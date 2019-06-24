Alaphilippe continues to lead UCI World Rankings after Dauphine and Suisse

Image 1 of 5 Julian Alaphilippe and Gregor Muhlberger fight for victory during stage 6 at the Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 5 Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 3 of 5 Jakob Fuglsang in the bunch during stage 8 at Dauphine (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 5 World Champion Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) finishing on the Mur de Huy (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 5 Thibaur Pinot in the Dauphine peloton during stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) continues to lead the UCI's 'World Rankings' on the strength of his 10 wins so far this season, most recently taking stage 6 at the Criterium du Dauphine in a thrilling two-up sprint with Gregor Mühlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe) after spending 216km in the day's breakaway.

Dauphine overall winner Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) wasn't able to hold off the charge by Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma), however, as the Slovenian's podium finish at the Giro d'Italia pushed him past the Dane into second on the World rankings. Fuglsang slipped to third ahead of Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ), Greg Van Avermaet (CCC Team) and Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe), all of whom maintained their ranking positions. Alexander Kristoff (UAE team Emirates), jumped up three places to eighth, followed by Michael Matthews (Team Sunweb)n in ninth and Oliver Naesen (Lotto Soudal) rounding out the top 10.

Benefitting from 41 wins so far this year, Alaphilippe's Deceuninck-Quickstep team have a commanding lead in the team ranking ahead of Peter Sagan's Bora-Hansgrohe and Roglič's Jumbo-Visma team. Astana dropped a spot to fourth, followed by Team Ineos, UAE Team Emirates, Movistar, Bahrain-Merida, Groupama-FDJ and Team Sunweb.

In the Continental rankings, South African champion Daryl Impey (Mitchelton-Scott) leads the Africa Tour, Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) leads the America Tour on the strength of his Tour Colombia win in February, Astana's Alexey Lutsenko leads the Asia Tour, Alaphilippe leads the Europe Tour and Matthews leads the Oceana Tour.

UCI World Rankings

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3720 pts 2 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 3536 3 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 3116 4 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 2859 5 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2751 6 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 2657 7 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 2405 8 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 2392 9 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 2328 10 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 2284 11 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 2242 12 Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus 2175 13 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 2145 14 Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2124 15 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2089 16 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos 2027 17 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 2010 18 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 1937 19 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 1905 20 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1878 21 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos 1859 22 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 1734 23 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos 1676 24 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1654 25 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 1653 26 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 1639 27 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 1628 28 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 1587 29 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 1559 30 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1534 31 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1528 32 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First 1509 33 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 1463 34 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 1444 35 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 1437 36 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 1423 37 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 1412 38 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1404 39 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 1392 40 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 1379 41 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1321 42 Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1315 43 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 1314 44 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 1284 45 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Ineos 1282 46 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 1262 47 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 1224 48 Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 1221 49 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 1203 50 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 1199 51 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 1196 52 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First 1172 53 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 1169 54 Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1165 55 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 1117 56 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos 1107 57 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1105 58 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 1099 59 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1079 60 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1068 61 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 987 62 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 986 63 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 973 64 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 968 65 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 961 66 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First 948 67 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 944 68 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First 938 69 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 932 70 Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates 929 71 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 882 72 Benjamin Dyball (NZl) Team Sapura Cycling 862 73 George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 861 74 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 848 75 Michael Valgren (Den) Dimension Data 847 76 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates 841 77 Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal 839 78 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 836 79 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 835 80 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 829 81 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Ineos 821 82 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 815 83 Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 809 84 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 806 85 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Direct Energie 798 86 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 795 87 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 784 88 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Direct Energie 781 89 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 777 90 Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 749 91 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 737 92 Eduard Prades (Spa) Movistar Team 733 93 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 733 94 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First 719 95 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 715 96 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 710 97 Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 702 98 Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 698 99 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 696 100 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 686