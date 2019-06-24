Trending

Alaphilippe continues to lead UCI World Rankings after Dauphine and Suisse

Primoz Roglic moves into second spot in UCI individual rankings

Julian Alaphilippe and Gregor Muhlberger fight for victory during stage 6 at the Criterium du Dauphine

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma)

(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Jakob Fuglsang in the bunch during stage 8 at Dauphine

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
World Champion Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) finishing on the Mur de Huy

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Thibaur Pinot in the Dauphine peloton during stage 3

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) continues to lead the UCI's 'World Rankings' on the strength of his 10 wins so far this season, most recently taking stage 6 at the Criterium du Dauphine in a thrilling two-up sprint with Gregor Mühlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe) after spending 216km in the day's breakaway.

Dauphine overall winner Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) wasn't able to hold off the charge by Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma), however, as the Slovenian's podium finish at the Giro d'Italia pushed him past the Dane into second on the World rankings. Fuglsang slipped to third ahead of Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ), Greg Van Avermaet  (CCC Team) and Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe), all of whom maintained their ranking positions. Alexander Kristoff (UAE team Emirates), jumped up three places to eighth, followed by Michael Matthews (Team Sunweb)n in ninth and Oliver Naesen (Lotto Soudal) rounding out the top 10.

Benefitting from 41 wins so far this year, Alaphilippe's Deceuninck-Quickstep team have a commanding lead in the team ranking ahead of Peter Sagan's Bora-Hansgrohe and Roglič's Jumbo-Visma team. Astana dropped a spot to fourth, followed by Team Ineos, UAE Team Emirates,  Movistar, Bahrain-Merida, Groupama-FDJ and Team Sunweb.

In the Continental rankings, South African champion Daryl Impey (Mitchelton-Scott) leads the Africa Tour, Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) leads the America Tour on the strength of his Tour Colombia win in February, Astana's  Alexey Lutsenko leads the Asia Tour, Alaphilippe leads the Europe Tour and Matthews leads the Oceana Tour.

UCI World Rankings

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep3720pts
2Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma3536
3Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team3116
4Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team2859
5Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ2751
6Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team2657
7Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe2405
8Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates2392
9Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb2328
10Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale2284
11Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb2242
12Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus2175
13Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott2145
14Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep2124
15Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal2089
16Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos2027
17Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team2010
18Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe1937
19Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe1905
20Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1878
21Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos1859
22Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida1734
23Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos1676
24Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1654
25Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott1653
26Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo1639
27Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team1628
28John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo1587
29Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma1559
30Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep1534
31Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team1528
32Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First1509
33Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe1463
34Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida1444
35Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida1437
36Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma1423
37Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team1412
38Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates1404
39Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates1392
40Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma1379
41Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ1321
42Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep1315
43Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott1314
44Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida1284
45Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos1282
46Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates1262
47Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin1224
48Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe1221
49Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team1203
50Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo1199
51Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe1196
52Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First1172
53Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott1169
54Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep1165
55Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida1117
56Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos1107
57Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep1105
58Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates1099
59Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1079
60Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep1068
61Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ987
62Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe986
63Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Gobert973
64Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal968
65David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ961
66Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First948
67Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida944
68Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First938
69Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team932
70Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates929
71Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert882
72Benjamin Dyball (NZl) Team Sapura Cycling862
73George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma861
74Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal848
75Michael Valgren (Den) Dimension Data847
76Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates841
77Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal839
78Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles836
79Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe835
80Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec829
81Chris Froome (GBr) Team Ineos821
82Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep815
83Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep809
84Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma806
85Anthony Turgis (Fra) Direct Energie798
86Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep795
87Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM784
88Niki Terpstra (Ned) Direct Energie781
89Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin777
90Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo749
91Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb737
92Eduard Prades (Spa) Movistar Team733
93Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie733
94Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First719
95Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma715
96Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel710
97Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy702
98Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits698
99Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec696
100Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec686

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Deceuninck-QuickStep14453pts
2Bora-Hansgrohe12962
3Team Jumbo-Visma11920
4Astana Pro Team11812
5Team Ineos11153
6UAE Team Emirates10798
7Movistar Team9744
8Bahrain-Merida9346
9Groupama-FDJ8876
10Team Sunweb8782
11Mitchelton-Scott8680
12EF Education First7868
13Trek-Segafredo7506
14AG2R La Mondiale7280
15Lotto Soudal6917
16CCC Team5463
17Cofidis Solutions Credits4843
18Katusha-Alpecin4703
19Direct Energie4647
20Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team4531
21Dimension Data4468
22Israel Cycling Academy3959
23Corendon-Circus3835
24Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec3624
25Wallonie Bruxelles3513
26Vital Concept-B&B Hotels3136
27Team Arkea-Samsic2994
28Roompot-Charles2549
29Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM2287
30Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane2098
31Delko Marseille Provence KTM1879
32Riwal Readynez Cycling Team1857
33Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1836
34Gazprom–Rusvelo1756
35Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise1685
36Rally UHC Cycling1436
37Team Sapura Cycling1393
38Minsk Cycling Club Continental1376
39Euskadi Basque Country1355
40Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team1275
41SEG Racing Academy1169
42CCC Development Team1158
43Team Vorarlberg Santic1157
44Team Bridgelane1153
45Floyd's Pro Cycling1134
46Wibatech Merx1069
47Elkov-Author1047
48Salcano Sakarya BB Team1042
49W52-FC Porto1020
50Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole1011
51Uno-X Norwegian Development Team1010
52Evopro Racing953
53Manzana Postobon951
54Interpro Cycling Academy904
55Bardiani CSF884
56Medellin880
57Voster ATS Team863
58St Michel-Auber 93849
59Tarteletto-Isorex829
60Bike Aid808
61Monkey Town-A Block803
62Leopard Pro Cycling790
63Dimension Data783
64Team Ukyo777
65Amore & Vita-Prodir766
66Vino-Astana Motors745
67Team Coloquick743
68Vib Sports734
69Beat Cycling Club728
70HKSI Pro Cycling Team689
71St George Continental Cycling Team625
72IAM Excelsior618
73Team Wiggins Lecol604
74Adria Mobil569
75Groupama-FDJ552
76Swiss Racing Academy547
77Hagens Berman Axeon546
78Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes541
79Cibel540
80Thailand Continental Cycling Team535
81Sporting-Tavira524
82Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling520
83Telenet Fidea Lions519
84Sangemini-Trevigiani-Mg.K Vis512
85BHS-Almeborg Bornholm508
86Burgos-BH508
87Efapel488
88Hengxiang Cycling Team482
89Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel466
90Movistar Team454
91Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman445
92Kometa Cycling Team442
93Canel's-Specialized430
94Tianyoude Hotel Cycling Team413
95Pro Racing Sunshine Coast413
96Matrix Powertag410
97Aviludo-Louletano405
98Shenzhen Xidesheng Cycling Team399
99Tirol KTM Cycling Team395
100Team Sunweb387

 