)
|25
|152
|Thomas Rabou (Team Type 1)
|25
|153
|Thurlow Rogers (Amgen-Ubs Elite Masters)
|25
|154
|Bryan Fawley (Park Place Dealerships)
|24
|155
|Andrew Guptill (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita)
|24
|156
|Frank Travieso (Champion Porsche P/B Herbalife)
|24
|157
|Jeffrey Schroetlin (Texas Roadhouse P/B Motorex)
|23
|158
|Jim Stemper (Kenda Pro Cycling P/B Geargrinder)
|23
|159
|Aldo Ilesic (Team Type 1)
|22
|160
|Phillip Mann (Ouch-Bahati Foundation Pro Cyclin)
|22
|161
|Jesse Moore (California Giant/Specialized)
|22
|162
|Reid Mumford (Kelly Benefits Strategies)
|22
|163
|Peter Hurst (Axa Equitable Cycling Team/Crca)
|21
|164
|Floyd Landis (Ouch-Bahati Foundation Pro Cyclin)
|21
|165
|Lang Reynolds (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|21
|166
|Steve Tilford (Tradewind Energy/Trek)
|21
|167
|Eric Barlevav (Unitedhealthcare P/B Maxxis)
|20
|168
|Ty Magner (Locos Grill & Pub)
|20
|169
|Andres Pereyra (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita)
|20
|170
|Soren Peterson (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|20
|171
|Brian Toone (Tria Market P/B Donohooauto.Com)
|20
|172
|Julian Kyer (Trek-Livestrong)
|19
|173
|Francois Parisien (Team Spidertech P/B Planet Energy)
|19
|174
|Brian Butts (Battley Harley-Davidson/Sonoma Re)
|18
|175
|William Dugan (Team Type 1)
|18
|176
|Lance Armstrong (Team Mellow Johnny's)
|17
|177
|Bobby Lea (Ouch-Bahati Foundation Pro Cyclin)
|17
|178
|Eric Schildge (Team Mountain Khakis F/B Jittery Joe)
|17
|179
|Brent Bookwalter (Bmc Racing Team)
|16
|180
|Joseph Dombrowski (Trek-Livestrong)
|16
|181
|Will Hoffarth (Team Mountain Khakis F/B Jittery Joe)
|16
|182
|James Williamson (Two Wheeler/Specialized)
|16
|183
|Andrew Bajadali (Kelly Benefits Strategies)
|15
|184
|James Carney (Rideclean P/B Patentit.Com)
|15
|185
|Lucas Euser (Team Spidertech P/B Planet Energy)
|15
|186
|Andrew Gonzalez (Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team)
|15
|187
|Sergio Hernandez (Now -Ms Society)
|15
|188
|Evan Huffman (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling)
|15
|189
|Chuck Hutcheson (Battley Harley-Davidson/Sonoma Re)
|15
|190
|Jonathan Page (Team Planet Bike)
|15
|191
|Steve Reaney (California Giant/Specialized)
|15
|192
|Neil Shirley (Kelly Benefits Strategies)
|15
|193
|Sean Sullivan (Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnnya)
|15
|194
|Heath Blackgrove (Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnnya)
|14
|195
|Kevin Gottlieb (Kelly Benefits Strategies)
|13
|196
|Christopher Jones (Team Type 1)
|13
|197
|Martijn Verschoor (Team Type 1)
|13
|198
|Nicholas Coil (Tradewind Energy/Trek)
|12
|199
|Eric Marcotte (Team Pista Palace)
|12
|200
|Daniel Zmolik (Axa Equitable Cycling Team/Crca)
|12
|201
|Jean Sebastian Perron (Garneau Club Chaussures Ogilvy)
|11
|202
|Chris Uberti (Panther/Competitive Cyclist)
|11
|203
|Esteban Arango Juan (Colombian National)
|10
|204
|Arles Castro (Colombian National)
|10
|205
|Andrew Crater (Aerocat Cycling Team)
|10
|206
|John Eisinger (Cleveland Clinc Sports)
|10
|207
|Nick Frey (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita)
|10
|208
|Tim Henry (Team Type 1 Development)
|10
|209
|Ryan Knapp (Panther/Competitive Cyclist)
|10
|210
|Bruno Langlois (Team Spidertech P/B Planet Energy)
|10
|211
|Kennett Peterson (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|10
|212
|Jacob Rathe (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)
|10
|213
|Matt Rice (Ouch-Bahati Foundation Pro Cyclin)
|10
|214
|Darren Rolfe (Fly V Australia)
|10
|215
|Scott Stewart (Team Type 1)
|10
|216
|Gabe Varela (Nature Valley Pro Ride)
|10
|217
|Igor Volshteyn (Champion System Racing)
|10
|218
|Nick Walker (Holowesko Partners)
|10
|219
|Paul Che (Team Pista Palace)
|9
|220
|Olaf Kerkhof (Team Type 1 Development)
|9
|221
|Alder Martz (Team Globalbike)
|9
|222
|William Nowak (Verizon U23 P/B Abd)
|9
|223
|Guido Palma (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita)
|9
|224
|Ryan Parnes (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
|9
|225
|Stefan Rothe (Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnnya)
|9
|226
|Zack Allison (Echelon Energy)
|8
|227
|Jonathon Card (Team Card)
|8
|228
|John Durso (Liberty)
|8
|229
|Caleb Fairly (Holowesko Partners)
|8
|230
|Michael Joanisse (Nativo/Pg/Devinci)
|8
|231
|Michael Larsen (Denmark National Team)
|8
|232
|Mike Tettleton (Bike Religion)
|8
|233
|Martin Adamczyk (Socalcycling.Com)
|7
|234
|Austin Carroll (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling)
|7
|235
|Freddy Cruz (Herbalife Lagrange)
|7
|236
|Craig Dodson (Richmond Pro Cycling)
|7
|237
|Javier Megias Leal (Team Type 1)
|7
|238
|Jonathan Mumford (Kelly Benefits Strategies)
|7
|239
|David Guttenplan (Team Mountain Khakis F/B Jittery Joe)
|6
|240
|Chris Hong (Team Exergy)
|6
|241
|Aaron Kemps (Fly V Australia)
|6
|242
|Andrei Krasilnikay (Holowesko Partners)
|6
|243
|Thomas Robles (Sho-Air/Sonance)
|6
|244
|Schmidt Alexy (Team Type 1)
|5
|245
|Thomas Brown (Team Mountain Khakis F/B Jittery Joe)
|5
|246
|Sebastian Flaskamp (Droessiger)
|5
|247
|Erik Hamilton (Nuvo/Cultural Trail)
|5
|248
|Valeriy Kobzarenko (Team Type 1)
|5
|249
|Garrett Macleod (Team H&R Block)
|5
|250
|Vincent Quirion (Gaspsien/Passion Vlo)
|5
|251
|Sebastian Salas (Team H&R Block)
|5
|252
|Morgan Schmitt (Unitedhealthcare P/B Maxxis)
|5
|253
|Nick Bennette (Metlife P/B Grosolar)
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fly V Australia
|2352
|pts
|2
|Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita
|2289
|3
|Unitedhealthcare P/B Maxxis
|2203
|4
|Bissell Pro Cycling
|1897
|5
|Kelly Benefits Strategies
|1660
|6
|Jelly Belly P/B Kenda
|956
|7
|Team Type 1
|688
|8
|Kenda Pro Cycling P/B Geargrinder
|625
|9
|Trek-Livestrong
|560
|10
|Team Mellow Johnny's
|537
|11
|Team Mountain Khakis F/B Jittery Joes
|431
|12
|Ouch-Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling
|361
|13
|Team Rio Grande
|301
|14
|Dz Nuts
|236
|15
|Williams Cycling P/B Sc Velo
|228
|16
|Team Spidertech P/B Planet Energy
|212
|17
|Rubicon-Oreba Benefiting Livestrong
|198
|18
|Team Globalbike
|195
|19
|California Giant/Specialized
|174
|20
|Adageo Energy Pro Cycling
|167
|21
|Holowesko Partners U23
|167
|22
|Canyon Bicycles
|145
|23
|Crca/Foundation
|144
|24
|Garneau Club Chaussures Ogilvy
|139
|25
|Park Place Dealerships
|138
|26
|Axa Equitable Cycling Team/Crca
|128
|27
|On The River P/B Ion Sports Nutrition
|125
|28
|Bikereg.Com/Cannondale
|123
|29
|Amgen-Ubs Elite Masters
|102
|30
|Radio Shack
|99
|31
|Amore-Vita
|90
|32
|Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team
|90
|33
|Panther/Competitive Cyclist
|90
|34
|Texas Roadhouse P/B Motorex
|90
|35
|Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnnya
|85
|36
|Matrix/Rbm
|83
|37
|Cole Sport P/B High West
|80
|38
|Yahoo! Cycling Team
|80
|39
|Verizon U23 P/B Abd
|77
|40
|Holowesko Partners
|75
|41
|Teamgive
|70
|42
|Bmc Racing Team
|65
|43
|Team Exergy
|65
|44
|Herbalife Lagrange
|64
|45
|Hrrc/Trek
|64
|46
|Groove Subaru Cycling Team
|59
|47
|Colombian National
|51
|48
|Hagens Berman Cycling
|51
|49
|Nature Valley Pro Ride
|49
|50
|Trisports Cycling/Eclipse Racing
|40
|51
|Van Dessel Factory Team
|40
|52
|Champion System Racing
|38
|53
|Aerocat Cycling Team
|35
|54
|Rideclean P/B Patentit.Com
|34
|55
|Battley Harley-Davidson/Sonoma Restauran
|33
|56
|Tradewind Energy/Trek
|33
|57
|Richardson Bike Mart
|32
|58
|Trek Livestrong U23
|32
|59
|Kelly Benefit Strategies/Lsv Amateur Racin
|30
|60
|Rgf Sports Marketing
|30
|61
|Team Possabiliteis Gary Fisher Subaru
|30
|62
|Clnoonan/Bayhillcapital P/B Cornercycle
|27
|63
|Clean Currents P/B Don Beyer Volvo
|25
|64
|Crca/Dave Jordan Coaching-Zephyr Graffiti
|25
|65
|Champion Porsche P/B Herbalife
|24
|66
|Haymarket Bicycles/Home Visit
|23
|67
|Team Pista Palace
|21
|68
|Locos Grill & Pub
|20
|69
|Tria Market P/B Donohooauto.Com
|20
|70
|Team Type 1 Development
|19
|71
|Mainline-Bikyle/Mazurcoaching
|18
|72
|Two Wheeler/Specialized
|16
|73
|Team Planet Bike
|15
|74
|Cleveland Clinc Sports
|10
|75
|Team H&R Block
|10
|76
|Bike Religion
|8
|77
|Denmark National Team
|8
|78
|Echelon Energy
|8
|79
|Liberty
|8
|80
|Nativo/Pg/Devinci
|8
|81
|Team Card
|8
|82
|Richmond Pro Cycling
|7
|83
|Socalcycling.Com
|7
|84
|Sho-Air/Sonance
|6
|85
|Droessiger
|5
|86
|Gaspsien/Passion Vlo
|5
|87
|Mercy Elite Cycling
|5
|88
|Now -Ms Society
|5
|89
|Nuvo/Cultural Trail
|5
|90
|Racemenu.Com
|5
|91
|Metlife P/B Grosolar
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Catherine Cheatley (Colavita/Baci P/B Cookin)
|1043
|pts
|2
|Alison Powers (Team Vera Bradley Foun)
|827
|3
|Mara Abbott (Peanut Butter & Co.Twe)
|732
|4
|Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom)
|609
|5
|Shelley Evans (Peanut Butter & Co.Twe)
|529
|6
|Meredith Miller (Tibco/To The Top Pro Cyc)
|529
|7
|Erinne Willock (Webcor Builders)
|526
|8
|Evelyn Stevens (Htc Columbia)
|497
|9
|Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavita/Baci P/B Cookin)
|460
|10
|Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (Htc Columbia)
|424
|11
|Robin Farina (Team Vera Bradley Foun)
|414
|12
|Brooke Miller (Tibco/To The Top Pro Cyc)
|412
|13
|Katheryn Mattis (Webcor Builders)
|408
|14
|Amanda Miller (Tibco/To The Top Pro Cyc)
|364
|15
|Joanne Kiesanowski (Tibco/To The Top Pro Cyc)
|343
|16
|Erica Allar (Team Vera Bradley Foun)
|330
|17
|Amber Neben (Webcor Builders)
|310
|18
|Ruth Corset (Tibco/To The Top Pro Cyc)
|308
|19
|Jennifer Purcell (Roosters P/B Edge Comp)
|301
|20
|Carmen Small (Colavita/Baci P/B Cookin)
|293
|21
|Joelle Numainville (Webcor Builders)
|279
|22
|Carla Swart (Team Vera Bradley Foun)
|265
|23
|Linda Villumsen (Htc Columbia)
|265
|24
|Kate Veronneau (Bmw -Bianchi)
|251
|25
|Nichole Wangsgard (Roosters P/B Edge Comp)
|248
|26
|Kristen Sanders (Rideclean)
|244
|27
|Sinead Miller (Peanut Butter & Co.Twe)
|240
|28
|Alex Rhodes (Team Vera Bradley Foun)
|227
|29
|Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita/Baci P/B Cookin)
|226
|30
|Anne Samplonius (Team Vera Bradley Foun)
|207
|31
|Carrie Cash Wottten (Team Vera Bradley Foun)
|192
|32
|Mcloon Anna (Team Kenda)
|190
|33
|Christina Smith (Veloforma)
|190
|34
|Alison Starnes (Tibco/To The Top Pro Cyc)
|172
|35
|Vzensniauskaite M. (Colavita/Baci P/B Cookin)
|168
|36
|Heather Logan-Spreng (Colavita/Baci P/B Cookin)
|167
|37
|Katherine Carroll (Peanut Butter & Co.Twe)
|165
|38
|Andrea Dvorak (Colavita/Baci P/B Cookin)
|149
|39
|Amber Rais (Kuota Speed Kueens)
|141
|40
|Alisha Welsh (Peanut Butter & Co.Twe)
|137
|41
|Alison Shanks (New Zealand National Te)
|134
|42
|Coryn Rivera (Peanut Butter & Co.Twe)
|130
|43
|Bron Ryan (Team Freewheel Bike)
|128
|44
|Chole Hosking (Htc Columbia)
|115
|45
|Tara Whitten (Keller Rorhback Cyclin)
|112
|46
|Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter & Co.Twe)
|106
|47
|Samantha Schneider (Tibco/To The Top Pro Cyc)
|100
|48
|Emma Petersen (7Thgroove/Re:Form Body)
|98
|49
|Rebecca Much (Tibco/To The Top Pro Cyc)
|96
|50
|Kacey Manderfield (Vanderkitten Racing)
|95
|51
|Kim Anderson (Htc Columbia)
|94
|52
|Cara Higgins (Peanut Butter & Co.Twe)
|92
|53
|Amy Mcguire (Wheelworks Racing)
|90
|54
|Andrea Graus (Webcor Builders)
|82
|55
|Kirsty Broun (Verducci Breakaway Rac)
|81
|56
|Emila Fahlin (Htc Columbia)
|79
|57
|Megan Guarnier (Tibco/To The Top Pro Cyc)
|79
|58
|Kelly Benjamin (Colavita/Baci P/B Cookin)
|71
|59
|Christine Roettger (Mesa Cycles Racing Tea)
|71
|60
|Melissa Sanborn (Cyclepath Racing)
|69
|61
|Chole Forsman (Specialized D4W /Bicycle)
|68
|62
|Jacqueline Kurth (Team Kenda)
|65
|63
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Ann Specialized Mazda Sa)
|64
|64
|Alexandra Carle (Colavita/Baci P/B Cookin)
|60
|65
|Lauren Robertson (Fcs/Metro Volkswagen)
|60
|66
|Trixi Worrack (Noris Cycling Team)
|60
|67
|Sarah Caravella (Team Card)
|57
|68
|Veronique Labonte (Team Nanoblur-Gears)
|57
|69
|Testroete Alison (Team Vera Bradley Foun)
|57
|70
|Amity Elliot (Team Kenda)
|56
|71
|Nicole Freedman (Wheelworks Racing)
|55
|72
|Kori Seehafer (Team Type 1)
|53
|73
|Sue Butler (Nature Valley Pro Ride)
|52
|74
|Veronique Bilodeau (Equipe Cascades-Abc Cy)
|51
|75
|Joanie Caron (Team Nanoblur-Gears)
|51
|76
|Melanie Meyers (Specialized D4W /Bicycle)
|50
|77
|Jacquelyn Crowell (Team Type 1)
|48
|78
|Emily Kachorek (Touchstone Climbing)
|48
|79
|Lauren Tamayo (Peanut Butter & Co.Twe)
|45
|80
|Silke Wunderwald (Team Kenda)
|45
|81
|Kathryn Donovan (Specialized D4W /Bicycle)
|42
|82
|Jenna Rinehart (Specialized D4W /Bicycle)
|41
|83
|Kim Geist (Team Alliance Environme)
|40
|84
|Teri Sheasby (Veloforma)
|40
|85
|Devon Haskell (Tibco/To The Top Pro Cyc)
|39
|86
|Emma Mackie (Tibco/To The Top Pro Cyc)
|39
|87
|Rebecca Wellons (Bmw -Bianchi)
|39
|88
|Shontell Gauthier (Colavita/Baci P/B Cookin)
|36
|89
|Flora Duffy (Fiber One Collegiate All)
|35
|90
|Denise Ramsden (Team Kenda)
|35
|91
|Ashley James (Team Kenda)
|33
|92
|Jill Kislia (Team Kenda)
|32
|93
|Kristen Lasasso (Tibco/To The Top Pro Cyc)
|31
|94
|Courtney O'donnell (Herbalife-Lagrange)
|31
|95
|Sarah Maguire (Priority Health)
|30
|96
|Jennifer Mcrae (Chann Mcrae Coaching)
|30
|97
|Jessica Phillips (Colavita/Baci P/B Cookin)
|30
|98
|Christine Schryver (Full Moon Vista)
|30
|99
|Lauren Hall (Team Vera Bradley Foun)
|29
|100
|Priscilla Cazer (Tulsa Tough Racing)
|28
|101
|Megan Hottman (Treads.Com/Dft)
|27
|102
|Heather Pryor (Trisports Cycling/Eclips)
|27
|103
|Erin Silliman (Fruit 66)
|27
|104
|Kathleen Billington (Bmw -Bianchi)
|26
|105
|Cara Bussell (Trisports Cycling/Eclips)
|25
|106
|Amy Stauffer (Priority Health)
|25
|107
|Lex Albrecht (Equipe Cascades-Abc Cy)
|24
|108
|Pamela Loebig (Alderfer Bergen)
|24
|109
|Julia Lafranchise (Now -Ms Society)
|22
|110
|Arielle Filiberti (Specialized D4W /Bicycle)
|21
|111
|Ally Stacher (Webcor Builders)
|21
|112
|Anna Barensfeld (Specialized D4W /Bicycle)
|20
|113
|Kendi Thomas (Team Kenda)
|20
|114
|Nicole Evans (Peanut Butter & Co.Twe)
|19
|115
|Jeannie Kuhajek (Team Mack Racing Associ)
|19
|116
|Marrisa Asplund-Owen (Treads.Com/Dft)
|17
|117
|Rachel Byus (Fcs/Metro Volkswagen)
|17
|118
|Mary Costelloe (Verducci Breakaway Rac)
|16
|119
|Jeannie Longo (Team Colleen P/B Summit)
|16
|120
|Genevieve Whitson (Mvp Health Care Cycling)
|16
|121
|Toni Bradshaw (Team Vera Bradley Foun)
|15
|122
|Melissa Dahlmann (Bianchi-Grand Performa)
|15
|123
|Jenna Kowalski (Now -Ms Society)
|15
|124
|Alice Pennington (Veloforma)
|15
|125
|Anna Sanders (Primal/Rocky Mountain C)
|15
|126
|Jade Wilcoxson (Vuelta/Flywheel)
|15
|127
|Leah Kirchmann (Keller Rorhback Cyclin)
|14
|128
|Whitney Schultz (Veloforma)
|14
|129
|Shelia Orem (Team Kenda)
|13
|130
|Rebecca Larson (Performance Bicycle Ra)
|12
|131
|Angela Mcclure (Roosters P/B Edge Comp)
|12
|132
|Katharina Weber (Alderfer Bergen)
|12
|133
|Jenette Williams (Team Card)
|12
|134
|Ruth Clemence (Specialized D4W /Bicycle)
|10
|135
|Annajean Dallaire (Alderfer Bergen)
|10
|136
|Amy Dombroski (Webcor Builders)
|10
|137
|Sussannah Gordon (Primal/Rocky Mountain C)
|10
|138
|Jasmine Hurikino (Colavita/Baci P/B Cookin)
|10
|139
|Laura Mccaughey (Bmw -Bianchi)
|10
|140
|Monica Mendez (Idercas Colombia)
|10
|141
|Lindsey Myers (Webcor Builders)
|10
|142
|Liza Rachetto (Treads.Com/Dft)
|10
|143
|Kendall Ryan (Now -Ms Society)
|10
|144
|Molly Vetter-Smith (Mesa Cycles Racing Tea)
|10
|145
|Nicol Vincent Jordan (Performance Bicycle Ra)
|10
|146
|Audrey Scott (Ladies First Racing)
|9
|147
|Jane Weakley (Team Dayton)
|9
|148
|Suzie Brown (Pk Express)
|8
|149
|Patty Buerkle (Fruit 66)
|8
|150
|Jessica Hannah (Keller Rorhback Cyclin)
|8
|151
|Terra Kier (Team Dayton)
|8
|152
|Thea Parent (Human Zoom/Pabst Blue)
|8
|153
|Anna Young (Mvp Health Care Cycling)
|8
|154
|Aimee Allen (Maple Leaf Cycling Club)
|7
|155
|Cindi Inman (Mesa Cycles Racing Tea)
|7
|156
|Allison Lampi (7Thgroove/Re:Form Body)
|7
|157
|Lenore Pipes (Fruit 66)
|7
|158
|Ruth Winder (Peanut Butter & Co.Twe)
|7
|159
|Emma Bast (Grand Performance/Spb)
|6
|160
|Vanessa Drigo (Touchstone Climbing)
|6
|161
|Angela Hennig (Noris Cycling Team)
|6
|162
|Cassandra King (Amoroso's Cycling Team/)
|6
|163
|Kate Ross (Team Card)
|6
|164
|Alicia Trevino (Main St.Rain)
|6
|165
|Kasey Clark (Treads.Com/Dft)
|5
|166
|Kirsten Davis (Performance Bicycle Ra)
|5
|167
|Cheryl Fuller Muller (Pedal Right Cycling Tea)
|5
|168
|Daniela Garcia (Metro Volkswagen Cycli)
|5
|169
|Marlen Johrend (Noris Cycling Team)
|5
|170
|Siobhan Jones (Austin Flyers Women's C)
|5
|171
|Ashley Koch (Tribe Racing)
|5
|172
|Anna Lang (Vanderkitten Racing)
|5
|173
|Dana Martin (Performance Bicycle Ra)
|5
|174
|Melissa Ross (Team Kenda)
|5
|175
|Robin Secrist (Riverstone Women's Raci)
|5
|176
|Valeria Galeano (Rosebandit)
|4
|177
|Tiffany Pezzulo (Treads.Com/Dft)
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Colavita/Baci P/B Cooking Light
|2190
|pts
|2
|Tibco/To The Top Pro Cycling
|1956
|3
|Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|1954
|4
|Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty 12
|1743
|5
|Webcor Builders
|1430
|6
|Htc Columbia
|1395
|7
|Mellow Mushroom
|641
|8
|Team Kenda
|405
|9
|Roosters P/B Edge Composite Wheels
|360
|10
|Veloforma
|264
|11
|Specialized D4W /Bicycle Haus
|222
|12
|Team Nanoblur-Gears
|207
|13
|Dare To Be- Bmw -Bianchi
|175
|14
|Verducci Breakaway Racing
|146
|15
|Wheelworks Racing
|145
|16
|Bmw -Bianchi
|138
|17
|Keller Rorhback Cycling Team
|134
|18
|New Zealand National Team
|134
|19
|Team Type 1
|101
|20
|Kutztown Cutters
|98
|21
|Kuota Speed Kueens
|85
|22
|Fiber One Collegiate All Stars
|80
|23
|Vanderkitten Racing
|80
|24
|Treads.Com/Dft
|78
|25
|Equipe Cascades-Abc Cycles
|75
|26
|Team Verducci Breakaway Racing
|75
|27
|Noris Cycling Team
|71
|28
|Cyclepath Racing
|69
|29
|Ann Specialized Mazda Samson G Con
|64
|30
|Trisports Cycling/Eclipse Racing
|57
|31
|Priority Health
|55
|32
|Team Freewheel Bike
|54
|33
|Touchstone Climbing
|54
|34
|Mesa Cycles Racing Team
|53
|35
|Team Card
|53
|36
|Nature Valley Pro Ride
|47
|37
|Now -Ms Society
|47
|38
|Alderfer Bergen
|46
|39
|Fruit 66
|42
|40
|Team Alliance Environmental
|40
|41
|Performance Bicycle Racing
|32
|42
|Herbalife-Lagrange
|31
|43
|Chann Mcrae Coaching
|30
|44
|Fcs/Metro Volkswagen Cycling
|30
|45
|Full Moon Vista
|30
|46
|Tulsa Tough Racing
|28
|47
|Ladies First Racing
|25
|48
|7Thgroove/Re:Form Body Clinic
|24
|49
|Mvp Health Care Cycling
|24
|50
|Cycleloft
|20
|51
|Primal/Rocky Mountain Colivita
|20
|52
|Team Mack Racing Association
|19
|53
|Team Dayton
|17
|54
|Team Colleen P/B Summit Velo
|16
|55
|Bianchi-Grand Performance
|15
|56
|Vuelta/Flywheel
|15
|57
|Human Zoom/Pabst Blue Ribbon
|12
|58
|Biketiresdirect.Com
|10
|59
|Idercas Colombia
|10
|60
|Pk Express
|8
|61
|Maple Leaf Cycling Club
|7
|62
|Amoroso's Cycling Team/Tri-State Velo
|6
|63
|Grand Performance/Spbrc
|6
|64
|Main St.Rain
|6
|65
|Rideclean
|6
|66
|Austin Flyers Women's Cycling
|5
|67
|Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team
|5
|68
|Pedal Right Cycling Team
|5
|69
|Riverstone Women's Racing
|5
|70
|Tribe Racing
|5
|71
|Rosebandit
|4
