Ale Cipollini complete 2019 roster

Alè Cipollini presented their 2019 roster Saturday night at the 'Gran Galà Alè' in the Theatre of Palazzo della Gran Guardia in Verona, officially announcing the 12 riders who will compete next season for the UCI women's team.

Team president Alessia Piccolo also presented the 2019 management team, including Team Manager Fortunato Lacquaniti and new Sports Director Giuseppe Lanzoni.

The team won 15 races in 2018 and are hoping to keep the momentum rolling next year. To that end, the 2019 roster includes a host of newcomers and some key returning riders, including 2018 Commonwealth Games champion Chloe Hosking, who will be the team's sprinter and road captain.

"Next season will be a very important year," Hosking said in a statement released by the team. "The target is to win as many races as possible with all my teammates."

Italian riders Soraya Paladin and Anna Trevisi will return to the team, as well as German Romy Kasper and young Dutchwoman Karlijn Swinkels. The newcomers for next year are Diana Peñuela from UnitedHealthcare, Eri Yonamine from Wiggle High 5, Marjolein Van't Geloof from Lotto Soudal Ladies, Jelena Eric from Cylance and Nadia Quagliotto from Top Girls Fassa Bortolo.

The 2019 team will also include 19-year-old Italian Jessica Raimondi and 17-year-old Giorgia Bariani, who will debut with the elites this season after taking the silver medal in the road race and individual time trial of the Italian Junior National Championships.

"The team has been renewed," Piccolo said. "Our goal is to confirm the extraordinary 2018. Good luck to the athletes and staff; it will be a very important 2019."

Alè Cipollini 2019 Roster: Giorgia Bariani, Jelena Eric, Chloe Hosking, Romy Kasper, Soraya Paladin, Diana Peñuela, Nadia Quagliotto, Jessica Raimondi, Karlijn Swinkels, Anna Trevisi, Marjolein Van't Geloof, Eri Yonamine