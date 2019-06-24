Alaphilippe continues to lead UCI World Rankings after Dauphine and Suisse
Primoz Roglic moves into second spot in UCI individual rankings
Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) continues to lead the UCI's 'World Rankings' on the strength of his 10 wins so far this season, most recently taking stage 6 at the Criterium du Dauphine in a thrilling two-up sprint with Gregor Mühlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe) after spending 216km in the day's breakaway.
Dauphine overall winner Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) wasn't able to hold off the charge by Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma), however, as the Slovenian's podium finish at the Giro d'Italia pushed him past the Dane into second on the World rankings. Fuglsang slipped to third ahead of Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ), Greg Van Avermaet (CCC Team) and Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe), all of whom maintained their ranking positions. Alexander Kristoff (UAE team Emirates), jumped up three places to eighth, followed by Michael Matthews (Team Sunweb)n in ninth and Oliver Naesen (Lotto Soudal) rounding out the top 10.
Benefitting from 41 wins so far this year, Alaphilippe's Deceuninck-Quickstep team have a commanding lead in the team ranking ahead of Peter Sagan's Bora-Hansgrohe and Roglič's Jumbo-Visma team. Astana dropped a spot to fourth, followed by Team Ineos, UAE Team Emirates, Movistar, Bahrain-Merida, Groupama-FDJ and Team Sunweb.
In the Continental rankings, South African champion Daryl Impey (Mitchelton-Scott) leads the Africa Tour, Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) leads the America Tour on the strength of his Tour Colombia win in February, Astana's Alexey Lutsenko leads the Asia Tour, Alaphilippe leads the Europe Tour and Matthews leads the Oceana Tour.
UCI World Rankings
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|3720
|pts
|2
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|3536
|3
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|3116
|4
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|2859
|5
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|2751
|6
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
|2657
|7
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2405
|8
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|2392
|9
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|2328
|10
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|2284
|11
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|2242
|12
|Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus
|2175
|13
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|2145
|14
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|2124
|15
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2089
|16
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos
|2027
|17
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|2010
|18
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1937
|19
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1905
|20
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1878
|21
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos
|1859
|22
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|1734
|23
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos
|1676
|24
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1654
|25
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|1653
|26
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|1639
|27
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|1628
|28
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|1587
|29
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|1559
|30
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1534
|31
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|1528
|32
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First
|1509
|33
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1463
|34
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
|1444
|35
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|1437
|36
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|1423
|37
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|1412
|38
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|1404
|39
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|1392
|40
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|1379
|41
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1321
|42
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1315
|43
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|1314
|44
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|1284
|45
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos
|1282
|46
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|1262
|47
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|1224
|48
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1221
|49
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
|1203
|50
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|1199
|51
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1196
|52
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First
|1172
|53
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|1169
|54
|Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1165
|55
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|1117
|56
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos
|1107
|57
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1105
|58
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|1099
|59
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1079
|60
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1068
|61
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|987
|62
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|986
|63
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|973
|64
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|968
|65
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|961
|66
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First
|948
|67
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|944
|68
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First
|938
|69
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|932
|70
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|929
|71
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|882
|72
|Benjamin Dyball (NZl) Team Sapura Cycling
|862
|73
|George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
|861
|74
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|848
|75
|Michael Valgren (Den) Dimension Data
|847
|76
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
|841
|77
|Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|839
|78
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|836
|79
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|835
|80
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|829
|81
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Ineos
|821
|82
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|815
|83
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|809
|84
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|806
|85
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Direct Energie
|798
|86
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|795
|87
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|784
|88
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Direct Energie
|781
|89
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|777
|90
|Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|749
|91
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|737
|92
|Eduard Prades (Spa) Movistar Team
|733
|93
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|733
|94
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First
|719
|95
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|715
|96
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|710
|97
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|702
|98
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|698
|99
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|696
|100
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|686
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|14453
|pts
|2
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|12962
|3
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|11920
|4
|Astana Pro Team
|11812
|5
|Team Ineos
|11153
|6
|UAE Team Emirates
|10798
|7
|Movistar Team
|9744
|8
|Bahrain-Merida
|9346
|9
|Groupama-FDJ
|8876
|10
|Team Sunweb
|8782
|11
|Mitchelton-Scott
|8680
|12
|EF Education First
|7868
|13
|Trek-Segafredo
|7506
|14
|AG2R La Mondiale
|7280
|15
|Lotto Soudal
|6917
|16
|CCC Team
|5463
|17
|Cofidis Solutions Credits
|4843
|18
|Katusha-Alpecin
|4703
|19
|Direct Energie
|4647
|20
|Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|4531
|21
|Dimension Data
|4468
|22
|Israel Cycling Academy
|3959
|23
|Corendon-Circus
|3835
|24
|Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|3624
|25
|Wallonie Bruxelles
|3513
|26
|Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
|3136
|27
|Team Arkea-Samsic
|2994
|28
|Roompot-Charles
|2549
|29
|Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|2287
|30
|Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|2098
|31
|Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|1879
|32
|Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|1857
|33
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1836
|34
|Gazprom–Rusvelo
|1756
|35
|Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|1685
|36
|Rally UHC Cycling
|1436
|37
|Team Sapura Cycling
|1393
|38
|Minsk Cycling Club Continental
|1376
|39
|Euskadi Basque Country
|1355
|40
|Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team
|1275
|41
|SEG Racing Academy
|1169
|42
|CCC Development Team
|1158
|43
|Team Vorarlberg Santic
|1157
|44
|Team Bridgelane
|1153
|45
|Floyd's Pro Cycling
|1134
|46
|Wibatech Merx
|1069
|47
|Elkov-Author
|1047
|48
|Salcano Sakarya BB Team
|1042
|49
|W52-FC Porto
|1020
|50
|Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|1011
|51
|Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|1010
|52
|Evopro Racing
|953
|53
|Manzana Postobon
|951
|54
|Interpro Cycling Academy
|904
|55
|Bardiani CSF
|884
|56
|Medellin
|880
|57
|Voster ATS Team
|863
|58
|St Michel-Auber 93
|849
|59
|Tarteletto-Isorex
|829
|60
|Bike Aid
|808
|61
|Monkey Town-A Block
|803
|62
|Leopard Pro Cycling
|790
|63
|Dimension Data
|783
|64
|Team Ukyo
|777
|65
|Amore & Vita-Prodir
|766
|66
|Vino-Astana Motors
|745
|67
|Team Coloquick
|743
|68
|Vib Sports
|734
|69
|Beat Cycling Club
|728
|70
|HKSI Pro Cycling Team
|689
|71
|St George Continental Cycling Team
|625
|72
|IAM Excelsior
|618
|73
|Team Wiggins Lecol
|604
|74
|Adria Mobil
|569
|75
|Groupama-FDJ
|552
|76
|Swiss Racing Academy
|547
|77
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|546
|78
|Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
|541
|79
|Cibel
|540
|80
|Thailand Continental Cycling Team
|535
|81
|Sporting-Tavira
|524
|82
|Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|520
|83
|Telenet Fidea Lions
|519
|84
|Sangemini-Trevigiani-Mg.K Vis
|512
|85
|BHS-Almeborg Bornholm
|508
|86
|Burgos-BH
|508
|87
|Efapel
|488
|88
|Hengxiang Cycling Team
|482
|89
|Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|466
|90
|Movistar Team
|454
|91
|Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman
|445
|92
|Kometa Cycling Team
|442
|93
|Canel's-Specialized
|430
|94
|Tianyoude Hotel Cycling Team
|413
|95
|Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|413
|96
|Matrix Powertag
|410
|97
|Aviludo-Louletano
|405
|98
|Shenzhen Xidesheng Cycling Team
|399
|99
|Tirol KTM Cycling Team
|395
|100
|Team Sunweb
|387
