‘It won’t be a big surprise’ – Julian Alaphilippe senses chance of first pink jersey at Giro d’Italia

By Barry Ryan
published

Frenchman looks to conjure up vim of old on late climb to San Vito on stage 1

TURIN ITALY MAY 02 Julian Alaphilippe of France and Team Soudal QuickStep during the Team Presentation of the 107th Giro dItalia 2024 at the Castello del Valentino UCIWT on May 02 2024 in Turin Italy Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Julian Alaphilippe went to assess the lay of the land on Thursday afternoon. From the passenger seat of a Soudal-QuickStep team car, he performed his recon of stage 1 of the Giro d’Italia, a winding journey that took him through the Colline del Po, the hills to the southeast of Turin’s city centre.

The Frenchman would have learned relatively little about Superga and the Colle Maddalena that couldn’t already have been gleaned from the Garibaldi, the Giro’s lovingly detailed roadbook. Of greater use, however, was the drive up the late, unclassified climb to San Vito.

Barry Ryan
Barry Ryan
Head of Features

Barry Ryan is Head of Features at Cyclingnews. He has covered professional cycling since 2010, reporting from the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia and events from Argentina to Japan. His writing has appeared in The Independent, Procycling and Cycling Plus. He is the author of The Ascent: Sean Kelly, Stephen Roche and the Rise of Irish Cycling’s Golden Generation, published by Gill Books.