New Bianchi Infinito endurance bike gets internal cable routing, purple colour option

Bianchi has announced an update to its Infinito endurance bike, the second tier down in its endurance bike range.

It shares its geometry with the top-spec Infinito CV, but while that model includes Bianchi’s signature Countervail vibration damping tech, the new model Infinito makes do with a standard carbon frame lay-up.

But the new bike does go one up on the top-spec Infinito CV by offering full internal cable routing, with Bianchi claiming that this has efficiency and aerodynamic benefits. There’s a straight 1.5” top and bottom Acros/FSA headset.

The Infinito's cables and hoses are internal, unlike the top spec Infinito CV (Image credit: Bianchi)

Tyre clearance matches the race-ready Specialissima at 32mm. That’s a little low when compared with many of the current crop of the best endurance bikes, which typically start at 35mm and offer as much as 40mm tyre clearance.

Bianchi will sell the new Infinito in three specs:

Shimano Ultegra 12-speed electronic with Bianchi’s in-house Velomann integrated alloy bars and Velomann Palladium 33 carbon wheels. The price is €5,299.

Shimano 105 12-speed mechanical with Velomann semi-integrated alloy bars and Velomann Palladium 33 carbon wheels. It’s priced at €3,499.

Shimano 105 12-speed mechanical with Velomann semi-integrated alloy bars and Velomann V30R alloy wheels. Its RRP is €2,599.

The Velomann Palladium wheels have a 33mm deep profile, 21mm internal width and a claimed wheelset weight of 1,460g. All bikes are fitted with a Velomann Mitara saddle, with carbon rails in the Ultegra spec.

If you fancy a front end upgrade, you can fit the same carbon integrated bars that come fitted to the top spec Bianchi Specialissima RC.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Alongside the inevitable celeste, Bianchi is also offering the Infinito in a new deep purple colourway with matt back logos, as shown. There are seven sizes available: 470, 500, 530, 550, 570, 590 and 610.

The Infinito has Bianchi's own-brand Velomann bars, wheels and saddle and an alloy seatpost (Image credit: Bianchi)

Bianchi looks to be moving away from Countervail, which it licenses from its inventor and which incorporates a viscoelastic layer in the frame. Borrowed from aerospace applications, Countervail is claimed to reduce vibrations transmitted to the rider.

While the previous model of the Specialissima included Countervail, the frame of the latest Specialissima RC does without. Likewise, the Impulso gravel race bike frame is also made without Countervail.

The top-spec Oltre RC aero bike is also Countervail-free, although the Oltre Pro does include the tech.