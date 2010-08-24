Amaran, Cheatley lead NRC standings

Luis Amaran (Jamis-Sutter Home) ended up only 32 seconds down and is always a GC threat. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Luis Amaran (Jamis-Sutter Home) is set to become the next USA Cycling National Racing Calendar champion after both he and main rival Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare-Maxxis) failed to finish the series’ penultimate round. Sutherland was struck with illness at last week’s Tour of Utah, which saw him fail to finish the event and make no ground on Amaran’s substantial series lead.

Fly V Australia leads the men’s teams standings, helped further by its victory in the teams classification at Utah.

With Utah being a men’s only event the women’s standings remain unchanged with Cath Cheatley (Colavita-Baci) leading the series. The Colavita-Baci squad also leads the women’s series team standings.

Both series conclude at the 27th Annual Chris Thater Memorial on August 28-29.

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita) 1139 pts 2 Rory Sutherland (Unitedhealthcare P/B Maxxis) 805 3 David Veilleux (Kelly Benefits Strategies) 743 4 Jonathan Cantwell (Fly V Australia) 735 5 Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling) 632 6 Scott Zwizanski (Kelly Benefits Strategies) 604 7 Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling) 576 8 Ben Day (Fly V Australia) 573 9 Karl Menzies (Unitedhealthcare P/B Maxxis) 566 10 Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita) 528 11 Levi Leipheimer (Team Mellow Johnny's) 520 12 Hilton Clarke (Unitedhealthcare P/B Maxxis) 408 13 Tyler Wren (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita) 389 14 Bernard Sulzberger (Fly V Australia) 385 15 Ben Kersten (Fly V Australia) 344 16 Jacob Keough (Unitedhealthcare P/B Maxxis) 323 17 Darren Lill (Fly V Australia) 315 18 Ken Hanson (Team Type 1) 309 19 Andy Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling) 277 20 Patrick Bevin (Rubicon-Oreba Benefiting Livestron) 274 21 Luca Damiani (Kenda Pro Cycling P/B Geargrinder) 247 22 Ben King (Trek-Livestrong) 237 23 Michael Friedman (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda) 232 24 Bernard Van Ulden (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda) 215 25 Robert Sweeting (Team Globalbike) 214 26 Alessandro Bazzana (Fly V Australia) 211 27 Brad Huff (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda) 211 28 Jai Crawford (Fly V Australia) 209 29 Cesar Grajales (On The River P/B Ion Sports Nutritio) 170 30 Bradley White (Unitedhealthcare P/B Maxxis) 164 31 Paul Mach (Bissell Pro Cycling) 163 32 Will Routley (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda) 162 33 Issac Howe (Team Mountain Khakis F/B Jittery Joe) 159 34 Pat Mccarty (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 159 35 Rob Bush (Kenda Pro Cycling P/B Geargrinder) 156 36 Peter Latham (Bissell Pro Cycling) 153 37 Jay Thomson (Fly V Australia) 150 38 Carter Jones (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda) 149 39 Daniel Holt (Team Type 1) 147 40 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Canyon Bicycles) 145 41 Lisban Quintero (Crca/Foundation) 144 42 Anibal Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita) 143 43 Andrew Talansky (California Giant/Specialized) 137 44 Keil Reijnen (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda) 136 45 Tom Danielson (Dz Nuts) 135 46 Phil Zajicek (Fly V Australia) 132 47 Dan Bowman (Kelly Benefits Strategies) 130 48 Aurelien Passeron (Garneau Club Chaussures Ogilvy) 128 49 Neil Bezdek (Team Mountain Khakis F/B Jittery Joe) 126 50 Ian Boswell (Bissell Pro Cycling) 125 51 Yosvanny Falcon (Ouch-Bahati Foundation Pro Cyclin) 121 52 Kyle Gritters (Williams Cycling P/B Sc Velo) 117 53 Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda) 115 54 Jeremiah Wiscovitch (Williams Cycling P/B Sc Velo) 111 55 Scottie Weiss (Kenda Pro Cycling P/B Geargrinder) 108 56 Bellzack (Kelly Benefits Strategies) 106 57 Chris Winn (Team Rio Grande) 106 58 Alexy Shimdt (Team Type 1) 101 59 Dave Zabriskie (Dz Nuts) 101 60 Christopher Horner (Radio Shack) 99 61 Jonathan Mccarty (Matrix/Rbm) 99 62 Jesse Sergent (Trek-Livestrong) 96 63 Clayton Barrows (Axa Equitable Cycling Team/Crca) 95 64 Jaroslav Dareowsky (Amore-Vita) 90 65 James Driscoll (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita) 90 66 Chad Burdzilauskas (Kenda Pro Cycling P/B Geargrinder) 87 67 Jake Rytlewski (Kenda Pro Cycling P/B Geargrinder) 87 68 Max Jenkins (Unitedhealthcare P/B Maxxis) 86 69 Alex Hagman (On The River P/B Ion Sports Nutritio) 85 70 Taylor Phinney (Trek-Livestrong) 85 71 Davide Frattini (Team Type 1) 84 72 Jason Donald (Ouch-Bahati Foundation Pro Cyclin) 83 73 Ignacio Silva (Trek-Livestrong) 80 74 Kyle Wamsley (Bissell Pro Cycling) 79 75 Jesse Anthony (Kelly Benefits Strategies) 77 76 Chris Demarchi (Amgen-Ubs Elite Masters) 77 77 Andrew Dahlheim (Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team) 75 78 Lachlan Morton (Holowesko Partners U23) 74 79 Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling) 74 80 Corey Collier (Ouch-Bahati Foundation Pro Cyclin) 73 81 Charles Dionne (Fly V Australia) 73 82 Taylor Gunman (Rubicon-Oreba Benefiting Livestron) 73 83 Rob Britton (Bissell Pro Cycling) 72 84 Zachary Davies (Groove Subaru Cycling Team) 71 85 Burke Swindlehurst (Teamgive) 70 86 Alex Candelario (Kelly Benefits Strategies) 69 87 Paul Martin (Panther/Competitive Cyclist) 69 88 Mike Northey (Rubicon-Oreba Benefiting Livestron) 69 89 Chad Cagle (Park Place Dealerships) 66 90 Matthew Cooke (Team Mountain Khakis F/B Jittery Joe) 64 91 Nathan Brown (Trek-Livestrong) 62 92 Johnny Clarke (Unitedhealthcare P/B Maxxis) 60 93 Ian Gray (Team Rio Grande) 59 94 Victor Ayala (Herbalife Lagrange) 57 95 Alex Dowsett (Trek-Livestrong) 55 96 Andrew Pinfold (Unitedhealthcare P/B Maxxis) 55 97 Andres Diaz (Racemenu.Com) 54 98 Ian Holt (Team Rio Grande) 54 99 Adam Carr (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling) 51 100 Josh Dillon (Bikereg.Com/Cannondale) 51 101 Jeff Louder (Bmc Racing Team) 49 102 Jason Waddell (Park Place Dealerships) 48 103 David Boily (Team Spidertech P/B Planet Energy) 47 104 Michael Creed (Team Type 1) 47 105 Chad Hartley (Kenda Pro Cycling P/B Geargrinder) 47 106 Logan Hutchings (Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnnya) 47 107 Mark Hekman (Team Mountain Khakis F/B Jittery Joe) 46 108 Adam Myerson (Team Mountain Khakis F/B Jittery Joe) 46 109 Timothy Farnham (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling) 45 110 Cheyne Hoag (Kelly Benefits Strategies) 45 111 Shane Kline (Bissell Pro Cycling) 45 112 Tim Roe (Trek-Livestrong) 45 113 Joseph Schmalz (Mercy Elite Cycling) 44 114 Taylor Shelden (Holowesko Partners) 44 115 Rahsaan Bahati (Ouch-Bahati Foundation Pro Cyclin) 42 116 Ryan Anderson (Kelly Benefits Strategies) 41 117 Colton Barrett (Texas Roadhouse P/B Motorex) 41 118 Edwin Bull (Van Dessel Factory Team) 40 119 Raymond Kreder (Holowesko Partners U23) 40 120 Victor Riquelme (Trisports Cycling/Eclipse Racing) 40 121 Joey Rosskopf (Team Mountain Khakis F/B Jittery Joe) 40 122 Mike Sherer (Verizon U23 P/B Abd) 40 123 Jerome Townsend (Bikereg.Com/Cannondale) 40 124 Cody Stevenson (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling) 39 125 Brian Jensen (Hrrc/Trek) 38 126 David Tanner (Fly V Australia) 37 127 Chris Baldwin (Unitedhealthcare P/B Maxxis) 35 128 Marc De Maar (Unitedhealthcare P/B Maxxis) 35 129 William Dickeson (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda) 35 130 Robbie Squire (Holowesko Partners) 35 131 Gavin Mannion (Trek-Livestrong) 33 132 Shawn Milne (Team Type 1) 32 133 Justin Williams (Trek Livestrong U23) 32 134 Carlos Ospina (Colombian National) 31 135 Roman Van Uden (Rubicon-Oreba Benefiting Livestron) 31 136 Emile Abraham (Aerocat Cycling Team) 30 137 Hayden Brooks (Fly V Australia) 30 138 Ryan Dewald (Haymarket Bicycles/Home Visit) 30 139 Jeremey Grimm (Rgf Sports Marketing) 30 140 Jamie Kimberley (Kelly Benefit Strategies/Lsv Amate) 30 141 Brian Mccullouch (Team Possabiliteis Gary Fisher Suba) 30 142 Ryan Freund (Verizon U23 P/B Abd) 28 143 Nick Waite (Kenda Pro Cycling P/B Geargrinder) 28 144 Thom Coupe (Bikereg.Com/Cannondale) 27 145 Luke Keough (Clnoonan/Bayhillcapital P/B Corner) 27 146 Adam Bergman (Hrrc/Trek) 26 147 Pat Lemieux (Texas Roadhouse P/B Motorex) 26 148 Jermaine Burrowes (Crca/Dave Jordan Coaching-Zephyr) 25 149 Daniel Holloway (Bissell Pro Cycling) 25 150 Alex Howes (Holowesko Partners U23) 25 151 Jason Meidhof (Clean Currents P/B Don Beyer Volv) 25 152 Thomas Rabou (Team Type 1) 25 153 Thurlow Rogers (Amgen-Ubs Elite Masters) 25 154 Bryan Fawley (Park Place Dealerships) 24 155 Andrew Guptill (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita) 24 156 Frank Travieso (Champion Porsche P/B Herbalife) 24 157 Jeffrey Schroetlin (Texas Roadhouse P/B Motorex) 23 158 Jim Stemper (Kenda Pro Cycling P/B Geargrinder) 23 159 Aldo Ilesic (Team Type 1) 22 160 Phillip Mann (Ouch-Bahati Foundation Pro Cyclin) 22 161 Jesse Moore (California Giant/Specialized) 22 162 Reid Mumford (Kelly Benefits Strategies) 22 163 Peter Hurst (Axa Equitable Cycling Team/Crca) 21 164 Floyd Landis (Ouch-Bahati Foundation Pro Cyclin) 21 165 Lang Reynolds (Hagens Berman Cycling) 21 166 Steve Tilford (Tradewind Energy/Trek) 21 167 Eric Barlevav (Unitedhealthcare P/B Maxxis) 20 168 Ty Magner (Locos Grill & Pub) 20 169 Andres Pereyra (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita) 20 170 Soren Peterson (Hagens Berman Cycling) 20 171 Brian Toone (Tria Market P/B Donohooauto.Com) 20 172 Julian Kyer (Trek-Livestrong) 19 173 Francois Parisien (Team Spidertech P/B Planet Energy) 19 174 Brian Butts (Battley Harley-Davidson/Sonoma Re) 18 175 William Dugan (Team Type 1) 18 176 Lance Armstrong (Team Mellow Johnny's) 17 177 Bobby Lea (Ouch-Bahati Foundation Pro Cyclin) 17 178 Eric Schildge (Team Mountain Khakis F/B Jittery Joe) 17 179 Brent Bookwalter (Bmc Racing Team) 16 180 Joseph Dombrowski (Trek-Livestrong) 16 181 Will Hoffarth (Team Mountain Khakis F/B Jittery Joe) 16 182 James Williamson (Two Wheeler/Specialized) 16 183 Andrew Bajadali (Kelly Benefits Strategies) 15 184 James Carney (Rideclean P/B Patentit.Com) 15 185 Lucas Euser (Team Spidertech P/B Planet Energy) 15 186 Andrew Gonzalez (Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team) 15 187 Sergio Hernandez (Now -Ms Society) 15 188 Evan Huffman (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling) 15 189 Chuck Hutcheson (Battley Harley-Davidson/Sonoma Re) 15 190 Jonathan Page (Team Planet Bike) 15 191 Steve Reaney (California Giant/Specialized) 15 192 Neil Shirley (Kelly Benefits Strategies) 15 193 Sean Sullivan (Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnnya) 15 194 Heath Blackgrove (Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnnya) 14 195 Kevin Gottlieb (Kelly Benefits Strategies) 13 196 Christopher Jones (Team Type 1) 13 197 Martijn Verschoor (Team Type 1) 13 198 Nicholas Coil (Tradewind Energy/Trek) 12 199 Eric Marcotte (Team Pista Palace) 12 200 Daniel Zmolik (Axa Equitable Cycling Team/Crca) 12 201 Jean Sebastian Perron (Garneau Club Chaussures Ogilvy) 11 202 Chris Uberti (Panther/Competitive Cyclist) 11 203 Esteban Arango Juan (Colombian National) 10 204 Arles Castro (Colombian National) 10 205 Andrew Crater (Aerocat Cycling Team) 10 206 John Eisinger (Cleveland Clinc Sports) 10 207 Nick Frey (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita) 10 208 Tim Henry (Team Type 1 Development) 10 209 Ryan Knapp (Panther/Competitive Cyclist) 10 210 Bruno Langlois (Team Spidertech P/B Planet Energy) 10 211 Kennett Peterson (Hagens Berman Cycling) 10 212 Jacob Rathe (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda) 10 213 Matt Rice (Ouch-Bahati Foundation Pro Cyclin) 10 214 Darren Rolfe (Fly V Australia) 10 215 Scott Stewart (Team Type 1) 10 216 Gabe Varela (Nature Valley Pro Ride) 10 217 Igor Volshteyn (Champion System Racing) 10 218 Nick Walker (Holowesko Partners) 10 219 Paul Che (Team Pista Palace) 9 220 Olaf Kerkhof (Team Type 1 Development) 9 221 Alder Martz (Team Globalbike) 9 222 William Nowak (Verizon U23 P/B Abd) 9 223 Guido Palma (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita) 9 224 Ryan Parnes (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 9 225 Stefan Rothe (Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnnya) 9 226 Zack Allison (Echelon Energy) 8 227 Jonathon Card (Team Card) 8 228 John Durso (Liberty) 8 229 Caleb Fairly (Holowesko Partners) 8 230 Michael Joanisse (Nativo/Pg/Devinci) 8 231 Michael Larsen (Denmark National Team) 8 232 Mike Tettleton (Bike Religion) 8 233 Martin Adamczyk (Socalcycling.Com) 7 234 Austin Carroll (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling) 7 235 Freddy Cruz (Herbalife Lagrange) 7 236 Craig Dodson (Richmond Pro Cycling) 7 237 Javier Megias Leal (Team Type 1) 7 238 Jonathan Mumford (Kelly Benefits Strategies) 7 239 David Guttenplan (Team Mountain Khakis F/B Jittery Joe) 6 240 Chris Hong (Team Exergy) 6 241 Aaron Kemps (Fly V Australia) 6 242 Andrei Krasilnikay (Holowesko Partners) 6 243 Thomas Robles (Sho-Air/Sonance) 6 244 Schmidt Alexy (Team Type 1) 5 245 Thomas Brown (Team Mountain Khakis F/B Jittery Joe) 5 246 Sebastian Flaskamp (Droessiger) 5 247 Erik Hamilton (Nuvo/Cultural Trail) 5 248 Valeriy Kobzarenko (Team Type 1) 5 249 Garrett Macleod (Team H&R Block) 5 250 Vincent Quirion (Gaspsien/Passion Vlo) 5 251 Sebastian Salas (Team H&R Block) 5 252 Morgan Schmitt (Unitedhealthcare P/B Maxxis) 5 253 Nick Bennette (Metlife P/B Grosolar) 3

Men's teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fly V Australia 2352 pts 2 Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita 2289 3 Unitedhealthcare P/B Maxxis 2203 4 Bissell Pro Cycling 1897 5 Kelly Benefits Strategies 1660 6 Jelly Belly P/B Kenda 956 7 Team Type 1 688 8 Kenda Pro Cycling P/B Geargrinder 625 9 Trek-Livestrong 560 10 Team Mellow Johnny's 537 11 Team Mountain Khakis F/B Jittery Joes 431 12 Ouch-Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling 361 13 Team Rio Grande 301 14 Dz Nuts 236 15 Williams Cycling P/B Sc Velo 228 16 Team Spidertech P/B Planet Energy 212 17 Rubicon-Oreba Benefiting Livestrong 198 18 Team Globalbike 195 19 California Giant/Specialized 174 20 Adageo Energy Pro Cycling 167 21 Holowesko Partners U23 167 22 Canyon Bicycles 145 23 Crca/Foundation 144 24 Garneau Club Chaussures Ogilvy 139 25 Park Place Dealerships 138 26 Axa Equitable Cycling Team/Crca 128 27 On The River P/B Ion Sports Nutrition 125 28 Bikereg.Com/Cannondale 123 29 Amgen-Ubs Elite Masters 102 30 Radio Shack 99 31 Amore-Vita 90 32 Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team 90 33 Panther/Competitive Cyclist 90 34 Texas Roadhouse P/B Motorex 90 35 Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnnya 85 36 Matrix/Rbm 83 37 Cole Sport P/B High West 80 38 Yahoo! Cycling Team 80 39 Verizon U23 P/B Abd 77 40 Holowesko Partners 75 41 Teamgive 70 42 Bmc Racing Team 65 43 Team Exergy 65 44 Herbalife Lagrange 64 45 Hrrc/Trek 64 46 Groove Subaru Cycling Team 59 47 Colombian National 51 48 Hagens Berman Cycling 51 49 Nature Valley Pro Ride 49 50 Trisports Cycling/Eclipse Racing 40 51 Van Dessel Factory Team 40 52 Champion System Racing 38 53 Aerocat Cycling Team 35 54 Rideclean P/B Patentit.Com 34 55 Battley Harley-Davidson/Sonoma Restauran 33 56 Tradewind Energy/Trek 33 57 Richardson Bike Mart 32 58 Trek Livestrong U23 32 59 Kelly Benefit Strategies/Lsv Amateur Racin 30 60 Rgf Sports Marketing 30 61 Team Possabiliteis Gary Fisher Subaru 30 62 Clnoonan/Bayhillcapital P/B Cornercycle 27 63 Clean Currents P/B Don Beyer Volvo 25 64 Crca/Dave Jordan Coaching-Zephyr Graffiti 25 65 Champion Porsche P/B Herbalife 24 66 Haymarket Bicycles/Home Visit 23 67 Team Pista Palace 21 68 Locos Grill & Pub 20 69 Tria Market P/B Donohooauto.Com 20 70 Team Type 1 Development 19 71 Mainline-Bikyle/Mazurcoaching 18 72 Two Wheeler/Specialized 16 73 Team Planet Bike 15 74 Cleveland Clinc Sports 10 75 Team H&R Block 10 76 Bike Religion 8 77 Denmark National Team 8 78 Echelon Energy 8 79 Liberty 8 80 Nativo/Pg/Devinci 8 81 Team Card 8 82 Richmond Pro Cycling 7 83 Socalcycling.Com 7 84 Sho-Air/Sonance 6 85 Droessiger 5 86 Gaspsien/Passion Vlo 5 87 Mercy Elite Cycling 5 88 Now -Ms Society 5 89 Nuvo/Cultural Trail 5 90 Racemenu.Com 5 91 Metlife P/B Grosolar 3

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Catherine Cheatley (Colavita/Baci P/B Cookin) 1043 pts 2 Alison Powers (Team Vera Bradley Foun) 827 3 Mara Abbott (Peanut Butter & Co.Twe) 732 4 Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom) 609 5 Shelley Evans (Peanut Butter & Co.Twe) 529 6 Meredith Miller (Tibco/To The Top Pro Cyc) 529 7 Erinne Willock (Webcor Builders) 526 8 Evelyn Stevens (Htc Columbia) 497 9 Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavita/Baci P/B Cookin) 460 10 Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (Htc Columbia) 424 11 Robin Farina (Team Vera Bradley Foun) 414 12 Brooke Miller (Tibco/To The Top Pro Cyc) 412 13 Katheryn Mattis (Webcor Builders) 408 14 Amanda Miller (Tibco/To The Top Pro Cyc) 364 15 Joanne Kiesanowski (Tibco/To The Top Pro Cyc) 343 16 Erica Allar (Team Vera Bradley Foun) 330 17 Amber Neben (Webcor Builders) 310 18 Ruth Corset (Tibco/To The Top Pro Cyc) 308 19 Jennifer Purcell (Roosters P/B Edge Comp) 301 20 Carmen Small (Colavita/Baci P/B Cookin) 293 21 Joelle Numainville (Webcor Builders) 279 22 Carla Swart (Team Vera Bradley Foun) 265 23 Linda Villumsen (Htc Columbia) 265 24 Kate Veronneau (Bmw -Bianchi) 251 25 Nichole Wangsgard (Roosters P/B Edge Comp) 248 26 Kristen Sanders (Rideclean) 244 27 Sinead Miller (Peanut Butter & Co.Twe) 240 28 Alex Rhodes (Team Vera Bradley Foun) 227 29 Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita/Baci P/B Cookin) 226 30 Anne Samplonius (Team Vera Bradley Foun) 207 31 Carrie Cash Wottten (Team Vera Bradley Foun) 192 32 Mcloon Anna (Team Kenda) 190 33 Christina Smith (Veloforma) 190 34 Alison Starnes (Tibco/To The Top Pro Cyc) 172 35 Vzensniauskaite M. (Colavita/Baci P/B Cookin) 168 36 Heather Logan-Spreng (Colavita/Baci P/B Cookin) 167 37 Katherine Carroll (Peanut Butter & Co.Twe) 165 38 Andrea Dvorak (Colavita/Baci P/B Cookin) 149 39 Amber Rais (Kuota Speed Kueens) 141 40 Alisha Welsh (Peanut Butter & Co.Twe) 137 41 Alison Shanks (New Zealand National Te) 134 42 Coryn Rivera (Peanut Butter & Co.Twe) 130 43 Bron Ryan (Team Freewheel Bike) 128 44 Chole Hosking (Htc Columbia) 115 45 Tara Whitten (Keller Rorhback Cyclin) 112 46 Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter & Co.Twe) 106 47 Samantha Schneider (Tibco/To The Top Pro Cyc) 100 48 Emma Petersen (7Thgroove/Re:Form Body) 98 49 Rebecca Much (Tibco/To The Top Pro Cyc) 96 50 Kacey Manderfield (Vanderkitten Racing) 95 51 Kim Anderson (Htc Columbia) 94 52 Cara Higgins (Peanut Butter & Co.Twe) 92 53 Amy Mcguire (Wheelworks Racing) 90 54 Andrea Graus (Webcor Builders) 82 55 Kirsty Broun (Verducci Breakaway Rac) 81 56 Emila Fahlin (Htc Columbia) 79 57 Megan Guarnier (Tibco/To The Top Pro Cyc) 79 58 Kelly Benjamin (Colavita/Baci P/B Cookin) 71 59 Christine Roettger (Mesa Cycles Racing Tea) 71 60 Melissa Sanborn (Cyclepath Racing) 69 61 Chole Forsman (Specialized D4W /Bicycle) 68 62 Jacqueline Kurth (Team Kenda) 65 63 Karol-Ann Canuel (Ann Specialized Mazda Sa) 64 64 Alexandra Carle (Colavita/Baci P/B Cookin) 60 65 Lauren Robertson (Fcs/Metro Volkswagen) 60 66 Trixi Worrack (Noris Cycling Team) 60 67 Sarah Caravella (Team Card) 57 68 Veronique Labonte (Team Nanoblur-Gears) 57 69 Testroete Alison (Team Vera Bradley Foun) 57 70 Amity Elliot (Team Kenda) 56 71 Nicole Freedman (Wheelworks Racing) 55 72 Kori Seehafer (Team Type 1) 53 73 Sue Butler (Nature Valley Pro Ride) 52 74 Veronique Bilodeau (Equipe Cascades-Abc Cy) 51 75 Joanie Caron (Team Nanoblur-Gears) 51 76 Melanie Meyers (Specialized D4W /Bicycle) 50 77 Jacquelyn Crowell (Team Type 1) 48 78 Emily Kachorek (Touchstone Climbing) 48 79 Lauren Tamayo (Peanut Butter & Co.Twe) 45 80 Silke Wunderwald (Team Kenda) 45 81 Kathryn Donovan (Specialized D4W /Bicycle) 42 82 Jenna Rinehart (Specialized D4W /Bicycle) 41 83 Kim Geist (Team Alliance Environme) 40 84 Teri Sheasby (Veloforma) 40 85 Devon Haskell (Tibco/To The Top Pro Cyc) 39 86 Emma Mackie (Tibco/To The Top Pro Cyc) 39 87 Rebecca Wellons (Bmw -Bianchi) 39 88 Shontell Gauthier (Colavita/Baci P/B Cookin) 36 89 Flora Duffy (Fiber One Collegiate All) 35 90 Denise Ramsden (Team Kenda) 35 91 Ashley James (Team Kenda) 33 92 Jill Kislia (Team Kenda) 32 93 Kristen Lasasso (Tibco/To The Top Pro Cyc) 31 94 Courtney O'donnell (Herbalife-Lagrange) 31 95 Sarah Maguire (Priority Health) 30 96 Jennifer Mcrae (Chann Mcrae Coaching) 30 97 Jessica Phillips (Colavita/Baci P/B Cookin) 30 98 Christine Schryver (Full Moon Vista) 30 99 Lauren Hall (Team Vera Bradley Foun) 29 100 Priscilla Cazer (Tulsa Tough Racing) 28 101 Megan Hottman (Treads.Com/Dft) 27 102 Heather Pryor (Trisports Cycling/Eclips) 27 103 Erin Silliman (Fruit 66) 27 104 Kathleen Billington (Bmw -Bianchi) 26 105 Cara Bussell (Trisports Cycling/Eclips) 25 106 Amy Stauffer (Priority Health) 25 107 Lex Albrecht (Equipe Cascades-Abc Cy) 24 108 Pamela Loebig (Alderfer Bergen) 24 109 Julia Lafranchise (Now -Ms Society) 22 110 Arielle Filiberti (Specialized D4W /Bicycle) 21 111 Ally Stacher (Webcor Builders) 21 112 Anna Barensfeld (Specialized D4W /Bicycle) 20 113 Kendi Thomas (Team Kenda) 20 114 Nicole Evans (Peanut Butter & Co.Twe) 19 115 Jeannie Kuhajek (Team Mack Racing Associ) 19 116 Marrisa Asplund-Owen (Treads.Com/Dft) 17 117 Rachel Byus (Fcs/Metro Volkswagen) 17 118 Mary Costelloe (Verducci Breakaway Rac) 16 119 Jeannie Longo (Team Colleen P/B Summit) 16 120 Genevieve Whitson (Mvp Health Care Cycling) 16 121 Toni Bradshaw (Team Vera Bradley Foun) 15 122 Melissa Dahlmann (Bianchi-Grand Performa) 15 123 Jenna Kowalski (Now -Ms Society) 15 124 Alice Pennington (Veloforma) 15 125 Anna Sanders (Primal/Rocky Mountain C) 15 126 Jade Wilcoxson (Vuelta/Flywheel) 15 127 Leah Kirchmann (Keller Rorhback Cyclin) 14 128 Whitney Schultz (Veloforma) 14 129 Shelia Orem (Team Kenda) 13 130 Rebecca Larson (Performance Bicycle Ra) 12 131 Angela Mcclure (Roosters P/B Edge Comp) 12 132 Katharina Weber (Alderfer Bergen) 12 133 Jenette Williams (Team Card) 12 134 Ruth Clemence (Specialized D4W /Bicycle) 10 135 Annajean Dallaire (Alderfer Bergen) 10 136 Amy Dombroski (Webcor Builders) 10 137 Sussannah Gordon (Primal/Rocky Mountain C) 10 138 Jasmine Hurikino (Colavita/Baci P/B Cookin) 10 139 Laura Mccaughey (Bmw -Bianchi) 10 140 Monica Mendez (Idercas Colombia) 10 141 Lindsey Myers (Webcor Builders) 10 142 Liza Rachetto (Treads.Com/Dft) 10 143 Kendall Ryan (Now -Ms Society) 10 144 Molly Vetter-Smith (Mesa Cycles Racing Tea) 10 145 Nicol Vincent Jordan (Performance Bicycle Ra) 10 146 Audrey Scott (Ladies First Racing) 9 147 Jane Weakley (Team Dayton) 9 148 Suzie Brown (Pk Express) 8 149 Patty Buerkle (Fruit 66) 8 150 Jessica Hannah (Keller Rorhback Cyclin) 8 151 Terra Kier (Team Dayton) 8 152 Thea Parent (Human Zoom/Pabst Blue) 8 153 Anna Young (Mvp Health Care Cycling) 8 154 Aimee Allen (Maple Leaf Cycling Club) 7 155 Cindi Inman (Mesa Cycles Racing Tea) 7 156 Allison Lampi (7Thgroove/Re:Form Body) 7 157 Lenore Pipes (Fruit 66) 7 158 Ruth Winder (Peanut Butter & Co.Twe) 7 159 Emma Bast (Grand Performance/Spb) 6 160 Vanessa Drigo (Touchstone Climbing) 6 161 Angela Hennig (Noris Cycling Team) 6 162 Cassandra King (Amoroso's Cycling Team/) 6 163 Kate Ross (Team Card) 6 164 Alicia Trevino (Main St.Rain) 6 165 Kasey Clark (Treads.Com/Dft) 5 166 Kirsten Davis (Performance Bicycle Ra) 5 167 Cheryl Fuller Muller (Pedal Right Cycling Tea) 5 168 Daniela Garcia (Metro Volkswagen Cycli) 5 169 Marlen Johrend (Noris Cycling Team) 5 170 Siobhan Jones (Austin Flyers Women's C) 5 171 Ashley Koch (Tribe Racing) 5 172 Anna Lang (Vanderkitten Racing) 5 173 Dana Martin (Performance Bicycle Ra) 5 174 Melissa Ross (Team Kenda) 5 175 Robin Secrist (Riverstone Women's Raci) 5 176 Valeria Galeano (Rosebandit) 4 177 Tiffany Pezzulo (Treads.Com/Dft) 4