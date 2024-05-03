Caleb Ewan aims to end three-year Grand Tour stage win drought in Giro d'Italia

By Alasdair Fotheringham
published

'I don't feel I've got anything to prove' says five-time Giro d'Italia stage winner

Caleb Ewan (Jayco-AlUla)
Caleb Ewan (Jayco-AlUla) (Image credit: Getty Images)

The last time Caleb Ewan (Jayco-AlUla) raised his arms in triumph in a Grand Tour currently dates from the Giro d'Italia in 2021, and the Australian sprinter returns to Italy this May hoping that the Giro is where he can close the circle and finally put a much-desired end to that three year drought on success.

Before his current dry spell on Grand Tour stage wins, Ewan had had a very successful relationship with the Giro d'Italia, with five sprint victories in three participations in 2017, 2019 and 2021.

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.