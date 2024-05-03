Bouhanni and Arkéa sue Tour of Turkey for €6.9 million over career-altering crash

By Dani Ostanek
published

Frenchman fractured neck in 2022 crash caused by spectator walking on the road

Nacer Bouhanni at the 2023 Heistse Pijl
Nacer Bouhanni at the 2023 Heistse Pijl (Image credit: Getty Images)

Retired rider Nacer Bouhanni and his ex-team Arkéa-B&B Hotels are suing the Tour of Turkey for a combined total of €6.9 million in damages after the French sprinter's crash at the 2022 edition of the race.

Bouhanni fractured a vertebra in his neck after getting caught up in a multi-rider crash on stage 2 of the April race when a spectator walking on the road failed to get out of the way of the peloton.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired full-time. Prior to joining the team, they had written for numerous major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly and Rouleur.

 

Dani has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France, World Championships, and the spring Classics. They have interviewed many of the sport's biggest stars, including Mathieu van der Poel, Remco Evenepoel, Demi Vollering, and Anna van der Breggen.

 

As well as original reporting, news and feature writing, and production work, Dani also oversees How to Watch guides and works on The Leadout newsletter throughout the season. Their favourite races are Strade Bianche and Paris-Roubaix and their favourite published article is from the 2024 edition of the latter: 'Unless I'm in an ambulance, I'm finishing this race' – Cyrus Monk, the last man home at Paris-Roubaix