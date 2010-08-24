Amaran, Cheatley lead NRC standings

Trending

Luis Amaran (Jamis-Sutter Home) ended up only 32 seconds down and is always a GC threat.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

 Luis Amaran (Jamis-Sutter Home) is set to become the next USA Cycling National Racing Calendar champion after both he and main rival Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare-Maxxis) failed to finish the series’ penultimate round. Sutherland was struck with illness at last week’s Tour of Utah, which saw him fail to finish the event and make no ground on Amaran’s substantial series lead.

Fly V Australia leads the men’s teams standings, helped further by its victory in the teams classification at Utah.

With Utah being a men’s only event the women’s standings remain unchanged with Cath Cheatley (Colavita-Baci) leading the series. The Colavita-Baci squad also leads the women’s series team standings.

Both series conclude at the 27th Annual Chris Thater Memorial on August 28-29.

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita)1139pts
2Rory Sutherland (Unitedhealthcare P/B Maxxis)805
3David Veilleux (Kelly Benefits Strategies)743
4Jonathan Cantwell (Fly V Australia)735
5Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)632
6Scott Zwizanski (Kelly Benefits Strategies)604
7Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling)576
8Ben Day (Fly V Australia)573
9Karl Menzies (Unitedhealthcare P/B Maxxis)566
10Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita)528
11Levi Leipheimer (Team Mellow Johnny's)520
12Hilton Clarke (Unitedhealthcare P/B Maxxis)408
13Tyler Wren (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita)389
14Bernard Sulzberger (Fly V Australia)385
15Ben Kersten (Fly V Australia)344
16Jacob Keough (Unitedhealthcare P/B Maxxis)323
17Darren Lill (Fly V Australia)315
18Ken Hanson (Team Type 1)309
19Andy Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)277
20Patrick Bevin (Rubicon-Oreba Benefiting Livestron)274
21Luca Damiani (Kenda Pro Cycling P/B Geargrinder)247
22Ben King (Trek-Livestrong)237
23Michael Friedman (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)232
24Bernard Van Ulden (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)215
25Robert Sweeting (Team Globalbike)214
26Alessandro Bazzana (Fly V Australia)211
27Brad Huff (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)211
28Jai Crawford (Fly V Australia)209
29Cesar Grajales (On The River P/B Ion Sports Nutritio)170
30Bradley White (Unitedhealthcare P/B Maxxis)164
31Paul Mach (Bissell Pro Cycling)163
32Will Routley (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)162
33Issac Howe (Team Mountain Khakis F/B Jittery Joe)159
34Pat Mccarty (Yahoo! Cycling Team)159
35Rob Bush (Kenda Pro Cycling P/B Geargrinder)156
36Peter Latham (Bissell Pro Cycling)153
37Jay Thomson (Fly V Australia)150
38Carter Jones (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)149
39Daniel Holt (Team Type 1)147
40Francisco Mancebo Perez (Canyon Bicycles)145
41Lisban Quintero (Crca/Foundation)144
42Anibal Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita)143
43Andrew Talansky (California Giant/Specialized)137
44Keil Reijnen (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)136
45Tom Danielson (Dz Nuts)135
46Phil Zajicek (Fly V Australia)132
47Dan Bowman (Kelly Benefits Strategies)130
48Aurelien Passeron (Garneau Club Chaussures Ogilvy)128
49Neil Bezdek (Team Mountain Khakis F/B Jittery Joe)126
50Ian Boswell (Bissell Pro Cycling)125
51Yosvanny Falcon (Ouch-Bahati Foundation Pro Cyclin)121
52Kyle Gritters (Williams Cycling P/B Sc Velo)117
53Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)115
54Jeremiah Wiscovitch (Williams Cycling P/B Sc Velo)111
55Scottie Weiss (Kenda Pro Cycling P/B Geargrinder)108
56Bellzack (Kelly Benefits Strategies)106
57Chris Winn (Team Rio Grande)106
58Alexy Shimdt (Team Type 1)101
59Dave Zabriskie (Dz Nuts)101
60Christopher Horner (Radio Shack)99
61Jonathan Mccarty (Matrix/Rbm)99
62Jesse Sergent (Trek-Livestrong)96
63Clayton Barrows (Axa Equitable Cycling Team/Crca)95
64Jaroslav Dareowsky (Amore-Vita)90
65James Driscoll (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita)90
66Chad Burdzilauskas (Kenda Pro Cycling P/B Geargrinder)87
67Jake Rytlewski (Kenda Pro Cycling P/B Geargrinder)87
68Max Jenkins (Unitedhealthcare P/B Maxxis)86
69Alex Hagman (On The River P/B Ion Sports Nutritio)85
70Taylor Phinney (Trek-Livestrong)85
71Davide Frattini (Team Type 1)84
72Jason Donald (Ouch-Bahati Foundation Pro Cyclin)83
73Ignacio Silva (Trek-Livestrong)80
74Kyle Wamsley (Bissell Pro Cycling)79
75Jesse Anthony (Kelly Benefits Strategies)77
76Chris Demarchi (Amgen-Ubs Elite Masters)77
77Andrew Dahlheim (Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team)75
78Lachlan Morton (Holowesko Partners U23)74
79Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling)74
80Corey Collier (Ouch-Bahati Foundation Pro Cyclin)73
81Charles Dionne (Fly V Australia)73
82Taylor Gunman (Rubicon-Oreba Benefiting Livestron)73
83Rob Britton (Bissell Pro Cycling)72
84Zachary Davies (Groove Subaru Cycling Team)71
85Burke Swindlehurst (Teamgive)70
86Alex Candelario (Kelly Benefits Strategies)69
87Paul Martin (Panther/Competitive Cyclist)69
88Mike Northey (Rubicon-Oreba Benefiting Livestron)69
89Chad Cagle (Park Place Dealerships)66
90Matthew Cooke (Team Mountain Khakis F/B Jittery Joe)64
91Nathan Brown (Trek-Livestrong)62
92Johnny Clarke (Unitedhealthcare P/B Maxxis)60
93Ian Gray (Team Rio Grande)59
94Victor Ayala (Herbalife Lagrange)57
95Alex Dowsett (Trek-Livestrong)55
96Andrew Pinfold (Unitedhealthcare P/B Maxxis)55
97Andres Diaz (Racemenu.Com)54
98Ian Holt (Team Rio Grande)54
99Adam Carr (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling)51
100Josh Dillon (Bikereg.Com/Cannondale)51
101Jeff Louder (Bmc Racing Team)49
102Jason Waddell (Park Place Dealerships)48
103David Boily (Team Spidertech P/B Planet Energy)47
104Michael Creed (Team Type 1)47
105Chad Hartley (Kenda Pro Cycling P/B Geargrinder)47
106Logan Hutchings (Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnnya)47
107Mark Hekman (Team Mountain Khakis F/B Jittery Joe)46
108Adam Myerson (Team Mountain Khakis F/B Jittery Joe)46
109Timothy Farnham (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling)45
110Cheyne Hoag (Kelly Benefits Strategies)45
111Shane Kline (Bissell Pro Cycling)45
112Tim Roe (Trek-Livestrong)45
113Joseph Schmalz (Mercy Elite Cycling)44
114Taylor Shelden (Holowesko Partners)44
115Rahsaan Bahati (Ouch-Bahati Foundation Pro Cyclin)42
116Ryan Anderson (Kelly Benefits Strategies)41
117Colton Barrett (Texas Roadhouse P/B Motorex)41
118Edwin Bull (Van Dessel Factory Team)40
119Raymond Kreder (Holowesko Partners U23)40
120Victor Riquelme (Trisports Cycling/Eclipse Racing)40
121Joey Rosskopf (Team Mountain Khakis F/B Jittery Joe)40
122Mike Sherer (Verizon U23 P/B Abd)40
123Jerome Townsend (Bikereg.Com/Cannondale)40
124Cody Stevenson (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling)39
125Brian Jensen (Hrrc/Trek)38
126David Tanner (Fly V Australia)37
127Chris Baldwin (Unitedhealthcare P/B Maxxis)35
128Marc De Maar (Unitedhealthcare P/B Maxxis)35
129William Dickeson (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)35
130Robbie Squire (Holowesko Partners)35
131Gavin Mannion (Trek-Livestrong)33
132Shawn Milne (Team Type 1)32
133Justin Williams (Trek Livestrong U23)32
134Carlos Ospina (Colombian National)31
135Roman Van Uden (Rubicon-Oreba Benefiting Livestron)31
136Emile Abraham (Aerocat Cycling Team)30
137Hayden Brooks (Fly V Australia)30
138Ryan Dewald (Haymarket Bicycles/Home Visit)30
139Jeremey Grimm (Rgf Sports Marketing)30
140Jamie Kimberley (Kelly Benefit Strategies/Lsv Amate)30
141Brian Mccullouch (Team Possabiliteis Gary Fisher Suba)30
142Ryan Freund (Verizon U23 P/B Abd)28
143Nick Waite (Kenda Pro Cycling P/B Geargrinder)28
144Thom Coupe (Bikereg.Com/Cannondale)27
145Luke Keough (Clnoonan/Bayhillcapital P/B Corner)27
146Adam Bergman (Hrrc/Trek)26
147Pat Lemieux (Texas Roadhouse P/B Motorex)26
148Jermaine Burrowes (Crca/Dave Jordan Coaching-Zephyr)25
149Daniel Holloway (Bissell Pro Cycling)25
150Alex Howes (Holowesko Partners U23)25
151Jason Meidhof (Clean Currents P/B Don Beyer Volv)25
152Thomas Rabou (Team Type 1)25
153Thurlow Rogers (Amgen-Ubs Elite Masters)25
154Bryan Fawley (Park Place Dealerships)24
155Andrew Guptill (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita)24
156Frank Travieso (Champion Porsche P/B Herbalife)24
157Jeffrey Schroetlin (Texas Roadhouse P/B Motorex)23
158Jim Stemper (Kenda Pro Cycling P/B Geargrinder)23
159Aldo Ilesic (Team Type 1)22
160Phillip Mann (Ouch-Bahati Foundation Pro Cyclin)22
161Jesse Moore (California Giant/Specialized)22
162Reid Mumford (Kelly Benefits Strategies)22
163Peter Hurst (Axa Equitable Cycling Team/Crca)21
164Floyd Landis (Ouch-Bahati Foundation Pro Cyclin)21
165Lang Reynolds (Hagens Berman Cycling)21
166Steve Tilford (Tradewind Energy/Trek)21
167Eric Barlevav (Unitedhealthcare P/B Maxxis)20
168Ty Magner (Locos Grill & Pub)20
169Andres Pereyra (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita)20
170Soren Peterson (Hagens Berman Cycling)20
171Brian Toone (Tria Market P/B Donohooauto.Com)20
172Julian Kyer (Trek-Livestrong)19
173Francois Parisien (Team Spidertech P/B Planet Energy)19
174Brian Butts (Battley Harley-Davidson/Sonoma Re)18
175William Dugan (Team Type 1)18
176Lance Armstrong (Team Mellow Johnny's)17
177Bobby Lea (Ouch-Bahati Foundation Pro Cyclin)17
178Eric Schildge (Team Mountain Khakis F/B Jittery Joe)17
179Brent Bookwalter (Bmc Racing Team)16
180Joseph Dombrowski (Trek-Livestrong)16
181Will Hoffarth (Team Mountain Khakis F/B Jittery Joe)16
182James Williamson (Two Wheeler/Specialized)16
183Andrew Bajadali (Kelly Benefits Strategies)15
184James Carney (Rideclean P/B Patentit.Com)15
185Lucas Euser (Team Spidertech P/B Planet Energy)15
186Andrew Gonzalez (Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team)15
187Sergio Hernandez (Now -Ms Society)15
188Evan Huffman (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling)15
189Chuck Hutcheson (Battley Harley-Davidson/Sonoma Re)15
190Jonathan Page (Team Planet Bike)15
191Steve Reaney (California Giant/Specialized)15
192Neil Shirley (Kelly Benefits Strategies)15
193Sean Sullivan (Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnnya)15
194Heath Blackgrove (Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnnya)14
195Kevin Gottlieb (Kelly Benefits Strategies)13
196Christopher Jones (Team Type 1)13
197Martijn Verschoor (Team Type 1)13
198Nicholas Coil (Tradewind Energy/Trek)12
199Eric Marcotte (Team Pista Palace)12
200Daniel Zmolik (Axa Equitable Cycling Team/Crca)12
201Jean Sebastian Perron (Garneau Club Chaussures Ogilvy)11
202Chris Uberti (Panther/Competitive Cyclist)11
203Esteban Arango Juan (Colombian National)10
204Arles Castro (Colombian National)10
205Andrew Crater (Aerocat Cycling Team)10
206John Eisinger (Cleveland Clinc Sports)10
207Nick Frey (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita)10
208Tim Henry (Team Type 1 Development)10
209Ryan Knapp (Panther/Competitive Cyclist)10
210Bruno Langlois (Team Spidertech P/B Planet Energy)10
211Kennett Peterson (Hagens Berman Cycling)10
212Jacob Rathe (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)10
213Matt Rice (Ouch-Bahati Foundation Pro Cyclin)10
214Darren Rolfe (Fly V Australia)10
215Scott Stewart (Team Type 1)10
216Gabe Varela (Nature Valley Pro Ride)10
217Igor Volshteyn (Champion System Racing)10
218Nick Walker (Holowesko Partners)10
219Paul Che (Team Pista Palace)9
220Olaf Kerkhof (Team Type 1 Development)9
221Alder Martz (Team Globalbike)9
222William Nowak (Verizon U23 P/B Abd)9
223Guido Palma (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita)9
224Ryan Parnes (Yahoo! Cycling Team)9
225Stefan Rothe (Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnnya)9
226Zack Allison (Echelon Energy)8
227Jonathon Card (Team Card)8
228John Durso (Liberty)8
229Caleb Fairly (Holowesko Partners)8
230Michael Joanisse (Nativo/Pg/Devinci)8
231Michael Larsen (Denmark National Team)8
232Mike Tettleton (Bike Religion)8
233Martin Adamczyk (Socalcycling.Com)7
234Austin Carroll (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling)7
235Freddy Cruz (Herbalife Lagrange)7
236Craig Dodson (Richmond Pro Cycling)7
237Javier Megias Leal (Team Type 1)7
238Jonathan Mumford (Kelly Benefits Strategies)7
239David Guttenplan (Team Mountain Khakis F/B Jittery Joe)6
240Chris Hong (Team Exergy)6
241Aaron Kemps (Fly V Australia)6
242Andrei Krasilnikay (Holowesko Partners)6
243Thomas Robles (Sho-Air/Sonance)6
244Schmidt Alexy (Team Type 1)5
245Thomas Brown (Team Mountain Khakis F/B Jittery Joe)5
246Sebastian Flaskamp (Droessiger)5
247Erik Hamilton (Nuvo/Cultural Trail)5
248Valeriy Kobzarenko (Team Type 1)5
249Garrett Macleod (Team H&R Block)5
250Vincent Quirion (Gaspsien/Passion Vlo)5
251Sebastian Salas (Team H&R Block)5
252Morgan Schmitt (Unitedhealthcare P/B Maxxis)5
253Nick Bennette (Metlife P/B Grosolar)3

Men's teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fly V Australia2352pts
2Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita2289
3Unitedhealthcare P/B Maxxis2203
4Bissell Pro Cycling1897
5Kelly Benefits Strategies1660
6Jelly Belly P/B Kenda956
7Team Type 1688
8Kenda Pro Cycling P/B Geargrinder625
9Trek-Livestrong560
10Team Mellow Johnny's537
11Team Mountain Khakis F/B Jittery Joes431
12Ouch-Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling361
13Team Rio Grande301
14Dz Nuts236
15Williams Cycling P/B Sc Velo228
16Team Spidertech P/B Planet Energy212
17Rubicon-Oreba Benefiting Livestrong198
18Team Globalbike195
19California Giant/Specialized174
20Adageo Energy Pro Cycling167
21Holowesko Partners U23167
22Canyon Bicycles145
23Crca/Foundation144
24Garneau Club Chaussures Ogilvy139
25Park Place Dealerships138
26Axa Equitable Cycling Team/Crca128
27On The River P/B Ion Sports Nutrition125
28Bikereg.Com/Cannondale123
29Amgen-Ubs Elite Masters102
30Radio Shack99
31Amore-Vita90
32Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team90
33Panther/Competitive Cyclist90
34Texas Roadhouse P/B Motorex90
35Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnnya85
36Matrix/Rbm83
37Cole Sport P/B High West80
38Yahoo! Cycling Team80
39Verizon U23 P/B Abd77
40Holowesko Partners75
41Teamgive70
42Bmc Racing Team65
43Team Exergy65
44Herbalife Lagrange64
45Hrrc/Trek64
46Groove Subaru Cycling Team59
47Colombian National51
48Hagens Berman Cycling51
49Nature Valley Pro Ride49
50Trisports Cycling/Eclipse Racing40
51Van Dessel Factory Team40
52Champion System Racing38
53Aerocat Cycling Team35
54Rideclean P/B Patentit.Com34
55Battley Harley-Davidson/Sonoma Restauran33
56Tradewind Energy/Trek33
57Richardson Bike Mart32
58Trek Livestrong U2332
59Kelly Benefit Strategies/Lsv Amateur Racin30
60Rgf Sports Marketing30
61Team Possabiliteis Gary Fisher Subaru30
62Clnoonan/Bayhillcapital P/B Cornercycle27
63Clean Currents P/B Don Beyer Volvo25
64Crca/Dave Jordan Coaching-Zephyr Graffiti25
65Champion Porsche P/B Herbalife24
66Haymarket Bicycles/Home Visit23
67Team Pista Palace21
68Locos Grill & Pub20
69Tria Market P/B Donohooauto.Com20
70Team Type 1 Development19
71Mainline-Bikyle/Mazurcoaching18
72Two Wheeler/Specialized16
73Team Planet Bike15
74Cleveland Clinc Sports10
75Team H&R Block10
76Bike Religion8
77Denmark National Team8
78Echelon Energy8
79Liberty8
80Nativo/Pg/Devinci8
81Team Card8
82Richmond Pro Cycling7
83Socalcycling.Com7
84Sho-Air/Sonance6
85Droessiger5
86Gaspsien/Passion Vlo5
87Mercy Elite Cycling5
88Now -Ms Society5
89Nuvo/Cultural Trail5
90Racemenu.Com5
91Metlife P/B Grosolar3

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Catherine Cheatley (Colavita/Baci P/B Cookin)1043pts
2Alison Powers (Team Vera Bradley Foun)827
3Mara Abbott (Peanut Butter & Co.Twe)732
4Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom)609
5Shelley Evans (Peanut Butter & Co.Twe)529
6Meredith Miller (Tibco/To The Top Pro Cyc)529
7Erinne Willock (Webcor Builders)526
8Evelyn Stevens (Htc Columbia)497
9Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavita/Baci P/B Cookin)460
10Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (Htc Columbia)424
11Robin Farina (Team Vera Bradley Foun)414
12Brooke Miller (Tibco/To The Top Pro Cyc)412
13Katheryn Mattis (Webcor Builders)408
14Amanda Miller (Tibco/To The Top Pro Cyc)364
15Joanne Kiesanowski (Tibco/To The Top Pro Cyc)343
16Erica Allar (Team Vera Bradley Foun)330
17Amber Neben (Webcor Builders)310
18Ruth Corset (Tibco/To The Top Pro Cyc)308
19Jennifer Purcell (Roosters P/B Edge Comp)301
20Carmen Small (Colavita/Baci P/B Cookin)293
21Joelle Numainville (Webcor Builders)279
22Carla Swart (Team Vera Bradley Foun)265
23Linda Villumsen (Htc Columbia)265
24Kate Veronneau (Bmw -Bianchi)251
25Nichole Wangsgard (Roosters P/B Edge Comp)248
26Kristen Sanders (Rideclean)244
27Sinead Miller (Peanut Butter & Co.Twe)240
28Alex Rhodes (Team Vera Bradley Foun)227
29Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita/Baci P/B Cookin)226
30Anne Samplonius (Team Vera Bradley Foun)207
31Carrie Cash Wottten (Team Vera Bradley Foun)192
32Mcloon Anna (Team Kenda)190
33Christina Smith (Veloforma)190
34Alison Starnes (Tibco/To The Top Pro Cyc)172
35Vzensniauskaite M. (Colavita/Baci P/B Cookin)168
36Heather Logan-Spreng (Colavita/Baci P/B Cookin)167
37Katherine Carroll (Peanut Butter & Co.Twe)165
38Andrea Dvorak (Colavita/Baci P/B Cookin)149
39Amber Rais (Kuota Speed Kueens)141
40Alisha Welsh (Peanut Butter & Co.Twe)137
41Alison Shanks (New Zealand National Te)134
42Coryn Rivera (Peanut Butter & Co.Twe)130
43Bron Ryan (Team Freewheel Bike)128
44Chole Hosking (Htc Columbia)115
45Tara Whitten (Keller Rorhback Cyclin)112
46Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter & Co.Twe)106
47Samantha Schneider (Tibco/To The Top Pro Cyc)100
48Emma Petersen (7Thgroove/Re:Form Body)98
49Rebecca Much (Tibco/To The Top Pro Cyc)96
50Kacey Manderfield (Vanderkitten Racing)95
51Kim Anderson (Htc Columbia)94
52Cara Higgins (Peanut Butter & Co.Twe)92
53Amy Mcguire (Wheelworks Racing)90
54Andrea Graus (Webcor Builders)82
55Kirsty Broun (Verducci Breakaway Rac)81
56Emila Fahlin (Htc Columbia)79
57Megan Guarnier (Tibco/To The Top Pro Cyc)79
58Kelly Benjamin (Colavita/Baci P/B Cookin)71
59Christine Roettger (Mesa Cycles Racing Tea)71
60Melissa Sanborn (Cyclepath Racing)69
61Chole Forsman (Specialized D4W /Bicycle)68
62Jacqueline Kurth (Team Kenda)65
63Karol-Ann Canuel (Ann Specialized Mazda Sa)64
64Alexandra Carle (Colavita/Baci P/B Cookin)60
65Lauren Robertson (Fcs/Metro Volkswagen)60
66Trixi Worrack (Noris Cycling Team)60
67Sarah Caravella (Team Card)57
68Veronique Labonte (Team Nanoblur-Gears)57
69Testroete Alison (Team Vera Bradley Foun)57
70Amity Elliot (Team Kenda)56
71Nicole Freedman (Wheelworks Racing)55
72Kori Seehafer (Team Type 1)53
73Sue Butler (Nature Valley Pro Ride)52
74Veronique Bilodeau (Equipe Cascades-Abc Cy)51
75Joanie Caron (Team Nanoblur-Gears)51
76Melanie Meyers (Specialized D4W /Bicycle)50
77Jacquelyn Crowell (Team Type 1)48
78Emily Kachorek (Touchstone Climbing)48
79Lauren Tamayo (Peanut Butter & Co.Twe)45
80Silke Wunderwald (Team Kenda)45
81Kathryn Donovan (Specialized D4W /Bicycle)42
82Jenna Rinehart (Specialized D4W /Bicycle)41
83Kim Geist (Team Alliance Environme)40
84Teri Sheasby (Veloforma)40
85Devon Haskell (Tibco/To The Top Pro Cyc)39
86Emma Mackie (Tibco/To The Top Pro Cyc)39
87Rebecca Wellons (Bmw -Bianchi)39
88Shontell Gauthier (Colavita/Baci P/B Cookin)36
89Flora Duffy (Fiber One Collegiate All)35
90Denise Ramsden (Team Kenda)35
91Ashley James (Team Kenda)33
92Jill Kislia (Team Kenda)32
93Kristen Lasasso (Tibco/To The Top Pro Cyc)31
94Courtney O'donnell (Herbalife-Lagrange)31
95Sarah Maguire (Priority Health)30
96Jennifer Mcrae (Chann Mcrae Coaching)30
97Jessica Phillips (Colavita/Baci P/B Cookin)30
98Christine Schryver (Full Moon Vista)30
99Lauren Hall (Team Vera Bradley Foun)29
100Priscilla Cazer (Tulsa Tough Racing)28
101Megan Hottman (Treads.Com/Dft)27
102Heather Pryor (Trisports Cycling/Eclips)27
103Erin Silliman (Fruit 66)27
104Kathleen Billington (Bmw -Bianchi)26
105Cara Bussell (Trisports Cycling/Eclips)25
106Amy Stauffer (Priority Health)25
107Lex Albrecht (Equipe Cascades-Abc Cy)24
108Pamela Loebig (Alderfer Bergen)24
109Julia Lafranchise (Now -Ms Society)22
110Arielle Filiberti (Specialized D4W /Bicycle)21
111Ally Stacher (Webcor Builders)21
112Anna Barensfeld (Specialized D4W /Bicycle)20
113Kendi Thomas (Team Kenda)20
114Nicole Evans (Peanut Butter & Co.Twe)19
115Jeannie Kuhajek (Team Mack Racing Associ)19
116Marrisa Asplund-Owen (Treads.Com/Dft)17
117Rachel Byus (Fcs/Metro Volkswagen)17
118Mary Costelloe (Verducci Breakaway Rac)16
119Jeannie Longo (Team Colleen P/B Summit)16
120Genevieve Whitson (Mvp Health Care Cycling)16
121Toni Bradshaw (Team Vera Bradley Foun)15
122Melissa Dahlmann (Bianchi-Grand Performa)15
123Jenna Kowalski (Now -Ms Society)15
124Alice Pennington (Veloforma)15
125Anna Sanders (Primal/Rocky Mountain C)15
126Jade Wilcoxson (Vuelta/Flywheel)15
127Leah Kirchmann (Keller Rorhback Cyclin)14
128Whitney Schultz (Veloforma)14
129Shelia Orem (Team Kenda)13
130Rebecca Larson (Performance Bicycle Ra)12
131Angela Mcclure (Roosters P/B Edge Comp)12
132Katharina Weber (Alderfer Bergen)12
133Jenette Williams (Team Card)12
134Ruth Clemence (Specialized D4W /Bicycle)10
135Annajean Dallaire (Alderfer Bergen)10
136Amy Dombroski (Webcor Builders)10
137Sussannah Gordon (Primal/Rocky Mountain C)10
138Jasmine Hurikino (Colavita/Baci P/B Cookin)10
139Laura Mccaughey (Bmw -Bianchi)10
140Monica Mendez (Idercas Colombia)10
141Lindsey Myers (Webcor Builders)10
142Liza Rachetto (Treads.Com/Dft)10
143Kendall Ryan (Now -Ms Society)10
144Molly Vetter-Smith (Mesa Cycles Racing Tea)10
145Nicol Vincent Jordan (Performance Bicycle Ra)10
146Audrey Scott (Ladies First Racing)9
147Jane Weakley (Team Dayton)9
148Suzie Brown (Pk Express)8
149Patty Buerkle (Fruit 66)8
150Jessica Hannah (Keller Rorhback Cyclin)8
151Terra Kier (Team Dayton)8
152Thea Parent (Human Zoom/Pabst Blue)8
153Anna Young (Mvp Health Care Cycling)8
154Aimee Allen (Maple Leaf Cycling Club)7
155Cindi Inman (Mesa Cycles Racing Tea)7
156Allison Lampi (7Thgroove/Re:Form Body)7
157Lenore Pipes (Fruit 66)7
158Ruth Winder (Peanut Butter & Co.Twe)7
159Emma Bast (Grand Performance/Spb)6
160Vanessa Drigo (Touchstone Climbing)6
161Angela Hennig (Noris Cycling Team)6
162Cassandra King (Amoroso's Cycling Team/)6
163Kate Ross (Team Card)6
164Alicia Trevino (Main St.Rain)6
165Kasey Clark (Treads.Com/Dft)5
166Kirsten Davis (Performance Bicycle Ra)5
167Cheryl Fuller Muller (Pedal Right Cycling Tea)5
168Daniela Garcia (Metro Volkswagen Cycli)5
169Marlen Johrend (Noris Cycling Team)5
170Siobhan Jones (Austin Flyers Women's C)5
171Ashley Koch (Tribe Racing)5
172Anna Lang (Vanderkitten Racing)5
173Dana Martin (Performance Bicycle Ra)5
174Melissa Ross (Team Kenda)5
175Robin Secrist (Riverstone Women's Raci)5
176Valeria Galeano (Rosebandit)4
177Tiffany Pezzulo (Treads.Com/Dft)4

Elite women's teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Colavita/Baci P/B Cooking Light2190pts
2Tibco/To The Top Pro Cycling1956
3Team Vera Bradley Foundation1954
4Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty 121743
5Webcor Builders1430
6Htc Columbia1395
7Mellow Mushroom641
8Team Kenda405
9Roosters P/B Edge Composite Wheels360
10Veloforma264
11Specialized D4W /Bicycle Haus222
12Team Nanoblur-Gears207
13Dare To Be- Bmw -Bianchi175
14Verducci Breakaway Racing146
15Wheelworks Racing145
16Bmw -Bianchi138
17Keller Rorhback Cycling Team134
18New Zealand National Team134
19Team Type 1101
20Kutztown Cutters98
21Kuota Speed Kueens85
22Fiber One Collegiate All Stars80
23Vanderkitten Racing80
24Treads.Com/Dft78
25Equipe Cascades-Abc Cycles75
26Team Verducci Breakaway Racing75
27Noris Cycling Team71
28Cyclepath Racing69
29Ann Specialized Mazda Samson G Con64
30Trisports Cycling/Eclipse Racing57
31Priority Health55
32Team Freewheel Bike54
33Touchstone Climbing54
34Mesa Cycles Racing Team53
35Team Card53
36Nature Valley Pro Ride47
37Now -Ms Society47
38Alderfer Bergen46
39Fruit 6642
40Team Alliance Environmental40
41Performance Bicycle Racing32
42Herbalife-Lagrange31
43Chann Mcrae Coaching30
44Fcs/Metro Volkswagen Cycling30
45Full Moon Vista30
46Tulsa Tough Racing28
47Ladies First Racing25
487Thgroove/Re:Form Body Clinic24
49Mvp Health Care Cycling24
50Cycleloft20
51Primal/Rocky Mountain Colivita20
52Team Mack Racing Association19
53Team Dayton17
54Team Colleen P/B Summit Velo16
55Bianchi-Grand Performance15
56Vuelta/Flywheel15
57Human Zoom/Pabst Blue Ribbon12
58Biketiresdirect.Com10
59Idercas Colombia10
60Pk Express8
61Maple Leaf Cycling Club7
62Amoroso's Cycling Team/Tri-State Velo6
63Grand Performance/Spbrc6
64Main St.Rain6
65Rideclean6
66Austin Flyers Women's Cycling5
67Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team5
68Pedal Right Cycling Team5
69Riverstone Women's Racing5
70Tribe Racing5
71Rosebandit4

 